Please select your home edition
Edition
Insun - AC Program

Clipper Round the World Yacht Race - Race 1 - Penalty points

by Clipper Round the World today at 8:42 am
Wave crashing over deck - 2017-18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Clipper Race
The Clipper Race Committee has finalised the list of penalty points to be given to the teams following the assessment of damages and repairs needed after the fleet’s race from Liverpool (UK) to Punta del Este (Uruguay) in the Atlantic Trade Winds Leg.

Penalty points are awarded because of damage sustained during racing and are designed to encourage crew to look after and maintain their yachts throughout the race.

Race Director Mark Light explains: “Considering the length and nature of Leg 1 there is a remarkably low level of damage and therefore costs across the fleet. There was a lot of spinnaker damage going into Punta del Este but this was mainly repaired by crew under the guidance of Hyde Sails and the professional loft costs were low. As always, the decision of the Race Committee is final.”

The Clipper Race Committee keeps a running total of the costs of lost and damaged equipment and will impose one penalty point to the relevant team when the running total reaches £500 and an additional penalty point for every subsequent £500.

A full explanation of penalty points can be found in our Sailing Instructions and FAQ section (under ‘The Race’, subsection ‘When and why are Penalty Points applied?’).

The Race 1 penalty points are set out below. They do not affect the placings for Race 1 but can impact the overall standings table when applied. This has been updated and can be viewed here.

Race 1 Penalty Points:

-2 Points: Greenings (equipment damage)
-2 Points: Great Britain (late submission of race documentation)

There are no current penalty points for sail damage due to any of the teams.
RS Sailing 660x82 AUSNebo 660x82 2Hall Spars - Batten

Related Articles

Clipper World Race – Day 21 Race 2 – Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint results
Despite its best efforts, PSP Logistics could not top the fastest times for the race two Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint It was a close fought sprint with GREAT Britain completing the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint in 29 hours 54 minutes and just four minutes separating second placed Dare To Lead (32 hours 31 minutes) and Sanya Serenity Coast (32 hours 35 minutes), showing that every adjustment on board counts.
Posted on 25 Oct Clipper Race retains Host Broadcaster for global TV series 4th season
The unique event trains people from all walks of life, many of them sailing novices, to take on the toughest oceans The current series is adding even more broadcasters, digital and OTT platforms. In addition to The Race of Their Lives series, released as the event unfolds, 1080 Media TV produces and distributes two live shows which capture the emotionally charged opening and closing stages and ceremonies of this ocean marathon
Posted on 24 Oct Clipper Race – Day 20, Race 2 – Under 1000nm left for PSP Logistics
PSP Logistics is also now over halfway through the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint, after crossing the western gate yesterday Whilst bonus points are on offer in the Ocean Sprint, the focus on board is fully on getting to Cape Town. Skipper Roy Taylor comments: “Wind has backed nicely, pointing at Cape Town, soldiers wind at 20 knots, boat speed 11–12 knots.
Posted on 24 Oct Tom Way appointed as Deputy Race Director of Clipper World Yacht Race
Tom has over 10 years’ experience in the marine industry, including five years working for the Clipper Race. Tom has developed an extensive and invaluable level of knowledge of the Clipper Race and its operations, following roles with the training, refit, maintenance, recruitment and media departments. Most recently Tom also spent the past ten months working in Abu Dhabi as Fleet Manager for Pindar’s two Volvo 60s.
Posted on 23 Oct Clipper World Race – Day 19 Race 2 – PSP Logistics enters Ocean Sprint
The team, which was delayed behind the fleet after a whale hit its starboard rudder, entered Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint Once PSP Logistics has completed its Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint, the fastest three teams will be formally announced by the Clipper Race Office and will be awarded up to three bonus race points.
Posted on 23 Oct Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 18, Race 2 – And then there was one
Currently making good progress at 10.2 knots directly to Cape Town, priority is to make it into port with time to rest Skipper Roy Taylor and the PSP Logistics crew passed on their hearty congratulations to Greenings and Skipper Andy Woodruff on its second win, to Skipper Dale Smyth and Dare To Lead on securing second place and doubling its race points and to Skipper Gaëtan Thomas and his ‘pirates’ on board Garmin for securing third and their first podium finish.
Posted on 22 Oct Clipper Race - Unicef arrives into Cape Town after challenging race
Unicef crossed line at 23:19:27 local South African time (21:19:27 UTC) on Saturday evening, having sailed over 3500nm Unicef crossed the line at 23:19:27 local South African time (21:19:27 UTC) on Saturday evening, having sailed over 3500nm, resulting in an eleventh placed finish in the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms.
Posted on 22 Oct Clipper Race - Race 2 - Day 17 - Less than 100nm left for Unicef
Unicef is aiming to make today its final at sea of the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms. Unicef is aiming to make today its final at sea of the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms. Reporting earlier this morning, Skipper Bob Beggs, whose team will finish in eleventh place, says: “The AIS has spotted the first ship for over two weeks, a sure sign that we are approaching landfall.
Posted on 21 Oct Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 16, Race 2 – And then there were two
Unicef is currently 387 nm from the finish line in Cape Town, but will face some tricky conditions in the final stretch. It has been a tricky race for Unicef, who suffered a series of spinnaker wraps during the race, including one on day four which damaged the inner-forestay. Whilst this slowed the boat considerably, the team continued to show incredible teamwork to keep racing towards Cape Town.
Posted on 20 Oct Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 15, Race 2 – Battle for final positions
Garmin claimed third place, whilst a last-minute shake up saw Visit Seattle pip Liverpool 2018 to the post for fourth The drag race between the ninth placed HotelPlanner.com and Great Britain has continued overnight, though HotelPlanner.com has managed to pull away to be 18 nautical miles from its nearest competition this morning.
Posted on 19 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy