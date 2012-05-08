Collinson FX Market Commentary - Aug 31 - Antipodean dollars slide

by Collinson FX today at 1:05 amUS Equity markets continued to build, as economic data supported the recovery story, allowing the Dollar to regain some lost ground. US GDP increased to 3.0% p.a., while the ADP Private Sector Jobs report beat expectations, an omen for the important Non Farm Payrolls number on Friday.The strong improvement in employment and growth has restored confidence and allowed markets to rally. The Dollar pushed the EUR back to 1.1880, while the Yen hit 110.40, reversing recent trends. Trump has moved on from the Texas floods to talk tax reform.This is the key to supporting and enhancing this growth. The rising reserve hit commodity currencies, with the AUD slipping back to 0.7900, while the NZD fell below 0.7200! Strong economic data will support these strong markets and we have a plethora being released over the next couple of days. Geo-Political challenges from NOKO remain a threat but will be addressed.



North Korea fired yet another ICBM, this time over Japan, in provocation. This reignited tensions, in the immediate area, but has further reaching implications. European markets were sold off, while awaiting the return of serve from NOKO's neighbours and the USA. Trump has warned that 'all options remain on the table' but Kim Jong-In continues to poke the bear.



The sell off in markets continued in to US trade but was considered, digested and dismissed. Equity markets roared back and eliminating early losses, brushing off the global threat, while recognising the extent of the storm-flooding of Houston.



The flooding in Texas is dramatic and will take some time to overcome. The S&P Case Shiller Home Price Index posted marginal gains, while US Consumer Confidence pushed around record levels, soothing nervous markets. The EUR is testing 1.2000, while the GBP regained 1.2925, amidst continued weakness in the Dollar.



Commodity currencies continued to recover recent losses, with the AUD pushing back to 0.7950, while the NZD approaches 0.7250. Reserve weakness is a common theme and the coming tsunami of global economic data will determine the validity of those moves.



The US is preoccupied, or drowned in the Hurricane, that is Harvey. Much of Texas has been inundated and will test resources. There is pressure on the local oil market. The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity Index remained steady and markets reflect this.



The Dollar has been under extreme pressure, with the EUR testing new highs, heading towards 1.2000! The GBP has been under extreme pressure, with Brexit negotiations testing sentiment, but Dollar weakness has allowed the GBP to recover to 1.2900.



The reserve has ensured recovery in the commodity currencies, as the AUD pushed towards to 0.7950, while the NZD regained 0.7250. An avalanche of global economic data will provide plenty of ammunition for the remainder of the week



