Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto AUS 2017 728x90 1

Clipper Yacht Race – Day 1, Race 1 – Strong tides divide fleet

by The Clipper Race today at 1:47 pm
Day 1, Race 1 – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Clipper Ventures
Strong tides running North have divided the fleet tactically overnight, with the front of the pack heading close inshore to seek faster routes.

Dale Smyth, Skipper of third placed team Dare To Lead, reported: “It was an interesting night with the front of the pack all deciding to head close inshore to Wales in order to escape the north flowing tide.”

The gap between first and last place has widened over the last 24 hours, with 68 nautical miles separating the teams and a group of four teams pulling away from the pack. At the top of the leader board is Unicef which has crept four nautical miles ahead of Visit Seattle this morning despite sitting in second place overnight.

Dare To Lead and Sanya Serenity Coast are just two nautical miles behind and with the top four still in eyesight of each other, it is a closely fought battle as the teams head towards Northern France.

Dale Smyth added: “The front four leaders all made a break away as the tide reversed.”

Despite fickle winds dominating the second day of racing for the Clipper Race fleet, good progress has been made as teams reach their first milestone of the race; bidding farewell to the Irish Sea until July 2018.

Roy Taylor, Skipper of PSP Logistics, currently in seventh position, reports: “At last we have broken free of the Irish sea and put it to our transom for a year.

“We are now making good progress towards the south west to intercept the westerlies that will give us a good passage across Biscay.”

For the HotelPlanner.com team, however, tactical lessons were learnt as the front of the fleet pulled away. Skipper Conall Morrison reported: “Conditions in the Irish sea have been changeable so far and I’m pleased that we are now rounding St David’s Head in North Wales.

'In retrospect, I’m not sure that we have made the best tactical decisions, however each one remains a learning point. Onwards and upwards!”

The changeable conditions faced by the fleet mean that frequent sail changes are still required which is physically demanding for crew.

Crew members on board Greenings have had a busy night with the most sail changes of the fleet. In his report today, Skipper David Hartshorn said: “An interesting few watches have passed. We have gone from our lightweight kite (Code 1) to Windseeker. From Windseeker, we went to Yankee 1 this afternoon and changed down to Yankee 2.

“It cost us a place but there needs to be a special mention to Charlotte Hauser, our lead bow crew member, who doesn’t stop giving 100% or laughing. She is currently sporting a ‘headsail change hairdo’. Not sure it will catch on!”

Overnight, some teams were rewarded for their persistence when encountering a pod of dolphins swimming amongst phosphorescent plankton, creating one of nature’s most mesmerising light shows. Leg 1, the Atlantic Trade Winds Leg is 6,400nm long, the equivalent of ten Fastnet Races, and this morning, Skipper David Hartshorn was noting that they were just 1.7% of the way through the journey.

For the Clipper Race Skippers, embarking on the longest ever leg of the Clipper Race, a settled crew has provided chance to think about the adventure ahead.

Wendy Tuck, Skipper of Sanya Serenity Coast notes: I’m happy to be back out to sea, but sometimes it does seem a bit surreal that our next land fall will be Punta Del Este, Uruguay...”
Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Giacomo Yacht SaleBIA 2017 Brisbane 660x82 Sailing

Related Articles

Clipper Race – Day 1, Race 1 – Settling in
With less than 20nm separating the fleet between first and twelfth place, positions are expected to change regularly Once clear of the River Mersey, teams began to progress towards the Irish sea, but changeable and fickle wind conditions teamed with close proximity racing overnight made for a tiring night with regular sail changes and movement of leader board positions.
Posted on 21 Aug The Clipper 2017-18 Race start in Liverpool
And they’re off! The biggest ever edition of the Clipper Race – one of the world’s toughest endurance challenges And they’re off! The biggest ever edition of the Clipper Race – one of the world’s toughest endurance challenges – got underway today on the River Mersey, in Liverpool, in front of thousands of supporters.
Posted on 21 Aug Biggest Clipper Race sets sail from Liverpool in front of huge crowds
After heading out of the River Mersey and into the Irish Sea, the twelve-strong fleet is heading 6,400 nM south 712 non-professional crew, the most ever in its eleven editions, from all walks of life and including many who had no previous sailing experience, will take on Mother Nature in this ultimate ocean challenge, representing 41 different nationalities.
Posted on 20 Aug Clipper Race Leg 1 preview - Liverpool, UK, to Punta del Este, Uruguay
The Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race promises a shore side spectacle when the fleet crosses the start line The Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race promises a shore side spectacle when the fleet crosses the start line in front of the large crowds that are expected to line the River Mersey at 1230 (BST) today.
Posted on 20 Aug Clipper Race - British Olympians swap sports for new challenge at sea
Joining this year’s Great Britain entry in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race are two athletes Joining this year’s Great Britain entry in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race are two athletes who have already spent their lives representing their country at the highest level.
Posted on 19 Aug Clipper Round the World Yacht Race - Three sleeps to go!
With less than 72 hours before Clipper Round the World Yacht Race fleet line up on River Mersey to start 2017-18 edition With less than 72 hours before the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race fleet line up on the River Mersey to start the 2017-18 edition of the 40,000 nautical mile race around the globe, anticipation is building in Albert Dock with crowds gathering to wish the fleet well.
Posted on 19 Aug Meet the Clipper 2017-18 Race Crew - Nessa Maloney
We often hear stories of chance encounters that spur future Clipper Race crew members into applying to take part in leg Whilst we often hear stories of chance encounters that spur future Clipper Race crew members into applying to take part in a leg or more, bumping into Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, during a Beach Boys concert in Derry-Londonderry during the award-winning Foyle Maritime Festival, is certainly one of the more unique.
Posted on 13 Aug Nasdaq Clipper Race team skipper revealed
Rob Graham, 39, from Angmering, West Sussex, has today been formally announced as the professional Skipper The Nasdaq Stock Market in New York is sponsoring one of the race’s twelve 70-foot ocean racing yachts, and its non-professional crew who will compete in the eleven-month long circumnavigation challenge of a lifetime, carrying the firm’s ‘Ignite Your Ambition’ message.
Posted on 10 Aug Clipper Round the World Yacht Race departs for Liverpool
Locals turned out on both sides of Portsmouth Harbour to bid the Clipper Race fleet, Skippers, and crew farewell The twelve matched Clipper 70 ocean racing yachts are due to arrive in Liverpool on Monday 14 August, and after a white sail parade of the fleet on the Mersey, the teams will be treated to an Official Civic Welcome ceremony.
Posted on 9 Aug Nasdaq sets sail with Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
The Nasdaq Stock Market will partner one of twelve teams aboard identical modern 70-foot ocean racing yachts The Clipper Race has had a long-term relationship with Nasdaq since 2011 in a partnership based on the New York stage of the race, taking guests sailing on the Hudson against the iconic Manhattan skyline and Statue of Liberty.
Posted on 7 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy