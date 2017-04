Collinson FX Market Commentary - Apr 25 - Two week cruise to victory?

Markets exploded in reaction to the first round of the French Presidential elections. The French CAC rallied over 4%, with Centrist candidate Macron, leading through to a run-off with LePen. Polls predict an easy win for Macron, who has been endorsed by the traditional left and right wing parties, but it is a two horse race?!The next two weeks look like a cruise to victory, but any hint of a 'Brexit' or 'Trump' , will cause massive upheaval in markets.The EUR rallied to 1.0850, despite a rally in the Dollar, reflected in the Yen which moved to 109.70! Markets are closed for ANZAC day in Australia and NZ, with the currencies drifting, due to a rising reserve. The AUD slipped back to 0.7550, while the KIWI looks to test 0.7000, on the downside. Global economic data releases are plentiful for the coming week and should provide market direction with incidental Geo-Political