Clipper Round the World Yacht Race - Race 1 - Penalty points
by Clipper Round the World today at 8:42 am
The Clipper Race Committee has finalised the list of penalty points to be given to the teams following the assessment of damages and repairs needed after the fleet’s race from Liverpool (UK) to Punta del Este (Uruguay) in the Atlantic Trade Winds Leg.
Wave crashing over deck - 2017-18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Clipper Race
Penalty points are awarded because of damage sustained during racing and are designed to encourage crew to look after and maintain their yachts throughout the race.
Race Director Mark Light explains: “Considering the length and nature of Leg 1 there is a remarkably low level of damage and therefore costs across the fleet. There was a lot of spinnaker damage going into Punta del Este but this was mainly repaired by crew under the guidance of Hyde Sails and the professional loft costs were low. As always, the decision of the Race Committee is final.”
The Clipper Race Committee keeps a running total of the costs of lost and damaged equipment and will impose one penalty point to the relevant team when the running total reaches £500 and an additional penalty point for every subsequent £500.
A full explanation of penalty points can be found in our Sailing Instructions
and FAQ section
(under ‘The Race’, subsection ‘When and why are Penalty Points applied?’).
The Race 1 penalty points are set out below. They do not affect the placings for Race 1 but can impact the overall standings table when applied. This has been updated and can be viewed here
.
Race 1 Penalty Points:
-2 Points: Greenings (equipment damage)
-2 Points: Great Britain (late submission of race documentation)
There are no current penalty points for sail damage due to any of the teams.
