Collinson FX Market Commentary - Apr 13 - KIWI set to take a dive

Equity markets in the US drifted lower with no major economic data releases to drive the rally. Attention has been diverted to global Geo-Poliitcal issues, with Tillerson meeting Lavrov in Mosow and tensions simmering surrounding North Korea. Russo-US relations are critical to solutions in the Middle East but remain challenged by domestic political issues.
Trump is concentrating on solving problems through executive management until legislative conditions become more favourable. He is moving on deregulation and immigration, while his appointment to SCOTUS, should aid in resolving Judicial protest.
The Dollar edged higher, with the EUR slipping below 1.0600, while the GBP traded below 1.2500. Commodity currencies are drifting lower with the rising reserve. The AUD fell back to 0.7475, while the NZD looks to test dangerous levels below 0.6900, despite steady commodity prices. Local House prices in NZ may have a marginal impact, along with Australian confidence data, but major directional drivers are coming from the USA.
Collinson FX Market Commentary - Apr 12 - US on financial reform path
Trump is now talking about the reformation of the Dodd/Frank act, financial regulation, which the market welcomes with open arms. Deregulation and tax reform are the book ends of the Trump rally and need to be expedited.
Trump also tweeted he would sort North Korea, with or without China, post detente. China has been swooped up in the Trump administration with carrot and stick. The Dollar was steady, with the EUR trading 1.0600, although the Yen moved up to 109.70. Commodities remained firm, supporting the associated currencies, with the NZD holding 0.6950.
The AUD attempts to regain 0.7500, with local Consumer Confidence confirming rising sentiment, despite the reserve. Markets remain steady with little on the economic front and seams bursting Geo-Politically.
Collinson FX Market Commentary - Apr 11 - Cordiality or fireworks?
April 11 - US equities began the week with a positive start while commodity prices show support. There was little on the economic front to drive markets in a week set to be dominated by Geo-Political events.
The tumultuous events of the previous week culminated in the Sino-US meeting. There was little in the way of expected fireworks with a tone of cordiality being struck. The Middle East and North Korea remain threats to global securities and markets.
The looming French elections have the potential to disrupt European markets and will have flow on effect on global markets. The EUR traded below 1.0600 while the Yen pushed 111.00.
Commodities were steady, with the NZD trading around 0.6950, while the AUD attempts to regain 0.7500. Australian Consumer Confidence will be released this morning which may impact the directional moves in local markets. click here and here Or for the latest update click here
