Clipper World Race – Day 21, Race 3 – Teams count down to Fremantle

by The Clipper Race today at 11:34 am
Day 21, Race 3 – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Clipper Ventures
As the Clipper Race teams look ahead to arriving in to Fremantle later this week, Skippers from across the fleet have expressed their gratitude on behalf of the crew for the messages from back home after a tough few days in the Southern Ocean.

GREAT Britain Skipper Andy Burns explaining: “As you can probably imagine the last 48 hours have been some of the most difficult of our lives here on CV30 GREAT Britain but we have found strength in remembering Simon and in each other. We are all grateful for the messages of support we have all received as a crew and individually and continue to press on to Fremantle.”

Wendy Tuck, Skipper of Sanya Serenity Coast, commented on how crew are coping: “We are still thinking all sorts of thoughts but still sailing our yacht. Today was the first big belly chuckle that has happened onboard for a while and it was really needed - a lot of tension and who knows what other feelings were released.”

She added: “If you are following the Race Viewer, you will see that you cannot see us. Yes, we are in sneaky stealth mode. We have this big wind hole to get through so thought we would try and go invisible and see if that helps getting across it. Of course, I can’t tell you if it’s working or not.

With Sanya Serenity Coast in stealth mode until midday today (UTC), PSP Logistics has taken the lead but Skipper Matt Mitchell is not taking this for granted, explaining: “The wind has been kind to us so far although over the next 100 miles we are expecting it to drop considerably as we near that rather annoying ridge of high pressure that is setting itself up ahead of us.

“It's really getting down to the crunch now as those of us ahead will get into the light airs before those behind, meaning they have ample opportunity to close the gap.”

Visit Seattle is now in second place with Qingdao, which has played its Joker Card for Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race currently in third. Qingdao Skipper Chris Kobusch reports: “We are still flying spinnakers, but are slowly sailing out of the stronger winds and into the lighter airs that come with the centre of the high-pressure system. Soon we will be bobbing around again, looking for wind, in what will be our third Southern Ocean wind hole.

“Once we are past this last obstacle, it will be a final sprint to Fremantle.”

Not far behind in fourth place is Dare To Lead with Unicef, which had made a decision to sail alongside GREAT Britain in a show of support, further south in fifth.

Having taken a more northerly route, Liverpool 2018 is currently in seventh place alongside Garmin in eighth and Skipper Lance Shepherd explains: “We are pleased to be within AIS range of team Garmin should they need any support with Erik Hellstrom and delighted (and frustrated as they are going faster than us) to see them making good progress towards a safe solution for him.”

Since the time of writing, a successful medevac of Erik has been completed and further updates will be provided on the Clipper Race website.

In ninth place, Nasdaq has completed its Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint and Skipper Rob Graham reports: “Now we are back to white sails and trying to work out the best route through the rather mixed-up weather systems that lie between us and destination Fremantle - we will crack the ‘1,000 nautical miles to go’ line soon and thoughts onboard are turning to our arrival and the supporters waiting there for us.”

Meanwhile, further back in the fleet, Skipper of HotelPlanner.com Conall Morrison explains: “We have activated stealth mode to keep our Elliott Brown Ocean Sprint time a surprise.”

The team will come out of stealth mode at midnight tonight (UTC) and the results of the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint will be confirmed once all teams have completed the course.

For the teams at the front, Clipper Race Meteorologist has confirmed that the high-pressure system that is holding up the fleet is not as wide as it could be and that once the teams are through, it’ll be a good sail in to Fremantle.

Day 21, Race 3 – Current positions – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures
Day 21, Race 3 – Current positions – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures


Day 21, Race 3 – Current race standings – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures
Day 21, Race 3 – Current race standings – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures

Related Articles

Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 20, Race 3 – Sombre mood across fleet
Despite the very difficult circumstances, the fleet continues its journey on to Fremantle in varying conditions Qingdao and Dare To Lead remain closely knitted together in fourth and fifth place respectively, completing the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint yesterday evening and making good progress towards Fremantle.
Posted on 20 Nov Clipper World Race – Day 19 – A time of quiet reflection across fleet
Following medical advice and considerations, Simon was given a sea burial at 0900 local time (0300 UTC) today Sanya Serenity Coast continues to lead the fleet with just over 1,000 nautical miles to go to Fremantle and has completed the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint - results will be announced after all teams have done so.
Posted on 19 Nov Clipper Race – Day 18 – Race leaders begin Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint
Unlike Scoring Gate, the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint bonus points are awarded to the three teams with the quickest times Other teams will continue to cross the start gate of the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint throughout the day and Visit Seattle is currently in third place with Dare To Lead and Qingdao in close proximity to each other in fourth and fifth place.
Posted on 18 Nov Garmin to prepare for non-emergency medevac of Erik Hellstrom
Skipper Gaëtan Thomas and his Garmin team are making preparations for a non-emergency medevac of Erik Hellstrom Skipper Gaëtan Thomas and his Garmin team are making preparations for a non-emergency medevac of round the world crew member Erik Hellstrom who is suffering from an ongoing abdominal condition.
Posted on 18 Nov Clipper World Race – Day 17 – Sleigh ride begins ahead of Ocean Sprint
There has been no change to the top of the leaderboard with Sanya Serenity Coast remaining in first place Visit Seattle has moved up the leaderboard into third position and is closely followed by Qingdao, which is playing its Joker, in fourth place. Skipper of Qingdao, Chris Kobusch, said: “We are flying! The westerly winds filled in and we had a great run under spinnaker all day yesterday.”
Posted on 17 Nov Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 16, Race 3 – Teams await a wind shift
Sanya Serenity Coast continues to have healthy lead with under 1720 nautical miles left to go and remains in first place The team glimpsed one of the world’s remotest islands, île Saint-Paul, an uninhabited French territory that is an important breeding site for seabirds and Dare To Lead, in third place behind PSP Logistics is also sailing past it having taken a more northerly route.
Posted on 16 Nov Clipper Race – Day 15 – Shifty winds replace fast downwind conditions
PSP Logistics retains second place and Skipper Matt Mitchell is optimistic despite the changing conditions in the south Not far behind Dare To Lead, having also taken a northerly route, is Liverpool 2018 in fifth place. Meanwhile Qingdao remains in sixth but is experiencing fickle winds with Skipper, Chris Kobusch, reporting: “The wind died down over night though and, having a look at the weather forecast, there is a risk of yet another wind hole in the south. I have no doubt we will find it. Or it us.”
Posted on 15 Nov Clipper World Race – Day 14 – Spinnakers emerge as westerlies fill in
With under 2,400 nautical miles to go until Fremantle, Sanya Serenity Coast is in the lead. The westerlies are really filling in for the teams to the south and Skipper of third-placed Visit Seattle, Nikki Henderson, explains: “We are holding onto our hats over here - after what feels like an eternity of wind holes or just skirting around wind holes, we have wind ... and it's coming from behind us.”
Posted on 14 Nov Clipper World Race – Day 13, Race 3 – Winds frustrate across the fleet
PSP Logistics remains in the top spot on the leader board, and has a 33nm advantage on second placed Visit Seattle. The boats to the north are also struggling with wind, though the issue remains direction, rather than strength. Race three: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race is still a gruelling upwind slog for Sanya Serenity Coast, who has dropped from third to fifth.
Posted on 13 Nov Clipper World Yacht Race –Day 12 – Downwind sailing conditions kick in
PSP Logistics, Qingdao and Sanya Serenity Coast still hold the top three positions on the leaderboard For fifth placed Unicef, which is also eagerly anticipating some downwind sailing conditions, morale remains high as they head towards Fremantle.
Posted on 12 Nov
