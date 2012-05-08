Collinson FX Market Commentary - Apr 21 - NZD struggles

Girls 29er (NZL) - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 4, December 19, 2016 Richard Gladwell Girls 29er (NZL) - Aon Youth Worlds 2016, Torbay, Auckland, New Zealand, Day 4, December 19, 2016 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Collinson FX on 20 AprTreasury Secretary Mnunchen triggered a big rally in US equities, promising the new tax package was close, confirming the biggest platform of economic reform. Weekly Jobless Claims rose along with Leading Indicators, although the Philly Fed report dropped sharply, as Oil prices stabilised.The Dollar was steady, while a contraction in EU consumer confidence was not a surprise ahead of the first round of the French Presidential elections. The election is a likely source of instability in European markets until the run-off.The EUR held 1.0700, while the GBP is consolidating the lofty gains posted by the snap-election, as elections dominate markets. Commodities currencies were steady, with the AUD moving above 0.7500, while the NZD is battling to hold 0.7000.Apr 20 - European markets are under pressure with the arrival of the French elections. It look like a right-left run-off is the likely result but on the extremes. LePen and a candidate from the left will go through to a final run-off. This will drive markets into a nervous period, as speculation of the possible repercussions of a win by the Nationalists, centre around the the EU.The whole EU would be over, as we know it, not to mention the single currency. The GBP has consolidated the massive gains booked, post the snap election call, despite the recovery in the Dollar. The EUR drifted back to 1.0700, while the GBP held above 1.2800, with firm trade data and benign inflation. US equity markets lost ground after top line numbers from IBM disappointed.The Biege Book is likely to confirm rate rises, but this is conditional on economic progress, which will require legislative progress on taxes and health. The rising reserve is testing the 0.7000 number on the NZD, while the AUD fell below 0.7500, with softening Consumer Confidence.