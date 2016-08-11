Collinson FX Market Commentary - Aug 27 - AUD climbs after US fizzer
by Collinson FX on 26 Aug
Collinson FX Market Commentary - Aug 27 - Brexit bites
Jackson Hole was a fizzer. Yellen addressed the symposium in generalisations and offered no insights in to monetary policy. She did offer commentary on the Financial System, which she descried as sound, supporting the regulations post GFC.
This could be interpreted as a resignation letter for Trump who is adamantly opposed to Dodd-Frank. US Durable Goods Orders plunged, down 6.8%, along with the Dollar. The EUR jumped above 1.1900, while even the GBP pushed to 1.2880, despite Brexit negotiations this coming week.
The AUD took advantage of the weaker reserve, pushing back to 0.7940, while the NZD consolidated above 0.7200. The coming week is an avalanche of global economic data lead by US and EU Employment. There is a plethora of Manufacturing and CPI data also providing much fodder for markets. Expect a huge week!
