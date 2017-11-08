Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS SO440 728x90

Clipper Race invites Expressions of Interest from host ports to 2022

by Kathryn Foulkes / Clipper Ventures today at 5:45 pm
Liverpool Clipper Race start Clipper Ventures
The announcement coincided with the release of very positive economic impact figures for Liverpool, UK, the host of the start of this year’s global race in August 2017, of £7.5 million GBP, which reinforces the power of the Clipper Race as an impactful and highly inspirational global mass participation sports event for everyday people from all walks of life..

Returning to the city bigger and better than ever for the first time in a decade, after hosting by other UK cities including London and Southampton, the Clipper Race drew some 220,000 visitors to Liverpool during the week-long schedule of festivities at Albert Dock.

Early research commissioned by Culture Liverpool, and conducted by North West Research and Strategy, suggests that the event has already left behind a substantial economic boost to Liverpool and has been responsible for a £7,510,000 boost and a further million pounds of visitor spending retention in the city.

Commenting on the report, Clipper Race CEO William Ward said: “The Clipper Race has developed and grown so significantly over the past 21 years and its ability to deliver such impressive economic and cultural benefits to partners, in addition to providing life changing ocean racing experience to non-professional crew, is something that I am very proud of.

“We had a fantastic time in Liverpool this year and very much look forward to returning in July next year for the finish of the 2017-18 edition.”

Clipper Race officials have been meeting with potential candidate cities for the 2019-20 and 2021-22 editions of the event at the World Travel Market being held in London this week to coincide with the release of invitations to submit Expressions of Interest to become official Host Ports.

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race is unique in that it is the only event on the planet which trains non-professional sailors to become ocean racers. Approximately 40 per cent of crew members have never sailed before they sign up. 40,000 nautical miles in length, the circumnavigation is divided into eight legs.

More than just a very special sailing event, the Clipper Race inspires its adventurous crew to push themselves beyond physical and mental barriers, and enables its business partners, from Team Partners, Fleet Partners and Suppliers, to achieve incredible results on a global scale.

The event evaluation report, which monitors the impact of the major events in the cultural programme, looks at recorded activity over and above what would have been expected without the Clipper Race presence. It concludes that in 2017 alone, the Clipper Race drew a higher proportion of visitors coming from elsewhere in the country than any other recent event and attracted nearly double the number of visitors from overseas (10.4 per cent over 5.5 per cent).

The report also gained insights into motivations and key drivers for attendance, visitor expenditure, quality of experience and length of stay. It suggests that 69 per cent of respondents were visiting Liverpool specifically to attend the Clipper Race event and over a third (35.7 per cent) of visitors were on staying trips, with the average stay of three nights, an increase of 15 per cent in staying visitors in comparison to similar events.

Mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson, said: “Maritime events in Liverpool are always hugely successful, and Clipper’s Race Start was no exception.

“From the moment the vessels sailed into the city, crowds of people headed to our world heritage waterfront to see the fleet first hand, many sending the crews well-wishes for the challenge they were all facing.

“We are incredibly proud to be the host port for both the start and finish of the event, and it’s wonderful to know that it has already attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors which in-turn boosted the local economy by millions

“The city is looking forward to giving the Clipper vessels and crew another warm welcome next year as we celebrate our tenth anniversary of being European Capital of Culture.”

In addition to economic benefits, as a worldwide event the Clipper Race Start in Liverpool has further cemented the position of the city’s waterfront as a world class event stage.

The Clipper Race fleet, including the Liverpool 2018 team entry is currently racing across the Southern Ocean to Fremantle, Western Australia having already stopped in Punta del Este, Uruguay and Cape Town, South Africa.

The Clipper Race teams will return to Liverpool next summer on 28 July 2018 once they have also completed the 2017-18 edition of the race calling in Fremantle, Sydney, Hobart, Whitsundays (Australia), Sanya and Qingdao in China, Seattle and New York in USA, and Derry-Londonderry in Northern Ireland.
Southern Spars - 100BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Nebo 660x82 4

Related Articles

Clipper World Race – Day 8, Race 3 – Fleet continues to battle upwind
PSP Logistics edged into second place ahead of Dare To Lead although both teams have been frustrated by lack of progress Qingdao, which has played its Joker Card on this race, has climbed to fourth place, and is currently ahead of Liverpool 2018 to the north and GREAT Britain and Visit Seattle to the south.
Posted today at 5:52 pm The Clipper Race - Race 3, Day 7 - Back to life at a heel
A wind hole held up leading pack of fleet on Day 7: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race with the teams now back beating upwind A wind hole held up the leading pack of the Clipper Race fleet on Day 7 of Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race with the teams now back beating upwind. The downwind sailing conditions, that had been expected as part of a Southern Ocean sleigh ride towards Fremantle, Australia, are noticeably absent.
Posted on 7 Nov Tickets now on sale for Whitsunday Clipper Race Carnival
The Whitsundays will come alive with festivities and fun when Clipper Round the World Yacht Race arrives in January 2018 The Whitsundays will come alive with festivities and fun when the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race arrives in January 2018.
Posted on 7 Nov Clipper Race - Race 3, Day 6 - Squalls test fleet
Dell Latitude Rugged Race is known to serve up some of most exhilarating & testing conditions of entire circumnavigation Race 3 - The Dell Latitude Rugged Race is known to serve up some of the most exhilarating and testing conditions of the entire circumnavigation and, over the last 24 hours, passing squalls have offered up dramatic and sudden changes in weather conditions which has physically and mentally tested the fleet.
Posted on 6 Nov Hotelplanner.com resumes racing after Port Elizabeth diversion
HotelPlanner.com has resumed racing after diverting to Port Elizabeth to drop off round the world crew member Greg Adams HotelPlanner.com has resumed racing after diverting to Port Elizabeth to drop off round the world crew member, Greg Adams (59), who had a suspected fractured arm. The team was met by Clipper Race officials, Tom Way and Sarah Hoare
Posted on 6 Nov Clipper Race - Race 3, Day 5 - What a difference a day makes
After a testing day on Friday the Clipper Race fleet has enjoyed a more settled 24 hours in champagne sailing conditions After a testing day on Friday, the Clipper Race fleet has enjoyed a more settled 24 hours in champagne sailing conditions that have allowed teams to recuperate and reset as they head towards the end of the first week at sea. However, it has also been a day of big changes on the leaderbaord as weather systems pass through and the fleet’s previous split converges.
Posted on 6 Nov Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 4, Race 3 – Calm after the storm
Sanya Serenity Coast has retained its lead again today, which it has held since leaving Table Bay on Tuesday Racing remains tight for the following pack with less than a nautical mile separating second placed Garmin with third placed PSP Logistics although this is something that PSP Logistics Skipper Matt Mitchell predicts will change today.
Posted on 4 Nov Clipper Race - Six Greenings crew to join Hotelplanner.com for Leg 3
Arrangements are currently being made for Greenings crew members, who are wanting to resume Leg 3 With HotelPlanner.com making good speed towards Port Elizabeth to drop off injured crew member, Greg Adams,arrangements are currently being made for Greenings crew members, who are wanting to resume Leg 3, to join Skipper Conall Morrison and his team before they continue their onward journey to Fremantle.
Posted on 4 Nov HotelPlanner.com diverting to Port Elizabeth with injured crew member
CV23, HotelPlanner.com, is diverting to Port Elizabeth, in order to drop off round the world crew member, Greg Adams CV23, HotelPlanner.com, is diverting to Port Elizabeth, South Africa, in order to drop off round the world crew member, Greg Adams, 59, to enable medical assessment and treatment following a fall below deck resulting in a potential fractured arm as well as a minor cut on his head. Although this medevac is necessary, it is not an emergency. Greg’s health and well-being take priority.
Posted on 4 Nov Clipper World Yacht Race –Day 3 Race 3 – Welcome to the Southern Ocean
Sanya Serenity Coast remains at the top of the leader board and has 74nm advantage over the second placed PSP Logistics Garmin has dropped from fourth to sixth overnight but has opened a gap of 35 nautical miles on the seventh placed Liverpool 2018, who has taken a southern route with the ninth placed GREAT Britain and eleventh placed Qingdao.
Posted on 3 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy