Please select your home edition
Edition
Sailing Raceboats 2016/17 RS Aero 728x90

Clipper Race – Day 23 – Female skippers lead fleet into Ocean Sprint

by The Clipper Race today at 2:42 pm
Day 23, Race 1 – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Clipper Ventures
The two female skippers continue to dominate the leader board with the teams led by Nikki Henderson and Wendy Tuck in the top two positions as they begin the first Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint of the Clipper 2017-18 Race.

Visit Seattle declared first, crossing the start latitude of 5°S at 1117 UTC yesterday but this does not guarantee the win. Differing from the Scoring Gate, the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint points are awarded to the first three teams with the shortest elapsed time between two designated latitudes - for race one this is between 5°S and 10°S. With three points, two points and one point awarded for the first three teams respectively any team in the fleet, no matter their position on the leader board, could declare the shortest time.

Visit Seattle Skipper, Nikki Henderson, reports: “It's been pretty tough conditions with bigger seas and higher winds… Naturally this all happens during the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint which we started yesterday morning. It's been a brilliant opportunity for the crew to come together as one big team - with the watch system slightly jumbled to keep more weight on the high side and take our 45 degrees heel to 40 degrees.”

Seasoned Clipper Race Skipper Bob Beggs, of third placed Unicef, is willing for a forecast containing some downwind sailing angles “We are now in the race one Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint, but at the angles to the course and the present angle of dangle, there won't be any records set on this one.”

Reaping the benefits of its decision to leave the Doldrums Corridor on a more eastern track, HotelPlannner.com continues to put pressure on the top three. Skipper, Conall Morrison, said “We entered the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint at 1749h UTC and since then have been trying to eek every last bit of speed out of the boat. The south-east trade winds are turning out to be slightly stronger than forecast and this does make the everyday things more difficult to do onboard.”

GREAT Britain remains in fifth place but, over the last 24 hours, PSP Logistics has moved up into sixth place ahead of Qingdao. Skipper Roy Taylor is pleased to be seeing the development of his crew in difficult conditions, as PSP Logistics continue to make good speed and progress towards Punta del Este. He said: “The crew on deck continue to keep the boat going fast and I continue to have as much rest as I need. I'm pretty much redundant now as the team run the vessel, consulting now and then or asking for a little guidance. It's a nice position to be in.”

Qingdao has slipped down the leader board but Skipper, Chris Kobusch, and crew are pushing hard and willing to go that extra mile to score some points. He reflects that: “The high speeds come at a price: living at a 35-degree angle. We have a few more days of heel ahead of us, before the wind swings more north easterly and we will be reaching again. One thing I am definitely looking forward to.”

Liverpool 2018 remains in eighth position ahead of Dare To Lead which has resumed racing in ninth after the successful medical evacuation of crew member, Jerry Stokes, to the island of Fernando de Noronha. Skipper, Dale Smyth, said: “We are hugely relieved to have Jerry safely ashore receiving professional medical care”. Though their diversion has given them a more windward course to sail, the crew on Dare To Lead are determined to do their best to remain in contention.

Garmin is further to the east in tenth place while Greenings in eleventh and Nasdaq in twelfth are yet to begin the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint. On board Greenings the Relief Skipper, Dan Smith, reflects on a tough day saying: “The weather has been great - not too hot - but life at an angle is wearing.” Frustrated by being consistently slower than the leaders, he is focusing the team on sailing the boat as well as possible and working on doing the simple things well, he adds: “For now, the Greenings team are doing their very best with tricky conditions aiming to stay within our redress time of the leaders.”

Current positions – Day 23, Race 1 – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures
Current positions – Day 23, Race 1 – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures



Simon Rowell, Clipper Race Meteorologist, reports that the South Atlantic High is both strong and settled for now, and it is this which is keeping the fronts down south. With the next front around Rio de Janeiro in about four days’ time, apart from squalls, the fleet should continue to make good progress around the side of the High towards Uruguay. But it does mean conditions will continue to be tough.

Current race standings – Day 23, Race 1 – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures
Current race standings – Day 23, Race 1 – Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures

Musto AUS 2017 660x82 1Sail Exchange 660x82 1Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Clipper Race –Day 22 – Life on a lean as King Neptune visits the fleet
Today marks a third day at the top of the leader board for Visit Seattle, which is followed by Sanya Serenity Coast. Visit Seattle has been awarded redress of one hour 46 minutes and 27 seconds by the committee after it was instructed to carry out a boat-to-boat transfer with Unicef last week to enable the essential transfer of spares and stores.
Posted on 11 Sep Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 21 – Fleet enters Southern Hemisphere
It’s a big moment for the teams, as the fleet will spend the next five months racing in the Southern Hemisphere Behind the two female Skippers, Qingdao and GREAT Britain are neck and neck, fighting for third. Qingdao is currently in medal position, though there is less than one nautical mile between the two teams.
Posted on 10 Sep Clipper Round the World Yacht Race - Race 1, Day 20- Change at the top
For the first time in 13 days, there has been a change at the top of the Atlantic Trade Winds Leg 1 Leader Board. For the first time in 13 days, there has been a change at the top of the Atlantic Trade Winds Leg 1 Leader Board. Visit Seattle has moved into first place, followed by Unicef, and HotelPlanner.com.
Posted on 9 Sep Clipper Yacht Race – Day 19 Race 1 – Sanya Serenity Coast goes stealth
Stealth Mode is a tactical card which teams can use to hide their position from the rest of the fleet for 24 hours. After a declaration from Skipper Wendy Tuck, the second placed Sanya Serenity Coast went off the grid at 1800 UTC yesterday. Stay tuned to see how the move pays off.
Posted on 8 Sep Clipper Yacht Race – Day 18, Race 1 – Heating up in Doldrums Corridor
Most of the fleet is now is deep into the Doldrums Corridor with all ten teams who have so far crossed the northern gate Whilst the motor-sailing provision does eliminate the danger of becoming becalmed in the windless Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), it does present its own challenges for the teams.
Posted on 7 Sep Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 17, Race 1 – Doldrums tactics play out
Most of the teams are now within the Doldrums Corridor which is making for some interesting tactical decisions All of the teams that have crossed the northern gate have now either started motoring, or informed the Clipper Race Office of their intention to start motoring, according the Doldrums Corridor Rule. Some teams are using this section of the race to reflect on the challenge ahead and to maximise the chance of rest while not under sail.
Posted on 6 Sep Clipper Round the World Yacht Race – Day 16 Race 1 – Into the Doldrums
The rest of the fleet is set to enter the Doldrums Corridor with the Trade Winds arriving to push the chasing pack south A milestone was reached overnight when leading team, Qingdao, entered the Doldrums Corridor. Skipper Chris Kobusch formally notified the Clipper Race Office that Qingdao would motor-sail for exactly 6° of latitude and for a maximum of 60 hours through the specified Doldrums Corridor, a tactical mechanism allowing teams to motor-sail though the notoriously windless area.
Posted on 5 Sep Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 15, Race 1 – Approaching the Doldrums
Doldrums Corridor is fast approaching and with current weather predictions favouring teams towards the back of the fleet While yet to officially enter the Doldrums Corridor, the latest weather reports show the Intertropical Convergence Zone, or dreaded Doldrums as it is commonly known, is north, giving the fleet a taste of what is to come.
Posted on 4 Sep Clipper Yacht Race – Day 14, Race 1 – Chasing pack close in on leader
The official crossing times yesterday for the first three teams were 0939:13 for Qingdao and 1410:12 for Great Britain It’s getting tight at the top as the Clipper Race leader, Qingdao, is being caught up by its nearest rivals after going through the Scoring Gate yesterday and entering lighter winds.
Posted on 3 Sep Clipper Yacht Race – Day 13 Race 1 – First teams cross Scoring Gate
The official positions and points will be confirmed after all teams have crossed, or bypassed, the Scoring Gate Qingdao guaranteed itself the first points of the race after being the first team to cross the Scoring Gate this morning. Great Britain and Sanya Serenity Coast are expected to be the second and third teams to cross the gate.
Posted on 2 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy