Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock 728x90

Clipper Race – Qingdao ambassadors selected after intensive trial

by Clipper Ventures today at 4:31 pm
Qingdao sailing - Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Clipper Ventures
Following a tough selection process, The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race is proud to welcome the crew members who will represent Qingdao, China’s ‘Sailing City’, in the Clipper 2017-18 Race.

Qingdao has a rich history in the Clipper Race, the only event which trains amateur sailors to become ocean racers, and is the event’s longest standing Team Sponsor. The 2017-18 race edition will mark the seventh time Qingdao, also a Host Port, has entered a team in the biennial race across the world’s oceans.

In total, 57 people applied to be a part of the 40,000 nautical mile, eleven month global adventure, with 37 then invited attend the three day selection process. The applicants were put through their paces; after determining their written and spoken English proficiency, there were physical trials such as swimming, fitness and sailing.

Clipper Race Crew Recruitment and Development Director David Cusworth said: “The sailing test on day three was a fitting end to a tough week.”

“With temperatures dropping to minus two degrees, wind over 20 knots and rain, the applicants really had to dig deep. Two were seasick, but remained chirpy.”

“There are some really strong sailors this year and we now have a very strong Qingdao Ambassador team. Bring on the training and the race.”

14 pre-qualified candidates have been chosen, with the Qingdao Organising Committee also requesting another two reserves. The future ambassadors are:

Wang Bowen, Ma Hong, Tu Shan, Zhao Hongmei, Sun Yupeng, Yang Yalin, Xu Ying, Xu Huan, Liu Xintao, Luo Xiaoyu, Li Yaqi, Tian Meihong, Xu Yuxing, Zheng Yi, Liu Jingqiu (reserve), and E Xianghong (reserve).

Qingdao sailing - Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures
Qingdao sailing - Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures



Out of the 14, there are six women and eight men, with the ages ranging from 20 to 48. The future ambassadors come from all walks of life, with the group including students, teachers, a retired Navy Officer and a cruise ship photographer.

College student Zheng Yi is the youngest ambassador selected and is an experienced sailor, having competed in both the Qingdao Sailing Team and Shandong Sailing Team.

Zheng Yi said: “My passion for sailing started because of Clipper Race, which I consider as my inspiration, and over the last ten years, sailing has brought me great joy and memories.”

“2017 is the tenth year since I started sailing. I want to become a Qingdao Ambassador through my efforts and make my Clipper Race experience a milestone in my life.”

The crew members will now be split into two groups and travel to the UK for training in May and July. Both groups will undergo an intensive four week training program at the Clipper Race Headquarters in Gosport. All who successfully finish training will then be offered to take part in one of the eight legs which make up the circumnavigation.

Qingdao has sponsored an entry in the Clipper Race since 2005 to build on the legacy of hosting the sailing during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Known as China’s ‘Sailing City’, the Clipper Race entry is also the perfect vehicle to promote tourism and trade from around the world.

The Clipper 2017-18 Race will begin in the UK this summer, with the fleet expected to arrive to a warm and excited welcome in Qingdao in March 2018.

Mondo Travel Americas Cup Tour - Catamaran 2855Pacific Sailing School 660x82 1Wildwind 2016 660x82

Related Articles

Clipper Race - Excitement builds at Crew Brief Day
There was plenty of excitement as hundreds of Clipper 2017-18 Race crew members came together for the first time There was plenty of excitement as hundreds of Clipper 2017-18 Race crew members came together for the first time at the Crew Briefing.
Posted on 16 Jan A Q&A with Daniel Smith, the Clipper Race’s new deputy race director
I talked with Daniel Smith, the Clipper Round The World Race’s new deputy race director, to learn more about his role. I was fortunate to sail with Daniel Smith [36, SCO], skipper of “Derry~Londonderry~Doire” for the 2015/2016 edition of the Clipper Round The World Race, when the fleet reached Seattle last spring. Now, Smith has been hired as the event’s deputy race director-a job that will test many of the skills that he polished as a skipper. I caught up with Smith via email to learn more about his new job.
Posted on 9 Jan Clipper Race - New Year, new challenge - Meet Laura Kearley
Seeing more of the world, pushing your limits and self-improvement are common New Year resolutions made by people Seeing more of the world, pushing your limits and self-improvement are common New Year resolutions made by people across the world on December 31. But while many are broken or quickly forgotten, the resolution Laura Kearly made herself this time last January has become an exciting new reality.
Posted on 1 Jan Sydney Hobart Race success - Twelve months on
Not many sailors know treacherous 630 nautical mile Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race like Sydney sider Wendy ‘Wendo’ Tuck Not many sailors know the treacherous 630 nautical mile Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race like Sydney sider Wendy ‘Wendo’ Tuck, who will embark on her 10th blue water classic on board Bravo today.
Posted on 26 Dec 2016 Clipper Events team ready to take on Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Boxing Day for almost 100 entries, including Clipper Events’ CV5, brings one of the world’s ultimate blue water classics For many of us Boxing Day brings the enjoyment of turkey leftovers and shopping sales but for almost one hundred entries, including Clipper Events’ CV5, it brings one of the world’s ultimate blue water classics, and staple of our previous two Clipper Race editions, the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race (RSHYR).
Posted on 24 Dec 2016 Swiss Sailing Awards recognition for Clipper Race circumnavigator
More than four months since LMAX Exchange was crowned the overall winner of the Clipper 2015-16 Race More than four months since LMAX Exchange was crowned the overall winner of the Clipper 2015-16 Race, the team continues to celebrate its success and hard work with skipper, Olivier Cardin, recently receiving an award at the French Sailing Federation’s flagship award ceremony, the Soiree des Champions.
Posted on 17 Dec 2016 Meet the 2017-18 Crew - Daniel Clifton
NSW, Australia, Computer Operator Daniel Clifton never dreamed he would one day be a part of the Clipper Race. Growing up in the country in Forbes, NSW, Australia, Computer Operator Daniel Clifton never dreamed he would one day be a part of the Clipper Race.
Posted on 10 Dec 2016 Meet the 2017-18 crew - Mike Kidwell
It’s nine months before the start of the race so I suppose it’s not dissimilar to waiting for a baby – both can be wet “It’s nine months before the start of the race so I suppose it’s not dissimilar to waiting for a baby – both can be wet, cold and miserable, but equally fun, warm and enjoyable!” says Mike Kidwell, a 63-year-old Business Developer from Queensland who is taking part in the full circumnavigation in the 2017-18 edition of the race.
Posted on 4 Dec 2016 Mark Light appointed Race Director of Clipper Round the World Race
Mark replaces former Race Director Justin Taylor who decided to stand down after almost a decade with the company. With four years’ experience assisting the race planning, he is now looking forward to stepping up to the lead role, one of the most challenging that exists in global sailing.
Posted on 28 Nov 2016 Meet the 2017-18 race crew - Jeremy Hilton
Jeremy Hilton is one of many an innocent family member who has caught the race bug. The Clipper Race is an infectious affair, there is no doubt about it. If you’ve had a brother, sister, parent, friend or work colleague take part in a previous edition, you can’t escape the want or need to do it yourself as they share inspirational stories from their epic adventure. Jeremy Hilton is one of many an innocent family member who has caught the race bug.
Posted on 19 Nov 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy