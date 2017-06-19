Collinson FX Market Commentary - Aug 29 - Pressure goes on US oil

by Collinson FX today at 11:12 amThe US is preoccupied, or drowned in the Hurricane, that is Harvey. Much of Texas has been inundated and will test resources. There is pressure on the local oil market. The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity Index remained steady and markets reflect this.The Dollar has been under extreme pressure, with the EUR testing new highs, heading towards 1.2000! The GBP has been under extreme pressure, with Brexit negotiations testing sentiment, but Dollar weakness has allowed the GBP to recover to 1.2900.The reserve has ensured recovery in the commodity currencies, as the AUD pushed towards to 0.7950, while the NZD regained 0.7250. An avalanche of global economic data will provide plenty of ammunition for the remainder of the week