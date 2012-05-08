Please select your home edition
Collinson FX Market Commentary - Apr 26 - French joy but ANZAC slides

by Collinson FX on 25 Apr
Markets exploded in reaction to the first round of the French Presidential elections. The French CAC rallied over 4%, with Centrist candidate Macron, leading through to a run-off with LePen. Polls predict an easy win for Macron, who has been endorsed by the traditional left and right wing parties, but it is a two horse race?!

The next two weeks look like a cruise to victory, but any hint of a 'Brexit' or 'Trump' , will cause massive upheaval in markets. The EUR rallied to 1.0930, despite a push from the Dollar, reflected in the Yen which moved to 111.10!

Markets were closed for ANZAC day in Australia and NZ, with the currencies drifting, due to a rising reserve. The AUD slipped back to 0.7525, while the KIWI plunged through 0.7000, settling around 0.6950. Global economic data releases are plentiful for the coming week and should provide market direction with incidental Geo-Political events.

