Clipper Race team evacuated after running aground near Cape Town

by Chris Harris today at 2:51 am
Clipper Round the World Yacht Race team, Greenings - 2017-18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race onEdition © http://www.onEdition.com
The crew of Clipper Round the World Yacht Race team, Greenings (CV24), have been safely evacuated after running aground on the western side of Cape Peninsula, which sits roughly halfway between Cape Town and Cape Point during Leg 3 of the eight-leg global sailing race.

The Clipper 70 yacht, which has already circumnavigated the world twice before, run aground at approximately 2140 UTC (2340 local time) on Tuesday 31 October after departing Cape Town earlier in the day.

The Skipper and all 17 crew-members are safe and well and there were no injuries reported on board but all were evacuated on to rescue boats provided by the NSRI (National Sea Rescue Institute) for precaution to return to shore at Hout Bay. The safety of the Skipper and crew are paramount, so all measures that have taken place have been preventative.

Clipper Race Director, Mark Light, and Chairman, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, plus members of the Maintenance Team have remained in constant contact with the Skipper and with the rescue services. After initially being informed of the grounding another of the twelve teams, Unicef, as the closest vessel, was asked to standby to assist but, as the situation is now under full control, Unicef has since been instructed to stand down and continue racing.

A full investigation will take place and further updates will be provided in due course and uploaded on to the Clipper Race website.
