Collinson FX Market Commentary - Apr 11 - Cordiality or fireworks?

2016 Youth Worlds - NZL Nacra 15 crew on the Final Day Richard Gladwell 2016 Youth Worlds - NZL Nacra 15 crew on the Final Day Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152978







by Collinson FX today at 12:35 pmApril 11 - US equities began the week with a positive start while commodity prices show support. There was little on the economic front to drive markets in a week set to be dominated by Geo-Political events.The tumultuous events of the previous week culminated in the Sino-US meeting. There was little in the way of expected fireworks with a tone of cordiality being struck. The Middle East and North Korea remain threats to global securities and markets.The looming French elections have the potential to disrupt European markets and will have flow on effect on global markets. The EUR traded below 1.0600 while the Yen pushed 111.00.Commodities were steady, with the NZD trading around 0.6950, while the AUD attempts to regain 0.7500. Australian Consumer Confidence will be released this morning which may impact the directional moves in local markets. click here and here Or for the latest update click here Countries: | NZ: 0800 338 838 | AU: 1800 143 415 | NY: 1888 6257 833 | UK: 0800 0285 834 |