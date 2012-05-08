Collinson FX Market Commentary - Apr 20 - AUD drops on confidence loss

by Collinson FX today at 12:37 pmApr 20 - European markets are under pressure with the arrival of the French elections. It look like a right-left run-off is the likely result but on the extremes. LePen and a candidate from the left will go through to a final run-off. This will drive markets into a nervous period, as speculation of the possible repercussions of a win by the Nationalists, centre around the the EU.The whole EU would be over, as we know it, not to mention the single currency. The GBP has consolidated the massive gains booked, post the snap election call, despite the recovery in the Dollar. The EUR drifted back to 1.0700, while the GBP held above 1.2800, with firm trade data and benign inflation. US equity markets lost ground after top line numbers from IBM disappointed.The Biege Book is likely to confirm rate rises, but this is conditional on economic progress, which will require legislative progress on taxes and health. The rising reserve is testing the 0.7000 number on the NZD, while the AUD fell below 0.7500, with softening Consumer Confidence.