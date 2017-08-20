Please select your home edition
Clipper Round the World Yacht Race - Arrivals continue into Fremantle

by Clipper Round the World today at 7:05 am
Fremantle Harbour resembled a parking lot at times with the arrivals continuing to come in thick and fast overnight.

Visit Seattle just missed out on its first podium of the Clipper 2017-18 Race after finishing 7 23 seconds behind the third placed PSP Logistics.

“I think the feeling is a little bit mixed,” says Visit Seattle round the world Simon Dubois.

“We really went into the race set on securing a podium.

“That said, it’s incredible to step foot on dry land after such a long leg. It was everything, wind holes, stormy weather, champagne sailing, mountain high waves – it was just everything. Relentless, but that’s what we’re here for.”

Next into Fremantle was Qingdao. Qingdao played its Joker Card for Race 3, so will collect double points and crossed the finish line at 21:52:41 local time (13:52:41).

Qingdao started the race strongly, collecting a bonus point for being third across the Scoring Gate. The team has now collected Scoring Bonus points for all three races so far. Chris and his crew frustratingly found themselves in a wind hole on Day 13, but finished strongly to ensure Qingdao will build on its fourth place in the overall standings.

The other Chinese Clipper Race yacht, Sanya Serenity Coast, may not have achieved the podium it was after, but the team has finished Race 3 in spectacular fashion.

Led by Australian Skipper Wendy Tuck, Sanya Serenity Coast took on Dare To Lead in the closing stages, and crossed the finish line just 57 seconds in front at 01:57:16 local time on Sunday 26 November (17:57:16 UTC 25/11).

Wendy says: “We were racing quite close by Dare To Lead and its Skipper Dale and I had an agreement that we would raise our Yankee 3 at the same time.

“Unfortunately I missed the radio call and only noticed when Dare To Lead started to go faster than us! Our Yankee 3 was packed away but the team did an amazing job to recover and raise the sail quickly. We started going faster and just managed to scrape home.”

The win over Dare To Lead was a much needed morale booster for Sanya Serenity Coast. After leading for all but the final three days, the team had to watch their 100 nautical mile lead evaporate and other boats sail by after becoming stuck in a wind hole off the coast of Western Australia.

“The way we recovered from that disappointment shows how resilient we are,” says Wendy.

“I’m really proud of all the crew and glad all their hard work resulted in a small victory at the end.”

The team will also take away a handy three bonus points after crossing the Scoring Gate in first place. Dare To Lead officially ended its Southern Ocean race at 01:58:13 local time on Sunday 26 November (17:58:13 UTC 25/11).

After being the first over the line in Cape Town, the team was one of the first to experience the true Roaring Forties, reporting wind speeds of 74 knots on Day 4 during a squall.

To follow the progress of the four remaining teams in Fremantle, keep an eye on the Race Viewer. The latest ETAs will be updated regularly on the Clipper Race website.

Related Articles

Emotional result as toughest leg in Clipper history reaches Australia
Unicef claimed its first ever Clipper Race victory at 11:10UTC (19:10 local) today, in one of the toughest ever legs Unicef claimed its first ever Clipper Race victory at 11:10UTC (19:10 local) today, in one of the toughest ever legs of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race; Race 3, the 4,754 nm Dell Latitude Rugged Race, from Cape Town, South Africa, to Fremantle, Australia.
Posted today at 4:07 am Clipper Race – Day 25 – Thrilling finish to emotionally charged race
Currently in a drag race to the finish line in Fremantle Harbour, Unicef leads GREAT Britain by around 7 nautical miles It is the second straight day that Unicef has been in the number one position and whilst his team’s first podium finish is in sight, Skipper Bob Beggs’ thoughts are fixed on his closest and somewhat surprise competitor, GREAT Britain, which has made a highly impressive leap from sixth to second in the past 24 hours.
Posted on 25 Nov Hotelplanner.com awarded Redress for Race 3- Dell Latitude Rugged Race
The Race Committee has announced today that HotelPlanner.com has been awarded redress totalling 1 hour and 30 minutes The Race Committee has announced today that HotelPlanner.com has been awarded redress totalling 1 hour and 30 minutes for the time spent in facilitating six new Greenings crew joining the boat in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, on Sunday 5 November during Race 3: the Dell Latitude Rugged Race.
Posted on 25 Nov Clipper Race – Day 24 – New race leaders revealed after stealth mode
For a second successive day, a new leader has revealed themselves after Unicef re-emerged from its invisibility cloak PSP Logistics Skipper Matt Mitchell, currently in fifth, says: “4500 miles of racing and it will all come down to the last 30 hours or so. It really could be anyone's race at the moment and pressure is on to keep the boat going as fast as possible.”
Posted on 24 Nov Clipper World Race – Day 23, Race 3 – Leading teams' wind hole woes
PSP Logistics is still holding onto second place but Skipper Matt Mitchell is also frustrated by their current progress After opting to hide its position from the rest of the fleet, by using Stealth Mode yesterday, Visit Seattle has reappeared on the Race Viewer ahead of both Sanya Serenity Coast and PSP Logistics, but all three teams are still struggling with the light winds that have entrapped them.
Posted on 23 Nov Clipper Yacht Race – Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint results announced
Skipper Conall Morrison and team have picked up three crucial bonus points already in Race 3. Visit Seattle had the second quickest time claiming two points with 27 hours and 4 minutes, and PSP Logistics picked up the final point with the third quickest time of 29 hours and 39 minutes.
Posted on 22 Nov Clipper World Race – Day 21, Race 3 – Teams count down to Fremantle
Not far behind in fourth place is Dare To Lead with Unicef, which had made a decision to sail alongside GREAT Britain The team will come out of stealth mode at midnight tonight (UTC) and the results of the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint will be confirmed once all teams have completed the course.
Posted on 21 Nov Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 20, Race 3 – Sombre mood across fleet
Despite the very difficult circumstances, the fleet continues its journey on to Fremantle in varying conditions Qingdao and Dare To Lead remain closely knitted together in fourth and fifth place respectively, completing the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint yesterday evening and making good progress towards Fremantle.
Posted on 20 Nov Clipper World Race – Day 19 – A time of quiet reflection across fleet
Following medical advice and considerations, Simon was given a sea burial at 0900 local time (0300 UTC) today Sanya Serenity Coast continues to lead the fleet with just over 1,000 nautical miles to go to Fremantle and has completed the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint - results will be announced after all teams have done so.
Posted on 19 Nov Clipper Race – Day 18 – Race leaders begin Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint
Unlike Scoring Gate, the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint bonus points are awarded to the three teams with the quickest times Other teams will continue to cross the start gate of the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint throughout the day and Visit Seattle is currently in third place with Dare To Lead and Qingdao in close proximity to each other in fourth and fifth place.
Posted on 18 Nov
