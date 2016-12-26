Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Port Stephens 2017 728x90

Clipper Round the World - Meet the 2017-18 crew - Greg Schey

by Clipper Round the World today at 4:37 am
Greg Schey - Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Shona Davies
Name: Greg Schey
Age: 27
Occupation: Doctor
Home Town: Swansea, Wales
Legs: Round the World

“I’ve always wanted to sail around the world. Since I was knee high to a grasshopper, one thing that I’ve always said is that’s what I want to do.”

Greg Schey, a 27-year-old doctor from Swansea, Wales, is well on the road to achieving that dream, after completing the third of four sail training levels this week ahead of setting off for the full circumnavigation in the Clipper 2017-18 Race this summer.

The Clipper Race may be one of the world’s greatest ocean challenges, but Greg is more than up to it, given the tough test he has already faced in his life. At just seven years of age, he had to learn to walk again after undergoing brain surgery.

“I was born with part of my brain sticking through the base of my skull into the spinal cord, so when I was six I had corrective surgery,” says Greg.
“I guess it’s what pushed me into medicine. There’s that and seven years of being in plaster and physiotherapy. From age seven to fourteen is quite a critical stage in a young boy’s life.”

Rather than hold him back, Greg has gone on to live life to the full.

Greg Schey - Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Shona Davies
Greg Schey - Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Shona Davies



“Since a young age, I’ve always been out on my bicycle doing long rides, dinghy racing or going on long hikes so doing something endurance like, sailing wise, is not out of the ordinary for me.”

And through his eleven month, 40,000 nautical mile journey across the world’s oceans, Greg wants to use his medical skills and knowledge to make adventure a permanent part of his life.

“For me also it’s a career progression because what I want to do is be an expedition doctor, so what better place to start than to get experience on a year-long round the world expedition.”

“I do general medicine and emergency medicine, and when I get the opportunity to go on long hikes or treks in the mountains and be the medic, I do those too.”

Greg has just returned to shore after spending six days out on one of the twelve Clipper 70s doing his Level Three training.

“(Level Three) was really good fun. The team gelled really nicely and it was great to get out and do some of the manoeuvres we hadn’t done too much of, practice man overboard and so on.”

“Helming with the spinnaker definitely (was the highlight). It’s great fun to be coming downwind with that.”

In keeping with his adventurous spirit, Greg is most looking forward to the Southern Ocean Leg from South America to Cape Town. The Clipper Race fleet is expected to encounter some of the most testing conditions during that second leg, but that’s what Greg says makes it fun.

“It (the Southern Ocean) is what everyone says is terrifying and exhilarating in equal measure.”



Another positive about the Southern Ocean will be the chance to see his family members in Cape Town, with the rest of his circumnavigation also shaping up as a family affair.

“My family are really jealous.”

“They want to use the excuse (to travel) so I think my brother wants to fly to Western Australia and then cycle to Sydney to meet me there as well.”

Interested? The Clipper 2017-18 Race is filling up fast, with only limited opportunities now available to do both the full circumnavigation and individual legs. If you would like to join Greg and over 630 other crew members to face Mother Nature in all her glory across the world’s oceans, click here to apply.
Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82Barz Optics - San Juan Worlds Best EyewearMusto 2016 660x82 2

Related Articles

Clipper Race Coxswain Training commences
We often tell the stories of the 40 per cent of crew who take on the Clipper Race with no previous sailing experience We often tell the stories of the 40 per cent of crew who take on the Clipper Race with no previous sailing experience, but there are also many talented and experienced sailors amongst the fleet.
Posted on 24 Feb Homecoming celebrations for former Clipper Race skipper
Former Clipper Race skipper Alex Thomson received a hero’s welcome today when he returned to his hometown of Gosport Former Clipper Race skipper Alex Thomson received a hero’s welcome today when he returned to his hometown of Gosport after beating the British Vendée Globe record.
Posted on 12 Feb 2017-18 Clipper Race - Wendy Tuck re-joins Clipper Race Australia
We are very pleased to welcome back former skipper Wendy ‘Wendo’ Tuck to the Clipper Race family We are very pleased to welcome back former skipper Wendy ‘Wendo’ Tuck to the Clipper Race family, after being appointed to the role of Chief Instructor and Principal of our Australian base.
Posted on 4 Feb Former Clipper Race skipper equals British record in Vendee Globe
Alex Thomson, has finished in second place after a thrilling fight to the finish to the Vendee Globe. The youngest skipper to win the Clipper Race, Alex Thomson, has finished in second place after a thrilling fight to the finish to the Vendee Globe.
Posted on 21 Jan Clipper Race – Qingdao ambassadors selected after intensive trial
Qingdao has a rich history in the Clipper Race, the only event which trains amateur sailors to become ocean racers Qingdao has a rich history in the Clipper Race, the only event which trains amateur sailors to become ocean racers, and is the event’s longest standing Team Sponsor. The 2017-18 race edition will mark the seventh time Qingdao, also a Host Port, has entered a team in the biennial race across the world’s oceans.
Posted on 19 Jan Clipper Race - Excitement builds at Crew Brief Day
There was plenty of excitement as hundreds of Clipper 2017-18 Race crew members came together for the first time There was plenty of excitement as hundreds of Clipper 2017-18 Race crew members came together for the first time at the Crew Briefing.
Posted on 16 Jan A Q&A with Daniel Smith, the Clipper Race’s new deputy race director
I talked with Daniel Smith, the Clipper Round The World Race’s new deputy race director, to learn more about his role. I was fortunate to sail with Daniel Smith [36, SCO], skipper of “Derry~Londonderry~Doire” for the 2015/2016 edition of the Clipper Round The World Race, when the fleet reached Seattle last spring. Now, Smith has been hired as the event’s deputy race director-a job that will test many of the skills that he polished as a skipper. I caught up with Smith via email to learn more about his new job.
Posted on 9 Jan Clipper Race - New Year, new challenge - Meet Laura Kearley
Seeing more of the world, pushing your limits and self-improvement are common New Year resolutions made by people Seeing more of the world, pushing your limits and self-improvement are common New Year resolutions made by people across the world on December 31. But while many are broken or quickly forgotten, the resolution Laura Kearly made herself this time last January has become an exciting new reality.
Posted on 1 Jan Sydney Hobart Race success - Twelve months on
Not many sailors know treacherous 630 nautical mile Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race like Sydney sider Wendy ‘Wendo’ Tuck Not many sailors know the treacherous 630 nautical mile Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race like Sydney sider Wendy ‘Wendo’ Tuck, who will embark on her 10th blue water classic on board Bravo today.
Posted on 26 Dec 2016 Clipper Events team ready to take on Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Boxing Day for almost 100 entries, including Clipper Events’ CV5, brings one of the world’s ultimate blue water classics For many of us Boxing Day brings the enjoyment of turkey leftovers and shopping sales but for almost one hundred entries, including Clipper Events’ CV5, it brings one of the world’s ultimate blue water classics, and staple of our previous two Clipper Race editions, the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race (RSHYR).
Posted on 24 Dec 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy