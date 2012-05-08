Collinson FX Market Commentary - Apr 13 - KIWI set to take a dive

by Collinson FX today at 11:25 amEquity markets in the US drifted lower with no major economic data releases to drive the rally. Attention has been diverted to global Geo-Poliitcal issues, with Tillerson meeting Lavrov in Mosow and tensions simmering surrounding North Korea. Russo-US relations are critical to solutions in the Middle East but remain challenged by domestic political issues.Trump is concentrating on solving problems through executive management until legislative conditions become more favourable. He is moving on deregulation and immigration, while his appointment to SCOTUS, should aid in resolving Judicial protest.The Dollar edged higher, with the EUR slipping below 1.0600, while the GBP traded below 1.2500. Commodity currencies are drifting lower with the rising reserve. The AUD fell back to 0.7475, while the NZD looks to test dangerous levels below 0.6900, despite steady commodity prices. Local House prices in NZ may have a marginal impact, along with Australian confidence data, but major directional drivers are coming from the USA.



Collinson FX Market Commentary - Apr 12 - US on financial reform path



Trump is now talking about the reformation of the Dodd/Frank act, financial regulation, which the market welcomes with open arms. Deregulation and tax reform are the book ends of the Trump rally and need to be expedited.



Trump also tweeted he would sort North Korea, with or without China, post detente. China has been swooped up in the Trump administration with carrot and stick. The Dollar was steady, with the EUR trading 1.0600, although the Yen moved up to 109.70. Commodities remained firm, supporting the associated currencies, with the NZD holding 0.6950.



The AUD attempts to regain 0.7500, with local Consumer Confidence confirming rising sentiment, despite the reserve. Markets remain steady with little on the economic front and seams bursting Geo-Politically.



