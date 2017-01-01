Clipper Round the World Yacht Race – Day 35 – Winds frustrate Nasdaq

by The Clipper Race today at 3:12 pmNasdaq is currently 144.99 nautical miles from the Finish Line, and is expected to arrive between 2200 and 0200 tonight local time (0100 – 0500 UTC Monday 25 September).It has not been an easy finish to the longest opening Leg in Clipper Race history for Nasdaq, whose Skipper Rob Graham reports: “The wind has continued to frustrate us here on Nasdaq.“Generally, it’s blowing directly from where we are going so that we can't head directly to Punta Del Este, but now it has swung around to the south, we are making a better course. We are now just looking at getting our Code 1 (lightweight spinnaker) up for the last few hours, if conditions turn slightly more favourable.”According the Clipper Race Meteorologist Simon Rowell, the small high- pressure cell in Nasdaq’s location is going offshore, meaning the winds should gradually build as the team approaches the Finish Line.Simon adds: “There’s some low stratus around, so Nasdaq might get a bit of drizzle under it. There’s no cloud right now though, so let’s hope it dissipates as the team gets closer in.





Nasdaq will finish the Atlantic Trade Winds Leg 1 in twelfth place and claim one point, whilst Greenings was last night crowned the overall winner.





