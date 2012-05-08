Collinson FX Market Commentary - Apr 12 - US on financial reform path
by Collinson FX on 11 Apr
Collinson FX Market Commentary - Apr 12 - US on financial reform path
Greta and Kate Stewart - Bronze medalists - NZL Girls 29er, competing on Day 1 of the 2016 Aon Youth World Sailing Championships Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Trump is now talking about the reformation of the Dodd/Frank act, financial regulation, which the market welcomes with open arms. Deregulation and tax reform are the book ends of the Trump rally and need to be expedited.
Trump also tweeted he would sort North Korea, with or without China, post detente. China has been swooped up in the Trump administration with carrot and stick. The Dollar was steady, with the EUR trading 1.0600, although the Yen moved up to 109.70. Commodities remained firm, supporting the associated currencies, with the NZD holding 0.6950.
The AUD attempts to regain 0.7500, with local Consumer Confidence confirming rising sentiment, despite the reserve. Markets remain steady with little on the economic front and seams bursting Geo-Politically.
Collinson FX Market Commentary - Apr 11 - Cordiality or fireworks?
April 11 - US equities began the week with a positive start while commodity prices show support. There was little on the economic front to drive markets in a week set to be dominated by Geo-Political events.
The tumultuous events of the previous week culminated in the Sino-US meeting. There was little in the way of expected fireworks with a tone of cordiality being struck. The Middle East and North Korea remain threats to global securities and markets.
The looming French elections have the potential to disrupt European markets and will have flow on effect on global markets. The EUR traded below 1.0600 while the Yen pushed 111.00.
Commodities were steady, with the NZD trading around 0.6950, while the AUD attempts to regain 0.7500. Australian Consumer Confidence will be released this morning which may impact the directional moves in local markets. click here and here Or for the latest update click here
Countries: | NZ: 0800 338 838 | AU: 1800 143 415 | NY: 1888 6257 833 | UK: 0800 0285 834 |
Disclaimer: The details expressed in this website and accompanying documents or transmissions are for information purposes only and are not intended as a solicitation for funds or a recommendation to trade. Collinson Forex Ltd accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damages suffered through any act or omission taken as a result of reading or interpreting any of the information contained or related to this site
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152997