Clipper Race - Six Greenings crew to join Hotelplanner.com for Leg 3

by Clipper Round the World today at 10:01 am
HotelPlanner.com - 2017-18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Clipper Round The World Yacht Race http://www.clipperroundtheworld.com
With HotelPlanner.com making good speed towards Port Elizabeth to drop off injured crew member, Greg Adams, arrangements are currently being made for Greenings crew members, who are wanting to resume Leg 3, to join Skipper Conall Morrison and his team before they continue their onward journey to Fremantle.

After discussions between the Clipper Race Office and Greenings crew members that are in Cape Town, the following will be flying out to Port Elizabeth today to join HotelPlanner.com: Jemma Cowley, Jenny Hall, Jeremy Hill, Paul Stevens, Jon Freeman and Janette Potgieter.

HotelPlanner.com is expected to arrive in to Port Elizabeth between 0200 – 0600 UTC (0400 – 0800 local time) on Sunday 5 November subject to weather conditions. The current plan is for the team to depart again later that day following an extensive check regarding provisions for all crew and further updates will be provided on the Clipper Race website.

The Clipper Race Office is continuing to support those Greenings crew members that are not resuming Leg 3 and discussing options on how to get them, and future leggers, back in to the Clipper Race.
