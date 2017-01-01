Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Zeus3 AUS 728x90

Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 31 – Wind returns for final push

by The Clipper Race today at 11:44 am
Day 31, Race 1 – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Clipper Ventures
After a frustrating 24 hours languishing in a wind hole off the southern coast of Brazil, most of the Clipper Race fleet is on the move again.

Sanya Serenity Coast remains in first place and whilst Skipper, Wendy Tuck, is relieved the wind has returned, she knows the path to Punta del Este remains tricky. She explained: “Well, that was a hard day in the office. It’s always a bit frustrating when you feel you are taking half a step forward and ten backwards.

“After this light patch, we will be under kite again, and then just to make it that bit more interesting, there will be another little light wind hole waiting for us just off Punta del Este.”

Minus any mishap, Sanya Serenity Coast is the favourite to take line honours, and currently has a lead of around 80nM (nautical miles) on second-placed PSP Logistics, and around 100nM on Great Britain in third. But, there is a stiff challenge for the overall Atlantic Trade Winds Leg one win forming in the shape of Greenings.

Whilst Greenings is around 360nM behind Sanya Serenity Coast, the team has been awarded a redress of two days, 10 hours, 44 minutes, and 51 seconds by the Race Committee for its forced diversion to Porto for a replacement Skipper.

Overnight, Greenings made the most of not being stuck in a wind hole, travelling 86nM. Relief Skipper and Deputy Race Director, Dan Smith, reports: “We have had a good day avoiding wind holes and have made good gains on the others. As I write this, we are about to change our watches over, gybe the boat, and head southwest to Punta del Este. Three days to go if we avoid those wind holes.”

Morale is high on PSP Logistics, currently in second place, though Skipper, Roy Taylor, isn’t getting carried away, saying: “The game of cat and mouse continues with GREAT Britain, who has stalked us for the last couple of days. Punta del Este is getting closer, and it must be fascinating for all the viewers back home. Who has wind? Who doesn't? When will it arrive? Who will get it first?”

GREAT Britain is currently in third place, but the fight for the final spot on the podium is brewing, with less than 30nM separating the team from the seventh placed Garmin. Skipper of the fourth-placed Qingdao, Chris Kobusch, says: “Almost the whole Clipper Race fleet is within 40nM of us, (only Sanya Serenity Coast, Greenings, and Nasdaq are further away), which I think is quite remarkable after 6000nM and more than four weeks of ocean racing.

“With now less than 500nM to go, and probably all boats heading towards the same waypoint, it will be a close and exciting race to the finish.”

HotelPlanner.com, Dare To Lead and Garmin are currently jostling for position in fifth, sixth and seventh position respectively and their places are subject to change with the varying winds. Liverpool 2018, meanwhile, remains in Stealth Mode and is set to reappear on the Race Viewer at 1200 (UTC).

After being a challenger for a podium place for so long, Unicef has fallen back to eighth place on the leader board. Skipper, Bob Beggs, comments: “Getting closer to the finish and dropping many places in just 24 hours is sobering and it’s time to double our focus and effort to regain some places. We have now climbed out of the wind hole and boat speeds are now back in double figures.”

Visit Seattle has also tumbled down the standings to ninth, and in the absence of a spinnaker, Skipper, Nikki Henderson, has asked people back home to: “Wish us some seriously strong winds from behind, or moderate ones from in front, so that our wonderful Yankee and Main become far more efficient than any spinnaker that the rest of the fleet are using.”

There was some joy for twelfth-placed Nasdaq, who marked two big milestones overnight; logging 6,000nM and passing the 1,000nM to go mark.

Current positions – Day 31, Race 1 – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures
Current positions – Day 31, Race 1 – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures



Most of the fleet should continue to enjoy decent winds, with the southeast low disappearing off the weather map. Clipper Race Meteorologist, Simon Rowell, says the next front will appear over the finish line in the next 24 hours, though it shouldn’t cause the leading boats too much of a problem, due to the accompanying south-southeast winds. The teams to the north will need to be on alert, as the SSE will form part of the next low off the coast of South America and form a cyclonic patch in the middle, with headwinds behind it.

Current race standings – Day 31, Race 1 – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures
Current race standings – Day 31, Race 1 – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures

Lancer Industries - Lasts LongerMusto AUS 2017 660x82 1Yachtspot J Boats Sportsboats 660x82

Related Articles

Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 30 – Wind holes unsettle the fleet
HotelPlanner.com has re-emerged from Stealth Mode in sixth-position and has spent 12 of the last 24 hours in a wind hole Sanya Serenity Coast has extended its lead in the closing stages of the race to Punta del Este, with the majority of the fleet caught out by wind holes. PSP Logistics and Great Britain have moved up to second and third respectively, having taken an easterly route, and are hoping to avoid the wind hole that has trapped teams to the west.
Posted on 19 Sep Clipper World Race – Day 29 – Mixed results from Stealth Mode tactics
Visit Seattle ended its period of Stealth Mode at 1200 (UTC), re-emerging in second place, but things did not go to plan Unicef and GREAT Britain both emerged from Stealth Mode at 0600 (UTC) this morning, with the two teams fairing quite differently during their 24 hours off the radar.
Posted on 18 Sep Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 28 – Stealth Mode shakes up the fleet
Three teams, Visit Seattle, Unicef and Great Britain, are in Stealth Mode hiding positions from the rest of the fleet. Qingdao came out of Stealth Mode at 0600 UTC this morning. It appears that the decision has paid off for Qingdao, maintaining its lead over PSP Logistics and moving in front of HotelPlanner.com, but it was still unable to shake off Great Britain.
Posted on 17 Sep Clipper World Race –Day 27 – Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint results are in…
After nearly four weeks at sea and a variety of leaders, Visit Seattle tops the leaderboard going into the final stretch With the shortest elapsed time, and securing three bonus points, the winner of the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint is… Greenings! Greenings completed the sprint in 31 hours five minutes, just fifteen minutes quicker than Visit Seattle who took 31 hours and 19 minutes to secure two bonus points.
Posted on 16 Sep Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 26, Race 1 – Waiting on a wind angle
Visit Seattle continues to lead maintaining clear water in front of Sanya Serenity Coast, in second, and Unicef in third After days of beating upwind around the edge of the South Atlantic High, many of the teams have finally experienced a favourable change in wind angle. The reduction in the heel of the boat is not only more comfortable but means the potential for greater boat speeds.
Posted on 15 Sep Clipper Race – Day 25 – 4000nM sailed and fleet is back match racing
According to leading Visit Seattle Skipper Nikki Henderson, the path to Uruguay is turning into a ‘drag race’ After thousands of nautical miles sailed across the Atlantic Ocean, Visit Seattle, Sanya Serenity Coast, and Unicef again hold first, second, and third position on the leader board.
Posted on 14 Sep Clipper World Race – Day 24 – Testing upwind conditions continue
Cementing a fifth day at the top of the leader board Visit Seattle has extended its lead over Sanya Serenity Coast The leading teams have now crossed the finish line of the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint but points will only be awarded to the top three teams with the shortest elapsed time once all teams have declared.
Posted on 13 Sep Poole sailor to take over from injured skipper in Clipper World Race
Andy will provide relief cover for David Hartshorn who was subject to a helicopter medevac during the opening leg Having grown in popularity over the years, 712 international crew members will take part in this edition and with over 40 different nationalities represented on the race, this is the biggest yet of its eleven editions.
Posted on 13 Sep Clipper Race – Day 23 – Female skippers lead fleet into Ocean Sprint
Visit Seattle declared first crossing the start latitude of 5°S at 1117UTC yesterday but this does not guarantee the win Differing from the Scoring Gate, the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint points are awarded to the first three teams with the shortest elapsed time between two designated latitudes - for race one this is between 5°S and 10°S.
Posted on 12 Sep Clipper Race –Day 22 – Life on a lean as King Neptune visits the fleet
Today marks a third day at the top of the leader board for Visit Seattle, which is followed by Sanya Serenity Coast. Visit Seattle has been awarded redress of one hour 46 minutes and 27 seconds by the committee after it was instructed to carry out a boat-to-boat transfer with Unicef last week to enable the essential transfer of spares and stores.
Posted on 11 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy