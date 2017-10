Clipper Race - Estimated arrival times into Cape Town, South Africa

by Clipper Round the World today at 9:47 amThe yachts will arrive at Quay 6, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town. Due to local immigration process, only Race Officials and accredited journalists and officials will be allowed on the pontoons at all times.Team finish times and ETAs (shown in local South African Standard Time – UTC+2 ) across the Finish Line for Race 2 are as follows:(Be aware that these are best estimates based on the latest weather and the average speeds of the fleet. Weather conditions may cause these times to change.)• Greenings• Garmin• Dare To Lead• Visit Seattle• Sanya Serenity Coast• Liverpool 2018• Qingdao• Nasdaq• HotelPlanner.com• Great Britain• Unicef• PSP Logistics Click here to learn more about Cape Town and the schedule of events during the Clipper 2017-18 Race stopover.