Please select your home edition
Edition
Sailing Raceboats 2016/17 RS Quest 728x90

Coast Guard emphasizes boating, water safety over Labor Day weekend

by Coast Guard First District Northeast today at 4:00 pm
Recreational Boating Safety U.S. Coast Guard
The Coast Guard encourages anyone headed out to the water this weekend to take several precautionary steps beforehand. Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of the traditional beach and boating season, and is typically a very busy weekend on the water.

Consider these boating safety tips before leaving the dock:

Never boat under the influence (BUI): It is illegal to operate a boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs in every state. There are stringent penalties for violating BUI/BWI laws, which can include large fines, suspension or revocation of boat operator privileges and jail terms. Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents.

File a float plan: Leave a detailed float plan with a friend or family member who is staying on shore. The sooner a craft can be reported overdue, the more likely a positive outcome will result. Facts need to be quickly and accurately conveyed in an emergency. Your float plan should include detailed information that rescue personnel need in order to find you. For examples of a float plan.

Wear a life jacket: Life jackets save lives. In 2016, 80 percent of all fatal boating accident victims drowned. Of those, approximately 83 percent were not wearing a life jacket. Accidents can leave even a strong swimmer injured, unconscious, or exhausted in the water.

Take a VHF-FM marine radio: Cell phones may lose signal off shore and run out of batteries after a day on the water. They are helpful, but not reliable for emergencies. VHF-channel 16 is the marine emergency channel. It should only be used for emergencies. Boaters can reach the Coast Guard on marine-band radios at any time, day or night.

Monitor weather broadcasts: Watch for current storm and small craft advisories. The National Weather Service broadcasts marine weather forecasts regularly. Forecasts can be heard by tuning in to channels one through five on a VHF marine radio or by checking the NWS website.

Have a signaling device to communicate an emergency: Boaters should have a signal flare, whistle, horn, or signal mirror, in addition to an emergency position-indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) to alert first responders to the location of a water emergency.

‘IF FOUND’ stickers for paddlecraft can be found at Coast Guard units and most marinas.These stickers, when placed visibly on a kayak, paddle board, or dinghy, help searchers contact the owner in case the item goes adrift. They can potentially save countless hours of search efforts and resources.
North Technology - Southern SparsZhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1

Related Articles

America's Cup - Potential Australian backers of Cup Challenge named
A group of wealthy Australian businessmen could be interested in mounting an America's Cup Challenge. Columnists writing in The Australian Gossip have suggested that a group of wealthy Australian businessmen could be interested in mounting an America's Cup Challenge. Australia has not had an entrant in the America's Cup for 20 years, and by the time the next America's Cup rolls around, it will be 38 years since Australia won the 1983 event in Newport RI.
Posted today at 7:12 am Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 12 Race 1 – Fleet prepare for tropics
Not much back behind the leading pack are HotelPlanner.com, Liverpool and Unicef in fourth, fifth and sixth respectively Some teams are already looking beyond the Scoring Gate and at the next major milestone – the crossing of the Equator, where crew members will enter the court of King Neptune to ask forgiveness of their sins.
Posted on 1 Sep Tornado World Championships – Day 1
The first day of the championships started with a skippers’ meeting at 10.30 am. The first race was planned for 1 pm Both races were won by Greek team Iordanis Paschalidis/ Petros Konstaninidis and they lead the overall standings. Nikolaos Mavros/ Alexandros Tagaropoulos in each race came second, so they are second in general classification.
Posted on 1 Sep World Sailing Presidential update – August 2017
A World Sailing working group has been working on the development of a World Sailing Event Strategy document In just a few days' time, the World Sailing Board will convene in Madrid, Spain. The meeting comes at a timely point, with many important items on the agenda.
Posted on 1 Sep The world's biggest windward/leeward race
Sixth biennial Groupama Race around the island of Noumea starting on June 17, 2018 will prove difficult for all crews Though considered a race in paradise, like previous editions the sixth biennial Groupama Race around the island of Noumea starting on June 17, 2018 will prove tactically difficult for all crews who accept the challenge.
Posted on 1 Sep Maxi Edmond de Rothschild – Debut flights
She is leading the way in a new generation of flying offshore trimarans and her debut flights were eagerly anticipated The fruit of nearly three years of work, the study and build combined, the 32-metre giant fitted out by Ariane and Benjamin de Rothschild epitomises the daring and entrepreneurial spirit continuously demonstrated by her owners.
Posted on 31 Aug Coast Guard Foundation activates fund to assist Coast Guard members
Coast Guard Foundation’s relief program was established 12 years ago in the wake of the devastation by Hurricane Katrina The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to the education and welfare of all Coast Guard members and their families, announced today the activation of its Disaster Relief and Response Fund to assist Coast Guard Members impacted by Hurricane Harvey.
Posted on 31 Aug 2018 Extreme Sailing Series ready for take-off
The calendar and venues will allow the teams increased access to boats and facilitate larger racing areas The Series will continue to build on the trend of the past four years that has seen the average size of racecourses grow, while maintaining the proximity of the foiling action to the shore.
Posted on 31 Aug Clipper World Race – Day 11 Race 1 – Teams eye scoring gate points
The battle for positions continues with Qingdao holding onto its narrow lead. Great Britain is hot on its stern As the routine of racing and living on board the Clipper 70s becomes increasingly normal, and as the Trade Winds continue to drive the fleet south, talk has now turned to the first opportunity to get points on the board; the Scoring Gate.
Posted on 31 Aug Turn the Tide on Plastic add 4 more sailors to Volvo Ocean Race squad
The multinational quartet, all 30 or under, earned their places after an intense trial period in Lisbon, Portugal The multinational quartet, all 30 or under, earned their places after an intense trial period in Lisbon, Portugal and will be part of the Turn the Turn squad that takes on the round-the-world race, starting 22 October 2017 from Alicante.
Posted on 31 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy