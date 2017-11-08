Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS 40 Years 728x90

Clipper World Race – Day 19 – A time of quiet reflection across fleet

by The Clipper Race today at 11:09 am
Day 19, Race 3 – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Clipper Ventures
Racing has taken a back seat over the past 24 hours for the Clipper Race fleet following the tragedy on board CV30 (GREAT Britain) yesterday.

Speaking on the loss of round the world crew member Simon Speirs, Sanya Serenity Coast Skipper Wendy Tuck said: “The mood on board Sanya Serenity Coast, as I imagine it will be across the whole fleet, is sombre with a lot of quiet reflection going on.

“To let my crew know of the terrible accident on board CV30 is the hardest thing to do at sea. We are all shocked and terribly saddened by the incident. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Andy Burns and his crew on board, also to all of Simon’s friends and loved ones.”

Following medical advice and considerations, Simon was given a sea burial at 0900 local time (0300 UTC) today during a service on board held by his crew. As requested by Simon’s family, who were fully aware and came together to follow the order of service at the same time back home, it was Christian, and the rest of the Clipper Race fleet also joined them in solidarity as the service was carried out.

HotelPlanner.com Skipper, Conall Morrison, said: “We prepared some readings and held a moment’s silence together as a crew on deck at the same time as the service. Our thoughts and prayers are with the GREAT Britain team. Three of our current crew will be joining the team in Fremantle and those that knew Simon Speirs on board talk of what a gentle giant he was.”

On behalf of the entire Clipper Race office, we thank everyone who has sent messages of condolence and support for Simon’s family, friends, crew, the fleet and the Clipper Race team.

Across the fleet, the sky appears to be a relatively clear on this day of reflection and the wind will gradually veer and continue easing.

Sanya Serenity Coast continues to lead the fleet with just over 1,000 nautical miles to go to Fremantle and has completed the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint - results will be announced after all teams have done so.

PSP Logistics has also completed the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint but Skipper Matt Mitchell’s thoughts are very much with Simon Speirs’ family and friends saying: “The wonderful thing about the Clipper Race is that in times of trial, as well as times of celebration, there are no longer individual teams but one big family of people, all pulling together as a group. At this most trying of times the solidarity of the Clipper Race family will be there to offer any and all support that is needed.”

Visit Seattle Skipper, Nikki Henderson, added: “I'm not sure if it is much respite to know he was doing what he loved - this ocean must be one of the most magical, and yet treacherous places in the world.”

Qingdao entered Stealth Mode yesterday at 1800 UTC, as planned, and Skipper Chris Kobusch reports: “Last night saw lots of rain squalls coming through, in which the wind speeds exceeded 45 knots at times. With the squalls came some of the biggest seas we had experienced so far.

“Our deep thoughts are with his family and Andy Burns and his team. We wish you a safe and fast passage to Fremantle and we will be there to support you.”

Meanwhile, Garmin Skipper Gaëtan Thomas has also been sending words of support while continuing to look after crew member, Erik Hellstrom, who is dealing with a serious abdominal condition. An aircraft medical supplies drop was successfully carried out by the Royal Australian Air Force and Gaëtan reports: “Erik is 24 hours under supervision. We are doing everything we can for him.”

Day 19, Race 3 – Current positions – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures
Day 19, Race 3 – Current positions – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures


Day 19, Race 3 – Current race standings – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures
Day 19, Race 3 – Current race standings – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures

Sail Exchange 660x82 1X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Yachtspot J70 660x82

Related Articles

Clipper Race – Day 18 – Race leaders begin Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint
Unlike Scoring Gate, the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint bonus points are awarded to the three teams with the quickest times Other teams will continue to cross the start gate of the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint throughout the day and Visit Seattle is currently in third place with Dare To Lead and Qingdao in close proximity to each other in fourth and fifth place.
Posted on 18 Nov Garmin to prepare for non-emergency medevac of Erik Hellstrom
Skipper Gaëtan Thomas and his Garmin team are making preparations for a non-emergency medevac of Erik Hellstrom Skipper Gaëtan Thomas and his Garmin team are making preparations for a non-emergency medevac of round the world crew member Erik Hellstrom who is suffering from an ongoing abdominal condition.
Posted on 18 Nov Clipper World Race – Day 17 – Sleigh ride begins ahead of Ocean Sprint
There has been no change to the top of the leaderboard with Sanya Serenity Coast remaining in first place Visit Seattle has moved up the leaderboard into third position and is closely followed by Qingdao, which is playing its Joker, in fourth place. Skipper of Qingdao, Chris Kobusch, said: “We are flying! The westerly winds filled in and we had a great run under spinnaker all day yesterday.”
Posted on 17 Nov Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 16, Race 3 – Teams await a wind shift
Sanya Serenity Coast continues to have healthy lead with under 1720 nautical miles left to go and remains in first place The team glimpsed one of the world’s remotest islands, île Saint-Paul, an uninhabited French territory that is an important breeding site for seabirds and Dare To Lead, in third place behind PSP Logistics is also sailing past it having taken a more northerly route.
Posted on 16 Nov Clipper Race – Day 15 – Shifty winds replace fast downwind conditions
PSP Logistics retains second place and Skipper Matt Mitchell is optimistic despite the changing conditions in the south Not far behind Dare To Lead, having also taken a northerly route, is Liverpool 2018 in fifth place. Meanwhile Qingdao remains in sixth but is experiencing fickle winds with Skipper, Chris Kobusch, reporting: “The wind died down over night though and, having a look at the weather forecast, there is a risk of yet another wind hole in the south. I have no doubt we will find it. Or it us.”
Posted on 15 Nov Clipper World Race – Day 14 – Spinnakers emerge as westerlies fill in
With under 2,400 nautical miles to go until Fremantle, Sanya Serenity Coast is in the lead. The westerlies are really filling in for the teams to the south and Skipper of third-placed Visit Seattle, Nikki Henderson, explains: “We are holding onto our hats over here - after what feels like an eternity of wind holes or just skirting around wind holes, we have wind ... and it's coming from behind us.”
Posted on 14 Nov Clipper World Race – Day 13, Race 3 – Winds frustrate across the fleet
PSP Logistics remains in the top spot on the leader board, and has a 33nm advantage on second placed Visit Seattle. The boats to the north are also struggling with wind, though the issue remains direction, rather than strength. Race three: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race is still a gruelling upwind slog for Sanya Serenity Coast, who has dropped from third to fifth.
Posted on 13 Nov Clipper World Yacht Race –Day 12 – Downwind sailing conditions kick in
PSP Logistics, Qingdao and Sanya Serenity Coast still hold the top three positions on the leaderboard For fifth placed Unicef, which is also eagerly anticipating some downwind sailing conditions, morale remains high as they head towards Fremantle.
Posted on 12 Nov Clipper Race – Day 11 – Sanya Serenity Coast triumphs in Scoring Gate
Sanya Serenity Coast, which moved back into first place on the leader board, crossed northern end of the Scoring Gate With just 30 nautical miles separating the third placed Qingdao from GREAT Britain in fourth, the competition for the final bonus point on offer in the Scoring Gate was always going to go right down to the wire.
Posted on 11 Nov Skippers welcome reallocated Greenings crew
Clipper Race family pulled together following news that Greenings would be taking no further part in 2017-18 edition The Clipper Race family, including all Race Skippers, have pulled together following the news that the Greenings yacht, formally registered as CV24, would be taking no further part in the 2017-18 edition.
Posted on 11 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy