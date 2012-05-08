Collinson FX Market Commentary - Apr 6 - NZD drops back

49er - Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta - Day 1 Richard Gladwell 49er - Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta - Day 1 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

[Sorry, this content could not be displayed]

[Sorry, this content could not be displayed]

[Sorry, this content could not be displayed]

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152880







by Collinson FX on 5 AprEU Services and composite PMI was negative, confirming a long line of weak sentiment, setting markets in a state of flux. The Fed minutes confirmed the unwinding of the extreme monetary policy under Obama/Yellen.A new regime of growth and inflation is on the way!The EUR traded 1.0650, while the Yen remained below 111.00. The ADP Jobs reported in the US, confirming strong growth, more on sentiment than action. Commodities remain sure, although the rising reserve is impacting the associated currencies.The NZD has slipped back to 0.6950, while the AUD attempts to regain 0.7600, in vain.The US needs legislative action to reinforce the Trump economic agenda.