Clipper Race - Estimated arrival times into Cape Town, South Africa

by Clipper Round the World today at 9:47 am
2017-18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race - Fleet in action Clipper Round The World Yacht Race http://www.clipperroundtheworld.com
The leading teams of the Clipper Race fleet have made good progress in the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms and are currently predicted to arrive slightly ahead of the scheduled arrival window.

The yachts will arrive at Quay 6, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town. Due to local immigration process, only Race Officials and accredited journalists and officials will be allowed on the pontoons at all times.

Team finish times and ETAs (shown in local South African Standard Time – UTC+2 ) across the Finish Line for Race 2 are as follows:

(Be aware that these are best estimates based on the latest weather and the average speeds of the fleet. Weather conditions may cause these times to change.)

Estimated Arrival Times:

Wednesday 18 October (PM)

• Greenings
• Garmin
• Dare To Lead
• Visit Seattle
• Sanya Serenity Coast
• Liverpool 2018

Thursday 19 October (AM)

• Qingdao
• Nasdaq
• HotelPlanner.com
• Great Britain

Saturday 21 October (AM)

• Unicef

Friday 27 October (AM)

• PSP Logistics

Click here to learn more about Cape Town and the schedule of events during the Clipper 2017-18 Race stopover.
