Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 1

Clipper Race - Race 2 - Day 17 - Less than 100nm left for Unicef

by Clipper Round the World today at 10:46 am
On board Unicef - 2017-18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Clipper Round The World Yacht Race http://www.clipperroundtheworld.com
Unicef is aiming to make today its final at sea of the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms.

Reporting earlier this morning, Skipper Bob Beggs, whose team will finish in eleventh place, says: “The AIS has spotted the first ship for over two weeks, a sure sign that we are approaching landfall. So far the wind is holding up and we will start preparations for arrival later today.

“We will be bidding farewell to the Atlantic for eight months until we reappear from the Caribbean Sea on-route to New York next year.” Signing off his blog, he adds: “South Africa here we come.”

At its current speed, Unicef is expected to cross the Race 2 finish line between 2200 and 0000 local South African time this evening.

Race positions at time of publishing - 2017-18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Round The World Yacht Race http://www.clipperroundtheworld.com
Race positions at time of publishing - 2017-18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Round The World Yacht Race http://www.clipperroundtheworld.com



Just under 1500nm behind, Skipper Roy Taylor’s PSP Logistics has been flying along as the team experienced a strong frontal system.

In part of his blog which was written last night, Roy said: “Wooooh, flying along in some rather fruity conditions, three reefs and Yankee 3 flying. Gusting 50 knots at times and our Clipper Race Meteorologist Simon Rowell tells us to expect the gusts to peak at 70 knots. (You don't always have to be so honest Simon!!)

“….as we charge towards the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint, why oh, why could we not have had this little breeze for that???”

Picking back up with today’s action, Roy says: “Today we are being tracked by an Orca Whale who was swimming in our wake for quite some time, what a magnificent sight in an otherwise dull, grey, desolate ocean.

“The front went through a little quicker and was all done and dusted by 1930 UTC, the first watch being treated to a clearing sky, an easing wind (but an old sea) and then a blanket of stars to steer by.”

Despite re-starting the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms a week behind the rest of the fleet, PSP Logistics is still very much in contention for the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint points.

Another front is predicted to pass over the team in about 24 hours’ time, which will again reach gusts of around 50 knots. Skipper Roy will be hoping it comes in just the right direction to accelerate them through the Ocean Sprint and further towards land.

Stay tuned to the Clipper Race’s Facebook Live feed to watch the Unicef team arrive into Cape Town’s Victoria and Alfred Waterfront Marina.

Lancer 40 yearsDubarry AUS 2017 660x82 4Sail World NZ Lone Wolf

Related Articles

Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 16, Race 2 – And then there were two
Unicef is currently 387 nm from the finish line in Cape Town, but will face some tricky conditions in the final stretch. It has been a tricky race for Unicef, who suffered a series of spinnaker wraps during the race, including one on day four which damaged the inner-forestay. Whilst this slowed the boat considerably, the team continued to show incredible teamwork to keep racing towards Cape Town.
Posted on 20 Oct Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 15, Race 2 – Battle for final positions
Garmin claimed third place, whilst a last-minute shake up saw Visit Seattle pip Liverpool 2018 to the post for fourth The drag race between the ninth placed HotelPlanner.com and Great Britain has continued overnight, though HotelPlanner.com has managed to pull away to be 18 nautical miles from its nearest competition this morning.
Posted on 19 Oct Second consecutive Clipper Round the World Yacht Race victory
The Greenings team claimed victory late last night in a thrilling finale to the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms The Greenings team claimed victory late last night in a thrilling finale to the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms, which saw the top two teams finish approximately two miles apart after 14 days racing through the South Atlantic in the second stage of the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race, from Punta del Este, Uruguay.
Posted on 19 Oct Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 14, Race 2 – Photo finish on the cards
Dare To Lead emerged from Stealth Mode at 18:00 UTC yesterday, but failed to make any significant ground on Greenings Separated by just a few nautical miles after sailing over 3,500 natuical miles through the South Atlantic, Greenings, which has set the pace the whole way in this race, currently has the edge but has the Dare to Lead team in full view, as a constant reminder that there is no room for error in this final approach.
Posted on 18 Oct Clipper Yacht Race - Light airs hinder fleet
The two Chinese team entries, Sanya Serenity Coast and Qingdao, have made some gains overnight. The two Chinese team entries competing in the 2017-18 edition, Sanya Serenity Coast and Qingdao, have made some gains overnight and now sit in third and fifth place respectively.
Posted on 17 Oct Clipper Round the World Yacht Race – Day 11 Race 2 – Battle at the top
Greenings emerged from Stealth Mode in second place, with its time off the grid failing to maintain its leading position Dare To Lead now maintain first place by three nautical miles. Both teams have completed the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint, though the bonus points won’t be announced until the rest of the fleet crosses the eastern gate.
Posted on 15 Oct Clipper World Race – Day 10, Race 2 – Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint begins
Dare To Lead began its Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint shortly after Garmin, and is in second place on the leader board. Just before it was due to become the first Clipper 70 to enter the western gate of the Ocean Sprint, Greenings activated Stealth Mode, meaning its position will remain hidden for 24 hours, until 18:00 UTC this evening.
Posted on 14 Oct Clipper Race - Estimated arrival times into Cape Town, South Africa
The leading teams of Clipper Race fleet made good progress and predicted to arrive ahead of scheduled arrival window. The leading teams of the Clipper Race fleet have made good progress in the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms and are currently predicted to arrive slightly ahead of the scheduled arrival window.
Posted on 14 Oct Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 9, Race 2 – Shaking out the reefs
Ahead of the front, which passed over the majority of the pack, teams were making the most of the surfing conditions. Although wind speeds have settled for most of the fleet, residual swell is ensuring that teams won’t be getting too comfortable, or dry.
Posted on 13 Oct Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 8, Race 2 – Fast and furious sailing
Leader of race two, Greenings has notched up 312nm in 24-hour period. Interim Skipper Andy Woodruff is proud of his crew Greenings has increased its lead over second-placed Garmin and third-placed Dare To Lead to around 20nm but there is still all to play for with the windy conditions speeding the teams along towards Cape Town.
Posted on 12 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy