Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Port Stephens 2017 728x90

Club Marine Geographe Bay Race Week ends on a high

by Bernie Kaaks on 17 Feb
Ross McLaren's Beneteau44.7 finished first overall in the Cruising Division (Division 4). - Club Marine Geographe Bay Race Week 2017 Bernie Kaaks
A blustery start to the Iberia Race, the feeder race from Fremantle to Busselton for Geographe Bay Race Week, began on a Friday evening in the face of a strong wind warning from the Bureau. Winds were predominantly easterly, keep waters relatively flat and making for some superfast times. By noon on Saturday, all yachts had finished the race. By comparison with last year, by Saturday evening the leaders were just approaching the Bunbury turn mark with more than 20 miles to go. Anthony Kirke’s Farr40 Enterprise snapped a stay and lost her rig in the early stages of the race and returned to Fremantle.

In Busselton, M32 catamarans began their Geographe Bay Championship match racing series. It was scheduled as a three day event, but strong winds early in the day caused postponements on both the first two days. It was exciting viewing though, with several capsizes, until the final day. The breeze over the Bay shut down completely. A thick sea fog drifted across the course, preceding a prolonged period of heavy rain. The race committee battled on to eventually complete a full round robin, but abandoned any attempt at finals in the conditions. David Gilmour claimed first place, with Matt Jerwood’s Redline Racing Team as runners up.

Conditions on the final two days were perfect for sailing on Geographe Bay - Club Marine Geographe Bay Race Week 2017 © Bernie Kaaks
Conditions on the final two days were perfect for sailing on Geographe Bay - Club Marine Geographe Bay Race Week 2017 © Bernie Kaaks



The winds causing mayhem on the M32 course did not do the monohull fleets any favours either. There were a number of minor incidents where crews discovered that bits of a boat are a lot more robust than bits of a body. The strong winds of the first two days of Race Week might have provided lots of adrenalin pumping excitement, but it came at a cost!

By contrast, Monday’s conditions were forgettable. The passenger liner Queen Mary 2 arrived overnight and made an imposing sight at anchor north of the township of Busselton, but even that attraction evaporated when a heavy sea mist completely hid her from view. Following the mist came rain. Torrents of it, and freezing cold. Mercifully, the race committee shortened the course which at least allowed a result to be calculated. Had yachts been forced to sail the full distance, the time limit would have beaten them all.

Easy Tiger based in Albany, had another good day in today's final race to finish third. - Club Marine Geographe Bay Race Week 2017 © Bernie Kaaks
Easy Tiger based in Albany, had another good day in today's final race to finish third. - Club Marine Geographe Bay Race Week 2017 © Bernie Kaaks



The remainder of the regatta was sailed in perfect conditions. Bright sunshine, light but steady breezes and flat water made for good competition and enjoyable sailing. “We had a terrific regatta,” enthused Barry Brown. “It probably helped that we had our boat sorted out and going really well, but the wide range of wind conditions made it really enjoyable.” He might have been even more effusive in his comments, had he realised that his yacht finished second in the overall points score for his division.

Denys Pearce’s Bakewell-White Foundation36 had to drop a second placing to blitz the IRC fleet with a near-perfect score of 6 points. Laurie Flynne’s Beneteau 34.7 Dynamic was second with 12 points while Ian Hewitt finished third in the Mumm30 Red Fever.

Bunbury sailor Michael Peel found the groove in the final race with a scintillating first and fastest performance. - Club Marine Geographe Bay Race Week 2017 © Bernie Kaaks
Bunbury sailor Michael Peel found the groove in the final race with a scintillating first and fastest performance. - Club Marine Geographe Bay Race Week 2017 © Bernie Kaaks



Premier Cruising results varied widely from day to day so the result was in doubt right to the last race. Michael Peel sailed a brilliant final race in Secret Mens Business for a first and fastest, but it was not enough to prevent the Flying Tiger from Albany, Michael Cameron’s Easy Tiger, from winning the Division’s overall trophy with the loss of 22 points. Two Busselton yachts shared the minor placings. Barry Brown’s Electric Tram was second with 25 points and Ken Waller was third with 29 points.

Michael Cameron (left) was the overall winner of the Premier Cruising Division (Division 3) in the Flying Tiger, Easy Tiger. - Club Marine Geographe Bay Race Week 2017 © Bernie Kaaks
Michael Cameron (left) was the overall winner of the Premier Cruising Division (Division 3) in the Flying Tiger, Easy Tiger. - Club Marine Geographe Bay Race Week 2017 © Bernie Kaaks



In the cruising fleet the action was no less frantic, though the fleet was slightly smaller. Ross McLaren’s Beneteau44.7 French Kiss V, with a second place in the last race, topped the leader board with a score of 12, two points clear of Peter Sim’s Fidra. Jon Birch was third in Crews Control. The stand out yacht in the fleet was David Clifton’s Thirsty Work, which took line honours in every race but finished fifth overall on handicap results.

Not as popular this year was the Jib and Main fleet – Division five, which attracted just four entries. Results were close for the whole week, with Tony Mills’ Lady Liza trading places with Gary Griffiths’ Heaven Can Wait. Lady Liza finally topped the table with a third in the final race to finish just a single point clear of Heaven Can Wait.

The consensus at the bar was an enthusiastic endorsement of the program and the end of a most enjoyable week in one of the prettiest corners of our beautiful country.

For more information visit website.

Hall Spars - MastLancer Not EqualWildwind 2016 660x82

Related Articles

CYCA Sydney Newcastle Race Start- Images by Bow Caddy
The forecast strong but fading southerly was nowhere in evidence this morning as the CYCA Sydney Newcastle Race fleet cr The forecast strong but fading southerly was nowhere in evidence this morning as the CYCA Sydney Newcastle Race fleet crossed the start line off Shark Island at 9am, gybing their way down harbour in a light sou'easter. The reach across from South Head to North Head was a tight one under spinnaker, Triton electing to hold her kite all the way and leading Balance out of the harbour, the latter ha
Posted today at 3:08 am Feisty MC38 Australian Championship - Day 1
A changeable opening day of the 2017 MC38 Australian Championship began in pleasant summer nor’easters A changeable opening day of the 2017 MC38 Australian Championship began in pleasant summer nor’easters only to be cut short just before a violent storm cell crossed over Sydney’s northern beaches bringing high winds and hail and causing flooding at the host Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club.
Posted today at 3:05 am J Class to race its first ever World Championship this year
Just over one hundred years on from the advent of the Universal Rule, the J Class will get to race World Championship. Just over one hundred years on from the advent of the Universal Rule, to which they were originally built, the J Class will this year get to race its first ever World Championship.
Posted on 17 Feb Spain’s Xabi Fernández to skipper MAPFRE in Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18
Xabi will return to the Volvo Ocean Race after finishing his work for Sir Ben Ainslie’s America’s Cup campaign. The 40-year-old Xabi, who has taken part in the Volvo Ocean Race four times, won Olympic gold in Athens 2004, and followed that up with a silver in 2008 – both times alongside his long-term sailing partner Iker Martínez.
Posted on 17 Feb Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE name Xabi Fernández as skipper
The Basque sailor Xabi Fernández will be once again skipper of the VO65 MAPFRE in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 The Basque sailor Xabi Fernández will be once again skipper of the VO65 MAPFRE in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18, a responsibility that he undertook in the last edition of the race, alongside Iker Martínez. Xabi, born in Ibarra (Basque Country, Spain) in 1976, has a lengthy professional career as an elite sportsman, and an outstanding list of achievements in all the major world sailing events.
Posted on 17 Feb Vendée Globe – Arnaud Boissières takes tenth place
Arnaud Boissières crossed the finish line at 0826hrs UTC this Friday morning to take 10th place in the non-stop race. After a slow final night at sea in very light airs as he waited to arrive after sunrise, Arnaud Boissières crossed the finish line at 0826hrs UTC this Friday morning to take 10th place in the non-stop solo round the world race.
Posted on 17 Feb Mini Transat - Fully booked
For this 2017 edition, entrusted to the Collectif Rochelais pour la Mini Transat, the race will host a full contingent Race after race, the Mini Transat has always maintained its popularity. For this 2017 edition, entrusted to the Collectif Rochelais pour la Mini Transat, the race will host a full contingent as the number of applicants signed up for the adventure already exceeds the 84 places made available by the organiser. Unquestionably, it is this loyalty to the fundamentals that make this event so successful.
Posted on 17 Feb Vendee Globe - Cali on the line at nine; Colman with square top main
Arnaud Boissières is poised to cross the finish line around 0800hrs UTC, 0900hrs local time. Arnaud Boissières is poised to cross the finish line around 0800hrs UTC, 0900hrs local time. Winds have been very light for his last, quiet night before he takes 10th place.
Posted on 17 Feb Local boats shine at Club Marine Geographe Bay Race Week
Local boats from Bunbury and Busselton took more than their fair share of pennants after today’s racing Local boats from Bunbury and Busselton took more than their fair share of pennants after today’s racing and several also starred in the race for line honours.
Posted on 16 Feb Vendée Globe – Right direction, better speed for Colman
Conrad Colman has been reaching speeds of four knots during the last few hours and is heading in a good direction, Conrad Colman has been reaching speeds of four knots during the last few hours and is heading in a good direction, towards les Sables d'Olonne.
Posted on 16 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy