Safety at Sea - Baltic - 2

Clipper Round the World Yacht Race – Day 5, Race 1 – Tactics time

by The Clipper Race today at 2:36 pm
Day 5, Race 1 – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Clipper Ventures
Unicef remains in the lead for the fourth consecutive day of this opening race but the next 24 to 48 hours could be telling, with distinctly different strategies now in play within the Clipper Race fleet.

The leading three teams are still close together out front where the breeze filled in first, with Sanya Serenity Coast just 5Nm behind Unicef. Reporting a very positive last 24 hours on board, third placed Visit Seattle Skipper, Nikki Henderson, says: “The highlight of the last day - we found the wind. A fresh 15-20 knots in fact.

“The boat is in her element too. We lost our buddies on Unicef off the AIS (Automatic Identification System) yesterday afternoon, and now the Sanya Serenity Coast green triangle flirts on and off the screen to keep us on our toes.”

Also expressing relief at finding the wind again, Rob Graham, whose Nasdaq team has climbed up from eighth to fourth place in the last 24 hours, says: “How good was it yesterday evening when the breeze filled in, and we finally swapped our Windseeker for Yankeee 1? It picked up just a couple of knots but that was enough of a difference to get Nasdaq moving properly again after three weeks trickling along in light airs, (at least it felt that long). We've certainly had some good practice for the Doldrums proper.”

Behind the top four, the fleet is now spreading out widely with teams selecting very different headings as they seek out their preferred routes south.

Yesterday, Greenings was on its own, separate from the fleet after deciding early to take a westerly course. Skipper Dave Hartshorn explains: “As you can see, we are still north of the rest of the fleet and are now working out when to tack over on to starboard to make our way south without going too far back east.

“The majority of the fleet is heading south towards the bottom of the Bay of Biscay, while now four other yachts appear to be heading west with us. Since late afternoon, there has been much time spent running various scenarios through TimeZero Professional as to when to make the turn.”

Roy Taylor, Skipper of PSP Logistics, is one who has opted to head west. He and his team are currently eleventh, but is confident with the move, explaining: “PSP Logistics got bored of the wind hole and decided on a gamble.

“We are heading west to meet this irritating low-pressure head on, punch through him and pick up the nice northerlies on the other side, then run down for Maderia Island. It's a longer distance but we have been cracking on since 1400 yesterday at 9 - 10 knots.”

Qingdao, in ninth, has also broken away from the main course. Skipper Chris Kobusch says: “After a few days of light winds, we are now flying along in a 25-30 knot breeze. Our Clipper Race 70 is heeled over hard and not only the helming, but pretty much anything is much harder to do than usual when living at 30 degrees.

“We are sailing in convoy with GREAT Britain, who is only 6nM southeast of us and matching our speed and course. It is a head on head race which keeps everyone focused and competitive.”

Current positions – Day 5, Race 1 – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures
Current positions – Day 5, Race 1 – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures



Dare to Lead, currently fifth, has opted for the most easterly route off the coast of Spain, with Skipper Dale Smyth reporting: “It’s been a slow night for us under Windseeker, with the wind dying off completely at 0230 this morning to be replaced by a light south-westerly, which I assume is the start of the next depression.”

Back at the top, Unicef Skipper Bob Beggs is keeping a close eye on the competition, saying: “The first real tactical decisions of the leg are being deployed by individual yachts, and the one to watch could well be Dare To Lead which appears to be in a commanding position on our left flank and the next few days will see how this plays out.”

The next 48 hours will be an interesting period on the weather front for the fleet, as all the boats continue racing for the Trade winds. Teams could see gusts of up to 40kts if they pass through the southwest quadrant of the incoming low. The incoming front should have gusts up to 30kts.

Current race standings – Day 5, Race 1 – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures
Current race standings – Day 5, Race 1 – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures

Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 4, Race 1 – The pre-doldrum doldrums
Light winds continue to challenge during the fourth day of racing, which have caused the fleet to condense by 20nm Andy Burns, Skipper of GREAT Britain, currently in sixth place, reports that the light weather conditions bring with them real lessons of light wind sailing which will be valuable later on in the race.
Posted on 24 Aug Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 3, Race 1 – Tackling the Bay of Biscay
As the fleet makes steady progress south past the UK and towards Northern France, Skippers focus on the next challenge Ahead of the fleet, the weather is changing somewhat. A new low moving southeast across the race track should reach the Portuguese coast by the weekend. Whilst it does not look particularly strong, it will provide several tactical options for the twelve teams.
Posted on 23 Aug Clipper Yacht Race – Day 2, Race 1 – Strong tides divide fleet
Strong tides running North have divided the fleet tactically overnight, with the front of the pack heading close inshore The gap between first and last place has widened over the last 24 hours, with 68 nautical miles separating the teams and a group of four teams pulling away from the pack. At the top of the leader board is Unicef which has crept four nautical miles ahead of Visit Seattle this morning despite sitting in second place overnight.
Posted on 22 Aug Clipper Race – Day 1, Race 1 – Settling in
With less than 20nm separating the fleet between first and twelfth place, positions are expected to change regularly Once clear of the River Mersey, teams began to progress towards the Irish sea, but changeable and fickle wind conditions teamed with close proximity racing overnight made for a tiring night with regular sail changes and movement of leader board positions.
Posted on 21 Aug The Clipper 2017-18 Race start in Liverpool
And they’re off! The biggest ever edition of the Clipper Race – one of the world’s toughest endurance challenges And they’re off! The biggest ever edition of the Clipper Race – one of the world’s toughest endurance challenges – got underway today on the River Mersey, in Liverpool, in front of thousands of supporters.
Posted on 21 Aug Biggest Clipper Race sets sail from Liverpool in front of huge crowds
After heading out of the River Mersey and into the Irish Sea, the twelve-strong fleet is heading 6,400 nM south 712 non-professional crew, the most ever in its eleven editions, from all walks of life and including many who had no previous sailing experience, will take on Mother Nature in this ultimate ocean challenge, representing 41 different nationalities.
Posted on 20 Aug Clipper Race Leg 1 preview - Liverpool, UK, to Punta del Este, Uruguay
The Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race promises a shore side spectacle when the fleet crosses the start line The Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race promises a shore side spectacle when the fleet crosses the start line in front of the large crowds that are expected to line the River Mersey at 1230 (BST) today.
Posted on 20 Aug Clipper Race - British Olympians swap sports for new challenge at sea
Joining this year’s Great Britain entry in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race are two athletes Joining this year’s Great Britain entry in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race are two athletes who have already spent their lives representing their country at the highest level.
Posted on 19 Aug Clipper Round the World Yacht Race - Three sleeps to go!
With less than 72 hours before Clipper Round the World Yacht Race fleet line up on River Mersey to start 2017-18 edition With less than 72 hours before the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race fleet line up on the River Mersey to start the 2017-18 edition of the 40,000 nautical mile race around the globe, anticipation is building in Albert Dock with crowds gathering to wish the fleet well.
Posted on 19 Aug Meet the Clipper 2017-18 Race Crew - Nessa Maloney
We often hear stories of chance encounters that spur future Clipper Race crew members into applying to take part in leg Whilst we often hear stories of chance encounters that spur future Clipper Race crew members into applying to take part in a leg or more, bumping into Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, during a Beach Boys concert in Derry-Londonderry during the award-winning Foyle Maritime Festival, is certainly one of the more unique.
Posted on 13 Aug
