Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Exchange 728x90 1

Clipper Race Leg 1 preview - Liverpool, UK, to Punta del Este, Uruguay

by Clipper Round the World today at 7:54 am
2017-18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race onEdition © http://www.onEdition.com
The Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race promises a shore side spectacle when the fleet crosses the start line in front of the large crowds that are expected to line the River Mersey at 1230 (BST) today.

All twelve Clipper70 yachts will be battling to get the best position and any early advantage along the narrow course, and we’re expecting some thrilling and closely fought sailing as the yachts start to clock up the first of 6,400 nautical miles that make up Leg 1, the Atlantic Trade Winds Leg. It’s the longest ever leg of the Clipper Race in its eleven editions.

Once clear of the River Mersey, the first challenge for the Clipper Race teams during Leg 1 will be to negotiate numerous fast moving tides which flow around the UK and Northern France. The Bay of Biscay, notorious for violent storms and heavy seas, could prove challenging and teams will be eager to cross it quickly.



From there, it’s into the North Atlantic Ocean and a long journey south. The adrenaline-filled start over and with crew settled into their watch systems, the first major tactical decision of the leg will quickly arise: whether to sail to the east, west, or straight through the Canary Islands. Pick the wrong route and teams will get stuck in the lee of the land, watching the rest of the Clipper Race teams accelerate towards the Cape Verde Islands.

The notoriously light winds of the Doldrums will then be waiting to test teams mentally and physically, with unpredictable conditions, big wind holes, squalls and high temperatures.

Teams will decide how best to take advantage of the Doldrums Corridor race rule, a tactical mechanism allowing teams to motor-sail through six degrees of latitude (or 360 miles), so long as they are within the set gate and time limit.

The first equator crossing of the race will call upon King Neptune to pay the boats a visit and a ceremony will turn Pollywog crew into Shellbacks – a real experience!

Teams will then continue south to pick up easterly trade winds, being careful not to get too close to the South American coast, before heading all the way to Punta del Este, Uruguay.

As the fleet approaches Punta del Este, Uruguay, teams can expect a truly warm welcome from friendly locals in this debut Host Port, who are eagerly waiting to welcome the crew after spending an estimated 35 days at sea.

A new race feature for this edition is the Joker Card, a tactical addition which each team is able to play for one of the 13 races. It doubles all race points won in that particular stage, not including bonus points.

The Great Britain team has decided to play its Joker Card in this opening race, making the team a potential contender to climb ahead early in the leaderboard.

Which team will prove successful in this opening challenge? How tight will be racing get? How impactful will Great Britain’s early Joker Card decision be? What weather conditions await the teams through the Atlantic Ocean.

Find out when the action finally gets underway!

The Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race starts at 1230, with Live coverage from 0800 and TV programme from 1200-1300 (BST).

Track the fleet’s progress hourly, 24/7, on the highly addictive Clipper Race Viewer.

Think you have what it takes to complete Leg 1, the Atlantic Trade Winds Leg? Applications are open for the 2019-20 edition of the Clipper Race - Click here.
Hall Spars - BattenX-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2RS Sailing 660x82 AUS

Related Articles

Clipper Race - British Olympians swap sports for new challenge at sea
Joining this year’s Great Britain entry in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race are two athletes Joining this year’s Great Britain entry in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race are two athletes who have already spent their lives representing their country at the highest level.
Posted on 19 Aug Clipper Round the World Yacht Race - Three sleeps to go!
With less than 72 hours before Clipper Round the World Yacht Race fleet line up on River Mersey to start 2017-18 edition With less than 72 hours before the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race fleet line up on the River Mersey to start the 2017-18 edition of the 40,000 nautical mile race around the globe, anticipation is building in Albert Dock with crowds gathering to wish the fleet well.
Posted on 19 Aug Meet the Clipper 2017-18 Race Crew - Nessa Maloney
We often hear stories of chance encounters that spur future Clipper Race crew members into applying to take part in leg Whilst we often hear stories of chance encounters that spur future Clipper Race crew members into applying to take part in a leg or more, bumping into Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, during a Beach Boys concert in Derry-Londonderry during the award-winning Foyle Maritime Festival, is certainly one of the more unique.
Posted on 13 Aug Nasdaq Clipper Race team skipper revealed
Rob Graham, 39, from Angmering, West Sussex, has today been formally announced as the professional Skipper The Nasdaq Stock Market in New York is sponsoring one of the race’s twelve 70-foot ocean racing yachts, and its non-professional crew who will compete in the eleven-month long circumnavigation challenge of a lifetime, carrying the firm’s ‘Ignite Your Ambition’ message.
Posted on 10 Aug Clipper Round the World Yacht Race departs for Liverpool
Locals turned out on both sides of Portsmouth Harbour to bid the Clipper Race fleet, Skippers, and crew farewell The twelve matched Clipper 70 ocean racing yachts are due to arrive in Liverpool on Monday 14 August, and after a white sail parade of the fleet on the Mersey, the teams will be treated to an Official Civic Welcome ceremony.
Posted on 9 Aug Nasdaq sets sail with Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
The Nasdaq Stock Market will partner one of twelve teams aboard identical modern 70-foot ocean racing yachts The Clipper Race has had a long-term relationship with Nasdaq since 2011 in a partnership based on the New York stage of the race, taking guests sailing on the Hudson against the iconic Manhattan skyline and Statue of Liberty.
Posted on 7 Aug Clipper Race and Volvo Ocean Race fleets take over Portsmouth Harbour
40% of Clipper Race crew, who come from all walks of life, have no previous sailing experience when they first sign up. Since the Clipper Race started over twenty years ago almost 5,000 people have been turned into ocean racers. Crew members can choose to compete in individual race legs or the entire challenge.
Posted on 4 Aug Great Britain team skipper announced ahead of Clipper Yacht Race start
Andy was joined during the visit by members of his Great Britain Crew, the team of non-professionals that he will lead Following the visit, Andy and his crew members received a briefing from Great Britain campaign representatives where they were told more about the cause they will represent during the race.
Posted on 2 Aug Dare To Lead new team entry in Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
The team will feature the welcome return of the Sapinda Rainbow Foundation Ambassadors, who will compete as crew members Dare To Lead, will seek to inspire the Clipper Race’s international crew who represent over 40 nationalities, to apply the life skills learnt during this ocean challenge to become catalysts for positive change in their personal lives, professional careers and social communities.
Posted on 1 Aug Yorkshireman to skipper PSP Logistics team in Clipper Yacht Race
PSP Logistics specialises in project shipping, which includes large out-of-gauge cargo such as yachts and wind turbines. A former Royal Air Force Weapons Technician, Roy has spent the past decade working as a sailing instructor in both the UK and Germany.
Posted on 28 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy