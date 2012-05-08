Collinson FX Market Commentary - Apr 7-8 - Syrian attack spooks US

by Collinson FX today at 7:09 amUS airstrikes on the Syrian airbase, that delivered the Chemical weapons attack on their own people, was an important signal to players in the region. Trump is not willing to allow these red lines to be crossed. This hit equity markets early but US markets recovered to post gains by the close.The Dollar booked some gains, with the EUR trading 1.0580, while the Yen moved to 111.20. Non Farm Payrolls missed expectations, although the Employment rate dropped from 4.7% to 4.5%, sending mixed signals. German Industrial Production was steady while trade rained positive.The coming week will be riddled with GeoPolitical events and how they play out in the Middle East and North Korea. A look at US Retail Sales and Inflation will be important economic numbers coming for markets. The NZD will open the week above 0.6900, while the AUD struggles to hold 0.7500.EU Services and composite PMI was negative, confirming a long line of weak sentiment, setting markets in a state of flux. The Fed minutes confirmed the unwinding of the extreme monetary policy under Obama/Yellen.A new regime of growth and inflation is on the way!The EUR traded 1.0650, while the Yen remained below 111.00. The ADP Jobs reported in the US, confirming strong growth, more on sentiment than action. Commodities remain sure, although the rising reserve is impacting the associated currencies.The NZD has slipped back to 0.6950, while the AUD attempts to regain 0.7600, in vain.The US needs legislative action to reinforce the Trump economic agenda.