Collinson FX Market Commentary - Apr 12 - US on financial reform path

by Collinson FX on 11 AprTrump is now talking about the reformation of the Dodd/Frank act, financial regulation, which the market welcomes with open arms. Deregulation and tax reform are the book ends of the Trump rally and need to be expedited.Trump also tweeted he would sort North Korea, with or without China, post detente. China has been swooped up in the Trump administration with carrot and stick. The Dollar was steady, with the EUR trading 1.0600, although the Yen moved up to 109.70. Commodities remained firm, supporting the associated currencies, with the NZD holding 0.6950.The AUD attempts to regain 0.7500, with local Consumer Confidence confirming rising sentiment, despite the reserve. Markets remain steady with little on the economic front and seams bursting Geo-Politically.