Please select your home edition
Edition
Yachtspot J E Series 728x90

Clipper Race - British Olympians swap sports for new challenge at sea

by Kathryn Foulkes today at 11:34 am
GREAT Britain team - Graham Bell, Andy Burns and Hannah MacLeod - 2017-18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Clipper Ventures
Joining this year’s Great Britain entry in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race are two athletes who have already spent their lives representing their country at the highest level.

Five-time British Olympic skier and television personality, Graham Bell, 51; and Hannah MacLeod, 32, who was part of the team that won Great Britain’s first hockey gold medal at the Rio Olympics last summer, are preparing to represent their country once again, but this time in an entirely different challenge.

There will be no unfair advantage gained here however as, like 40 per cent of Clipper Race crew, neither had any previous sailing experience before starting their ocean racing training.

Graham Bell will race over 6,400 nautical miles during the first leg of the Clipper Race, from Liverpool, UK, to Punta del Este, Uruguay when it starts on Sunday. This first part of the 13-stage race is expected to take approximately 32 days to complete and is the longest ever leg of the Clipper Race.

He said: “It has been a very long time since I represented my country, and I feel very proud to have the opportunity again.

“The opening leg should be an amazing experience. Sailing across the Equator is going to be a bit of a standout moment for me.”

Hannah will take part in Leg 4 of the Clipper Race, the All Australian Leg, from Fremantle to the Whitsundays, once the race reaches Australia in November 2017. Hannah’s ocean adventure spans over 4,700 nautical miles across three races; Fremantle to Sydney, the iconic Rolex Sydney Hobart Race, and Hobart to the Whitsundays.

Hannah said: “This is way harder than winning a gold medal. Way harder.
“(When training and competing for a gold medal) You get to have a warm shower at the end of the day, you get to sleep in a bed and have a chance to reset. In the Clipper Race, there’s no resetting, it’s just go, go, go but it’s phenomenal.”

Whilst Hannah has spent her entire career establishing and performing within a team sport, competing alongside 20 other team mates is something that is very new for Graham, who is embracing the opportunity.

He said: “As an individual athlete for many years, team dynamics was not something that I was used to! Since I quit ski racing I’ve done a lot of individual challenges but nothing ever as a team. Having to get the right dynamics to work together on the boat is so important to develop a fast-moving team.

“I made a decision when I retired from ski racing that I would find other ways of constantly challenging myself. This is certainly going to be a big challenge.”

Ahead of their participation in the race, Graham and Hannah, like all crew, undertook four levels of compulsory Clipper Race training. Speaking about the experience, Graham said: “It was a big learning curve, you have a lot of information to take on but when Level four came around, the introduction of competition really changed things around for me and getting racing makes a big difference.”

Hannah said: “I was a bit nervous at first, coming from a sport where I know everything inside out without even thinking about it, to knowing nothing and having to learn absolutely everything. Not being able to be pro-active has been really difficult. There were times when I thought ‘I don’t know if I can do this’.

“But when we started racing properly, I knew this was what I wanted to do. I am looking forward to the racing aspect the most!”

When the eleventh edition of the Clipper Race departs from Liverpool on Sunday, it will be a particularly significant moment for Graham, who has family connections to the area. He said: “I’m looking forward to sailing out of Liverpool. My parents grew up just across the Mersey in Wallasy and all my grand-parents spent all their lives there. My great-great-grandfather also used to captain a tea Clipper out of Liverpool.”

Graham and Hannah are the latest of a number of British athletes who have swapped their sport to try ocean racing on board the Clipper Race’s Great Britain team over the past few years. Others include; Ollie Phillips –former England Rugby Sevens Captain, Dan Hardy – former UFC fighter turned ambassador, Charlotte Evans – Paralympic Gold Medal Downhill Ski Guide, Abi Oyepitan – 100m /200m Olympic and Commonwealth sprinter, Nathan Robertson – Olympic badminton player and Bill Lucas – Olympic rower.

Both athletes will sail on board the Great Britain team entry with 20 other non-professional crew members, with the team led by professional Skipper Andy Burns, as they help to carry the messages of the Great Britain Campaign around the globe.

The Great Britain campaign is the UK’s most ambitious marketing campaign ever….

Taking eleven months to complete, this 40,000 nautical mile challenge is an extreme test of wits and endurance. Less people have sailed around the world than have climbed Mt Everest.

Starting this Sunday, 20 August from Liverpool, UK, the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race will include 13 races across six continents, returning to Liverpool on July 28, 2018.

The Clipper Race will be streamed live on www.clipperroundtheworld.com/livestream.
Yachtspot J Boats Sportsboats 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 New SailsBIA 2017 Brisbane 660x82 Sailing

Related Articles

Clipper Round the World Yacht Race - Three sleeps to go!
With less than 72 hours before Clipper Round the World Yacht Race fleet line up on River Mersey to start 2017-18 edition With less than 72 hours before the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race fleet line up on the River Mersey to start the 2017-18 edition of the 40,000 nautical mile race around the globe, anticipation is building in Albert Dock with crowds gathering to wish the fleet well.
Posted today at 4:23 am Meet the Clipper 2017-18 Race Crew - Nessa Maloney
We often hear stories of chance encounters that spur future Clipper Race crew members into applying to take part in leg Whilst we often hear stories of chance encounters that spur future Clipper Race crew members into applying to take part in a leg or more, bumping into Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, during a Beach Boys concert in Derry-Londonderry during the award-winning Foyle Maritime Festival, is certainly one of the more unique.
Posted on 13 Aug Nasdaq Clipper Race team skipper revealed
Rob Graham, 39, from Angmering, West Sussex, has today been formally announced as the professional Skipper The Nasdaq Stock Market in New York is sponsoring one of the race’s twelve 70-foot ocean racing yachts, and its non-professional crew who will compete in the eleven-month long circumnavigation challenge of a lifetime, carrying the firm’s ‘Ignite Your Ambition’ message.
Posted on 10 Aug Clipper Round the World Yacht Race departs for Liverpool
Locals turned out on both sides of Portsmouth Harbour to bid the Clipper Race fleet, Skippers, and crew farewell The twelve matched Clipper 70 ocean racing yachts are due to arrive in Liverpool on Monday 14 August, and after a white sail parade of the fleet on the Mersey, the teams will be treated to an Official Civic Welcome ceremony.
Posted on 9 Aug Nasdaq sets sail with Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
The Nasdaq Stock Market will partner one of twelve teams aboard identical modern 70-foot ocean racing yachts The Clipper Race has had a long-term relationship with Nasdaq since 2011 in a partnership based on the New York stage of the race, taking guests sailing on the Hudson against the iconic Manhattan skyline and Statue of Liberty.
Posted on 7 Aug Clipper Race and Volvo Ocean Race fleets take over Portsmouth Harbour
40% of Clipper Race crew, who come from all walks of life, have no previous sailing experience when they first sign up. Since the Clipper Race started over twenty years ago almost 5,000 people have been turned into ocean racers. Crew members can choose to compete in individual race legs or the entire challenge.
Posted on 4 Aug Great Britain team skipper announced ahead of Clipper Yacht Race start
Andy was joined during the visit by members of his Great Britain Crew, the team of non-professionals that he will lead Following the visit, Andy and his crew members received a briefing from Great Britain campaign representatives where they were told more about the cause they will represent during the race.
Posted on 2 Aug Dare To Lead new team entry in Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
The team will feature the welcome return of the Sapinda Rainbow Foundation Ambassadors, who will compete as crew members Dare To Lead, will seek to inspire the Clipper Race’s international crew who represent over 40 nationalities, to apply the life skills learnt during this ocean challenge to become catalysts for positive change in their personal lives, professional careers and social communities.
Posted on 1 Aug Yorkshireman to skipper PSP Logistics team in Clipper Yacht Race
PSP Logistics specialises in project shipping, which includes large out-of-gauge cargo such as yachts and wind turbines. A former Royal Air Force Weapons Technician, Roy has spent the past decade working as a sailing instructor in both the UK and Germany.
Posted on 28 Jul Garmin returns as Team Partner in world’s biggest Ocean Race
Garmin is returning for a third consecutive campaign as a Team Partner in the Clipper 2017-18 Race Garmin, the Global GPS Navigation and Wearable Technology company, is returning for a third consecutive campaign as a Team Partner in the Clipper 2017-18 Race, which starts in Liverpool on Sunday 20 August, 2017.
Posted on 28 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy