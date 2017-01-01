Please select your home edition
Zhik Isotak Ocean

Close racing in 707s at Scottish Championships

by David Smith on 23 May
Big Boys Toys 707 at the707 Scottish Championships David Smith
Held at the Pelle P regatta at Inverkip under the auspices of Royal Western YC, the Scottish Championship was an event to test skills across every aspect of sailing – light winds and drizzle improving significantly to 18 knots and sunshine.

The Class only seems to do close, highly competitive racing and from the ‘off’ in race 1 new boat Big Boys Toys led the race. This Glasgow University team had borrowed the Class Association’s boat (which has been bought just to encourage people into the fleet), and crewed it with some apparently very handy sailors… It came down to the last beat and the last tack to the line where Seaword’s experience finally came through in the final few feet to claim victory. I suppose that the bowman on Big Boys Toys being ‘nae weel’ whilst tacking up to the line was an unusual tactic to put them off, but you’ve just got to try something different sometimes.

Competition really doesn’t get any better than this and other boats were now lining up to get in on the action. Races two and three needed light wind skills which More-T-Vicar obviously had by claiming a first and Seaword a second. Close on their heels was the happy gang from Valhalla. What they put in the water at Port Edgar is not known but this boat keeps everyone smiling whilst also pulling some good results.

Rules were ‘stretched’ in some of the meeting of boats which simply implies that everyone wants to win, but the good natured 707 fleet can always see the funny side if it – no damage done, just a bit of friendly advice given in quite a loud voice will normally do the trick.

Sunday was just a totally different day in terms of ideal sailing conditions of sun and wind. Seaword did not have it in the bag as Valhalla put in some serious work for a second and third, and Rammie recovered from a miserable Saturday for the same results in a different order. However, these were races of rapidly changing positions and close covering, with boats tacking and gybing quickly to sit strategically on top of competitors with no quarter given.

New boys Tallulah were always in the mix and this boat has shown great promise and the previous racing experience of the team on board is evident – we expect more trouble from them in disturbing the leading boats very soon.

Mark Homer from Helensburgh in Mad Rafiki was part of what we hope is 707 Class growth on the Clyde. The 707 is ideal for these waters and provides close racing with the added excitement off wind of planing. With plenty for a team of four or five to do we are looking to assist any Clyde sailors to join the fleet by borrowing our Fleet boat or experience crewing in this active, growing and outrageously good value, top-flight racing scene.

Congratulations to the winner of the Scottish 707 Championships, Dara O’Malley and team, aboard Seaword for consistency and a cool head in some very close encounters. We’re all getting closer this year and there are a lot more of us sailing at a higher level, so your time will come…and we’re looking forward to the 707 fleet starts at the Scottish Series.

1st Seaword – Dara O’Malley/Andy Marshall
2nd More-T-Vicar – Carl Allen
3rd Valhalla – Andrew Lawrie
