Please select your home edition
Edition
Naiad/Oracle Supplier

Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 7, Race 2 – PSP Logistics back at sea

by The Clipper Race today at 11:23 am
Day 7, Race 2 – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Clipper Ventures
PSP Logistics slipped lines from Piriapolis (Uruguay) yesterday evening to bring the Clipper Race fleet back to its full complement as the leaders approach the halfway point to Cape Town in the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms.

After spending the past five days receiving repairs to rudder damage, sustained after a whale collided with the boat earlier in Leg two, the team is expected to resume racing in twelfth position, once it reaches the closest position of the collision. There will be no redress awarded but PSP Logistics will be under race conditions, meaning it will still be eligible to compete for the bonus points in the Elliot Brown Race 2 Ocean Sprint.

Skipper Roy Taylor is pleased to be back on the high seas, saying: “A remarkable job was done in Piriapolis by members of the Clipper Race Office and Maintenance Team (Dan Smith, Justin Haller and Matt Pettit) considering the damage sustained.

“Now into our first night watch for a wee while and everybody is getting settled back into routines and looking forward to commencing racing sometime tomorrow evening.”

Meanwhile, the leading pack is making great progress towards Cape Town and there are less than ten nautical miles separating the top three teams.

Andy Woodruff, Interim Skipper of first-placed Greenings, reports: “We should pass the halfway point of Leg 2 by lunchtime today as we make our way rather quickly towards it. I am also excited to see if we can break the 300 mile a day barrier today - we have to be close to it!”

Garmin and Dare To Lead, in second and third place respectively, are hot on the heels of the race leader with Dare To Lead Skipper, Dale Smyth, explaining: “We are currently riding hard the easterly side of a depression and making good pace.”

Whilst keeping pace with the race leader, it is very close racing with the rest of the fleet as well and he added: “The competition is so tight out here that after 1500 nautical miles we are still fighting out mile per mile with about seven boats. One mistake or bad sail change could take you from first to tenth quite easily. The next few days look fast so we should gobble up another 1000 miles easily.”

Fourth-placed Sanya Serenity Coast is around 40nm off the pace, but preparing for more wind, with Skipper Wendy Tuck reporting: “Well, the next blow is here now and I expect will increase over the next couple of hours. All good and we are prepared for it. All the heavy weather steerers are looking forward to it; it’s a bit like a Southern Ocean training run.”

Taking a more southerly course is GREAT Britain, currently in fifth and around 60nm off the lead, while Visit Seattle is converging with the fleet in sixth position after heading north for to secure a bonus point in the race to the Scoring Gate. HotelPlanner.com and Nasdaq are very close together, in seventh and eighth respectively, and around 80nm behind the race leader.

Qingdao, in ninth, has been continuing to celebrate its three bonus points for being the first team to reach the Scoring Gate but Skipper, Chris Kobusch, explains: “Since then Liverpool 2018 [in tenth] has been hot on our heels and, even though the team had some problems with their Mainsail battens, Liverpool 2018 is still within AIS (Automatic Identification System) range and the distance to them has been more or less the same over the last day or so.”

The teams in the east are preparing for an incoming front, which is currently over Unicef in eleventh position. Clipper Race Meteorologist, Simon Rowell, explains that the front is not travelling much faster than the teams further east and that they should get strong north-westerly winds for at least another 24 hours making for an action-packed day or so ahead of the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint.

Current positions – Day 7, Race 2 – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures
Current positions – Day 7, Race 2 – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures



Current race standings – Day 7, Race 2 – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures
Current race standings – Day 7, Race 2 – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures

Lancer Industries - Lasts LongerSail World NZ Lone WolfX-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2

Related Articles

Clipper Race – Day 6, Race 2 – Qingdao secures top Scoring Gate points
Following a fierce battle with Liverpool 2018 and Visit Seattle, Qingdao, currently in ninth place, crossed Scoring Gate After taking the Northerly route to cross the Scoring Gate, time will tell if they can make up the additional miles to catch the leaders sailing closer to the rhumb line.
Posted on 10 Oct Clipper World Race – Day 5 – High-Pressure System frustrates fleet
Dare To Lead continues to be in first place with a lead of 20nm but progress has slowed having sailed just over 30nm Further north, a race to the Scoring Gate continues with Liverpool 2018, Visit Seattle and Qingdao (in fourth, fifth and sixth position respectively) gunning to be the first team over the line to take three points, with two points for second and one point for third.
Posted on 9 Oct Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 4 – Race to the scoring gate hots up
Visit Seattle, Liverpool 2018, and Qingdao are fourth, fifth, and sixth respectively on the leader board It was a great day of racing on board Sanya Serenity Coast, though the team remains in seventh place, around 73nm off the pace.
Posted on 8 Oct Clipper World Race – Day 3, Race 2 – Close-fought battle continues
With less than 10nm separating the top five teams, the top three positions in particular have been changing hands Great Britain and Sanya Serenity Coast are fighting a close battle in seventh and eighth position respectively, with HotelPlanner.com in ninth only around 10nm behind.
Posted on 7 Oct Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 2, Race 2 – Early frontrunners emerge
The difference between first and eighth has more than doubled from 10nm to 25nm with a top three now beginning to emerge Visit Seattle makes up the top three, though it is fighting off a strong challenge from Greenings. Greenings currently sits in fourth place and is less than 3nm ahead of Garmin in fifth.
Posted on 6 Oct Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 1, Race 2 – Tight racing out of Uruguay
At the time of publishing, Dare To Lead, Liverpool 2018 and Qingdao occupied the top positions but with only around 10nm Liverpool 2018 was first across the Start Line in Punta del Este and has kept pushing to be second on the leader board, just under 2nM off Dare To Lead. Qingdao is under 2nM further back in third, and Skipper Chris Kobusch couldn’t have been prouder of how his crew have progressed since Race Start in Liverpool
Posted on 5 Oct Clipper Race hailed 'biggest sailing event to visit Uruguay'
Spectators and media flocked to the water for the start of the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race’s second stage Spectators and media flocked to the water for the start of the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race’s second stage, to Cape Town, South Africa, following the event’s first ever stopover in Punta del Este, Uruguay.
Posted on 5 Oct Meet the Clipper 2017-18 Race crew - Sarah Addison
Sarah Addison, 31, an Engineer from Aberdeen, Scotland, was the last member of the Garmin team to sign up for Leg 2 Sarah Addison, 31, an Engineer from Aberdeen, Scotland, was the last member of the Garmin team to sign up for Leg 2, adding the South Atlantic Challenge, to her original decision to sign up to Leg 7, the US Coast to Coast, just six weeks before arriving in South America.
Posted on 3 Oct Clipper Round the World Yacht Race – Day 35 – Winds frustrate Nasdaq
The fans and supporters in Punta del Este are now just waiting on one final arrival, with Nasdaq in the final stages According the Clipper Race Meteorologist Simon Rowell, the small high- pressure cell in Nasdaq’s location is going offshore, meaning the winds should gradually build as the team approaches the Finish Line.
Posted on 24 Sep The Clipper Race - Race 1 - Day 34 - Greenings push for victory
Only Greenings and Nasdaq remains at sea following arrival of Visit Seattle late on Friday night, Punta del Este time. Only Greenings and Nasdaq remains at sea following the arrival of Visit Seattle late on Friday night, Punta del Este time.
Posted on 23 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy