Please select your home edition
Edition
Naiad

Clipper Round the World Yacht Race – Countdown to Liverpool

by Kathryn Foulkes / Clipper Ventures today at 1:23 pm
Clipper Round the World Yacht Race – Countdown to Liverpool Clipper Ventures
With just under 50 days remaining until the start of one of the toughest endurance challenges on the planet, we are pleased to reveal further details for the week of festivities and timings for the highly anticipated Clipper 2017-18 Race Start, taking place on 20 August, in Liverpool.

Clipper Race Founder and Chairman Sir Robin Knox-Johnston said: “For the majority of Clipper Race crew members, who have come from many different walks of life, the Clipper Race journey began a year ago or more when they first applied to take part so with less than 50 days to do before the Race Start, you can really sense the excitement building amongst everyone.

“Liverpool is an incredibly proud and vibrant community and we have had fantastic experiences here in the past which is why we were so keen to return. There will be plenty to see and do so we hope to everyone join us once again and help make this another truly memorable event for the city, and our crew and supporters.”

The 20 August Race Start will begin with a Slipping Lines ceremony at 0915 in the city’s world-famous UNESCO waterfront Albert Dock before all twelve yachts and their courageous UK and international crew form a spectacular parade of sail on the River Mersey from 1115 to 1200.

At 1230, the Clipper 2017-18 Race start gun will mark the beginning of the circumnavigation which, subject to change pending approval, will start with a short course on the River Mersey, a chance for spectators to get up and very close to the action.

This unique challenge is the only event which trains everyday people to become ocean racers, and final planning is underway as it prepares to return to Liverpool for the first time in a decade. Having grown enormously in number of participants, yacht entries, economic influence and media value since its last visit, race organisers are looking forward to putting on an even bigger show than ever before.

Councillor Wendy Simon, Assistant Mayor of Liverpool, said: “We can’t wait to welcome back the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race to Liverpool. The day all the yachts arrive in the Albert Dock makes for a stunning sight and will really ramp up the anticipation for the start.

“The city has a very close affection for this event and we have wonderful memories from when we’ve been fortunate to host it in the past. All crew and supporters can expect a warm welcome and a magnificent send off as our beautiful waterfront is tailor made for spectacular maritime moments such as these.”

Clipper Round the World Yacht Race – Countdown to Liverpool © Clipper Ventures
Clipper Round the World Yacht Race – Countdown to Liverpool © Clipper Ventures



Liverpool, which is bidding to be the UK candidate city to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games, will utilise the race's global platform to raise its international profile and maritime legacy. The city hopes to inspire a new generation of sailors and seafaring enthusiasts in the historic port city. The former European Capital of Culture also aims to promote its cultural and sporting heritage on the world stage to position the city as the home of large scale events that are accessible for all.

There will be plenty of chance for members of the public to get up close and personal with the race before its departure as the fleet is due to arrive in the city six days earlier on Monday 14 August. The arrival will coincide with the official opening of the Clipper Race Village, with a white sail parade of the fleet on the Mersey, followed by an official Civic Welcome ceremony.

For the duration of the week, there will be a series of public events and activities scheduled at the Clipper Race Village to include ‘About the Clipper Race’ free public talks and the opportunity to look around one of the Clipper 70-foot ocean racing yachts.

Crew can complete the full circumnavigation, or one or more of its eight challenging legs and approximately 40 per cent of crew have no previous sailing experience before they start their intensive race training programme.

The Clipper 2017-18 Race, the biennial event’s eleventh edition, will visit six continents on its global route. After leaving Albert Dock crew will race over 3,000 nautical miles across the Atlantic Ocean to the first stopover port, Ponte del Este, Uruguay. From there the fleet will continue on to Cape Town, Fremantle, Sydney, Hobart, the Whitsundays, Sanya and Qingdao in China, Seattle, Panama, New York, and Derry-Londonderry, before completing the circumnavigation in Liverpool on July 28, 2018.

Wildwind 2016 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Hall Spars - Mast

Related Articles

Welsh skipper to lead Greenings in Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
Before pursuing a career as a professional Skipper, David Hartshorn spent three decades serving in the Police Force His distinguished career included serving as Chief of Staff for the Metropolitan Police’s Public Order Branch and was the Operations Manager for the Public Order Branch
Posted on 29 Jun Clipper Round the World Yacht Race returns to Whitsundays
The fleet will arrive in Airlie Beach in the vibrant World Heritage Listed Whitsunday region in January 2018 The fleet will arrive in Airlie Beach in the vibrant World Heritage Listed Whitsunday region in January 2018, with the race’s international crew members and the fleet of twelve 70-foot ocean racing yachts once again being hosted at Abell Point Marina.
Posted on 29 Jun HotelPlanner.com to debut in Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
The HotelPlanner.com yacht will be one of twelve teams participating in the eleventh edition of the unique 40,000nm race As an Official Team Partner, HotelPlanner.com will use the global reach of the Clipper Race to increase brand awareness, particularly in key destinations across the six continents visited on the eleven-month duration race route.
Posted on 28 Jun ChartCo back on board as official supplier for Clipper 2017-18 Race
The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race welcomes ChartCo back as Official Supplier for its fifth consecutive edition. The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race welcomes ChartCo, a leading global supplier of maritime digital data and compliance services, back as Official Supplier for its fifth consecutive edition.
Posted on 28 Jun Meet the Clipper 2017-18 crew David Wilson
The Clipper Race is an adventure of a lifetime but it does come at a cost – a long separation from your loved ones. The Clipper Race is an adventure of a lifetime but it does come at a cost – a long separation from your loved ones. Luckily though for our crew, it’s true what they say that absence does make the heart grow fonder.
Posted on 21 Jun Greenings International to debut in Clipper Round The World Ocean Race
The team which will be known as Greenings will be one of 12 70ft branded racing yachts which will take to the start line Founded in 1999 by Andrew Greening, a pioneer in international executive resourcing, Greenings International has enjoyed 29 years of trusted, cross-border partnerships with some of the world’s leading corporates, private equity, regulators, and governments.
Posted on 19 Jun Meet the Clipper 2017-18 Race crew - Rachel Penny
To take on challenge of Clipper Race is a big decision. But for Rachel Penny from Dubai it was one that was made for her To take on the challenge of the Clipper Race is a big decision. But for Rachel Penny, 45, from Dubai, it was one that was made for her.
Posted on 15 Jun Dan Hardy’s plan for Clipper Race success
Being physically fit is all in a day’s work for former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Dan Hardy Being physically fit is all in a day’s work for former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Dan Hardy, but he had to adapt his training for a very different challenge when he decided to take on the Clipper Race.
Posted on 14 Jun Uruguay to debut in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race route
Announcement was made today during a press conference held at Yacht Club Punta del Este, attended by British Ambassador After setting sail from Liverpool, UK, on Sunday 20 August, the twelve Clipper 2017-18 Race teams, crewed by amateur sailors with each yacht led by a professional skipper, will race 6,400 nautical miles through the Atlantic Ocean and arrive in Punta del Este
Posted on 1 Jun Clipper 70 fleet refit complete for Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
Following nine months of intensive work, last of the twelve Castro designed Clipper 70 foot yachts has completed re-fit In preparation for the eleventh edition of the Clipper Race, and the fleets third circumnavigation across 40,000 nautical miles of the world’s oceans, a team of twenty-one have been working on refitting the yachts over the past nine months, totalling more than 35,000 man hours of work.
Posted on 31 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy