Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 2

Clipper Race – Day 6, Race 2 – Qingdao secures top Scoring Gate points

by The Clipper Race today at 1:53 pm
Day 6, Race 2 – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Clipper Ventures
All eyes have been firmly fixed on the Race Viewer during the sixth day of racing as the twelve Clipper Race teams battled it out to reach the Scoring Gate.

Following a fierce battle with Liverpool 2018 and Visit Seattle, Qingdao, currently in ninth place, crossed the Scoring Gate at 1349 UTC to secure three bonus points, a repeat of its Scoring Gate success during Race 1.

Liverpool 2018, currently standing in tenth place, crossed just four nautical miles later, going on to pick up its first two bonus race points and eighth placed Visit Seattle claimed the final point.

Liverpool 2018 skipper, Lance Shepherd, said: “We have finally managed to make it through the Scoring Gate, earning us a very respectable extra two race points, but it wasn't without a fight let me tell you.

“We had Qingdao in our sights the entire way as we trailed them by a mere four nautical miles and our guys loved every second of the race.”

For Visit Seattle, every point counts after dropping positions following spinnaker damage during Race 1. Skipper Nikki Henderson said: “We are chuffed with our extra race point - which may come in handy when paying for the repair work done to our spinnakers in Punta.”

After taking the Northerly route to cross the Scoring Gate, time will tell if they can make up the additional miles to catch the leaders sailing closer to the rhumb line.

Elsewhere, there has been a shakeup at the top of the leaderboard with just three nautical miles separating Greenings, Garmin and Dare To Lead.

After holding onto first place for five days, Dare To Lead has slipped into third place behind its closest rivals. Despite this, focus remains on maximising its position after deciding to playing the Joker. Skipper Dale Smyth comments: “The next few days hold good wind so it is neck and neck again, drag racing each other so no rest in the near future”.

Sanya Serenity Coast has moved up into fourth place ahead of GREAT Britain after the fifth placed team took the opportunity in the lighter airs to change out a batten in the main sail. GREAT Britain Skipper, Andy Burns, said: “It was really nice during this time to hear from Wendo [Sanya Serenity Coast]. She was just off our starboard beam and was concerned about the drop in the boat speed. I was also concerned about our boat speed as Sanya Serenity Coast cruised past us!

“We just kept saying to ourselves ‘a stitch in time saves nine’. In all seriousness, thanks to Wendo for being a good neighbour.”

HotelPlanner.com currently sits in sixth place and Nasdaq in seventh. Nasdaq Skipper Rob Graham said: “We missed the lightest winds near the centre of the high that slowed down some of our rivals, and we're making good speed towards Cape Town across a relatively flat South Atlantic Ocean. The wind is slowly swinging from the East through North East to North which is a favourable direction for us.”

Eleventh placed Unicef is now taking advantage of the building winds and has covered the more nautical miles in the last twelve hours than any other team. Despite this, Skipper Bob Beggs is very aware of the remaining ground Unicef must cover to move its way up the leaderboard, commenting: “We now need a game changer to get back in the race!”

The high-pressure system that caused the fleet such frustration over the last 24 hours has now passed over to the East and the fleet is now benefitting from the building winds behind it and therefore better boat speeds.

Clipper Race Meteorologist, Simon Rowell, has advised the teams that the next front is expected to pass over them in the next 24-36 hours bringing gale force winds, strong gusts and the likelihood of heavy and thundery squalls. The results will be tricky helming conditions from the gusts and high wind speed.

All the well wishes in the fleet are still being sent to PSP Logistics after its forced return to Punta del Este. PSP Logistics suffered damage to its starboard rudder when it was hit by a whale early on during Race 2. Repairs are going well and the team is still in good spirits.

Current positions – Day 6, Race 2 – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures
Current positions – Day 6, Race 2 – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures



Current race standings – Day 6, Race 2 – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures
Current race standings – Day 6, Race 2 – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures

Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Yachtspot J Boats Sportsboats 660x82

Related Articles

Clipper World Race – Day 5 – High-Pressure System frustrates fleet
Dare To Lead continues to be in first place with a lead of 20nm but progress has slowed having sailed just over 30nm Further north, a race to the Scoring Gate continues with Liverpool 2018, Visit Seattle and Qingdao (in fourth, fifth and sixth position respectively) gunning to be the first team over the line to take three points, with two points for second and one point for third.
Posted on 9 Oct Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 4 – Race to the scoring gate hots up
Visit Seattle, Liverpool 2018, and Qingdao are fourth, fifth, and sixth respectively on the leader board It was a great day of racing on board Sanya Serenity Coast, though the team remains in seventh place, around 73nm off the pace.
Posted on 8 Oct Clipper World Race – Day 3, Race 2 – Close-fought battle continues
With less than 10nm separating the top five teams, the top three positions in particular have been changing hands Great Britain and Sanya Serenity Coast are fighting a close battle in seventh and eighth position respectively, with HotelPlanner.com in ninth only around 10nm behind.
Posted on 7 Oct Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 2, Race 2 – Early frontrunners emerge
The difference between first and eighth has more than doubled from 10nm to 25nm with a top three now beginning to emerge Visit Seattle makes up the top three, though it is fighting off a strong challenge from Greenings. Greenings currently sits in fourth place and is less than 3nm ahead of Garmin in fifth.
Posted on 6 Oct Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 1, Race 2 – Tight racing out of Uruguay
At the time of publishing, Dare To Lead, Liverpool 2018 and Qingdao occupied the top positions but with only around 10nm Liverpool 2018 was first across the Start Line in Punta del Este and has kept pushing to be second on the leader board, just under 2nM off Dare To Lead. Qingdao is under 2nM further back in third, and Skipper Chris Kobusch couldn’t have been prouder of how his crew have progressed since Race Start in Liverpool
Posted on 5 Oct Clipper Race hailed 'biggest sailing event to visit Uruguay'
Spectators and media flocked to the water for the start of the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race’s second stage Spectators and media flocked to the water for the start of the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race’s second stage, to Cape Town, South Africa, following the event’s first ever stopover in Punta del Este, Uruguay.
Posted on 5 Oct Meet the Clipper 2017-18 Race crew - Sarah Addison
Sarah Addison, 31, an Engineer from Aberdeen, Scotland, was the last member of the Garmin team to sign up for Leg 2 Sarah Addison, 31, an Engineer from Aberdeen, Scotland, was the last member of the Garmin team to sign up for Leg 2, adding the South Atlantic Challenge, to her original decision to sign up to Leg 7, the US Coast to Coast, just six weeks before arriving in South America.
Posted on 3 Oct Clipper Round the World Yacht Race – Day 35 – Winds frustrate Nasdaq
The fans and supporters in Punta del Este are now just waiting on one final arrival, with Nasdaq in the final stages According the Clipper Race Meteorologist Simon Rowell, the small high- pressure cell in Nasdaq’s location is going offshore, meaning the winds should gradually build as the team approaches the Finish Line.
Posted on 24 Sep The Clipper Race - Race 1 - Day 34 - Greenings push for victory
Only Greenings and Nasdaq remains at sea following arrival of Visit Seattle late on Friday night, Punta del Este time. Only Greenings and Nasdaq remains at sea following the arrival of Visit Seattle late on Friday night, Punta del Este time.
Posted on 23 Sep Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 33 – Battle for positions continue
Qingdao and Dare To Lead were the fourth and fifth teams to cross the line in the early hours of this morning HotelPlanner.com is now arriving into Punta del Este after crossing the line in sixth place, and an incredibly close finish is expected between Garmin and Liverpool 2018.
Posted on 22 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy