Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS 40 Years 728x90

Clipper 70 fleet refit complete for Clipper Round the World Yacht Race

by Kathryn Foulkes / Clipper Ventures today at 3:35 pm
Clipper 70 fleet refit complete for Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Clipper Ventures
Following nine months of intensive work, the last of the twelve Castro designed Clipper 70 foot yachts that make up the world’s largest matched fleet of ocean racers, has just completed her re-fit. She returns to join her sisters in training the 700 crew members who will participate in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race which starts from Liverpool on 20 August 2017.

In preparation for the eleventh edition of the Clipper Race, and the fleets third circumnavigation across 40,000 nautical miles of the world’s oceans, a team of twenty-one have been working on refitting the yachts over the past nine months, totalling more than 35,000 man hours of work.

With the support of Official Supplier Sta-Lok all standing rigging has been overhauled, as well as engines, generators, water makers and the winches and deck gear have been thoroughly serviced and the electronics updated. During the refit process the Clipper Race has also worked with Official Supplier Coppercoat, and taken the opportunity to apply the specialist antifoul to the hulls.

The launch of the last Clipper 70 marks the end of the refit process but the Clipper Race maintenance team will continue to carry out a number of final modifications and improvements across the fleet. The last editions will be new suits of sails from long-standing Official Supplier Hyde Sails, complete sets of running rigging – which amount to over 30 individual halyards, sheets and other control lines per boat – from Official Supplier, Marlow Ropes, the latest editions of safety and survival equipment from Official Supplier Ocean Safety and the most up to date Navigation Software TIMEZERO by MaxSea will be installed.

Clipper 70 fleet refit complete for Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures
Clipper 70 fleet refit complete for Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures



Simon Johnston, Head of Maintenance for the Clipper Race said: “Thanks to the tireless efforts and wide ranging skills of the refit team and the support and engagement all of our suppliers and service providers, modifications and improvements have been made and we’re in great standing to have the fleet in the most evolved state it’s ever been in as we head into this race.”

This will be the Clipper 70’s third circumnavigation, which takes in the Southern Ocean as well as the equally challenging North Pacific, providing the chosen amateur crews with the experience of all the major oceans of the world.

Starting 20 August 2017 and finishing eleven months later on 28 July 2018, from the Historical Albert Dock in Liverpool, the fleet of twelve Clipper 70s will be raced by professional skippers and over 700 crew who are currently completing their four levels of training at the Clipper Race base in Gosport.

Crew can complete the full circumnavigation, or one or more of its eight legs, with its global route including stopovers in South America (port TBC), Cape Town, Fremantle, Sydney, Hobart, Airlie Beach, Sanya and Qingdao – China, Seattle – USA, Panama, New York, and Derry Londonderry – Northern Ireland.

BIA 2017 Adelaide 660x82 SailingHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Wildwind 2016 660x82

Related Articles

Biggest Round-the-World Ocean Race returns to Fremantle
The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race has today announced it will return to Fremantle, Western Australia The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race has today announced it will return to Fremantle, Western Australia, during the eleventh edition of the world’s biggest round-the-world ocean race.
Posted on 25 May World comes to Portsmouth for Clipper Yacht Race crew allocation
Safety was the core of the opening message from both Sir Robin and Clipper Race Director Mark Light. Along the way, the fleet of twelve 70-foot yachts will cross six oceans and stop in ports in six continents.
Posted on 22 May Skipper revealed for Sanya’s debut Clipper Yacht Race campaign
Wendy is one of two female Skippers in this edition and the first ever Australian to Skipper twice in the Clipper Race. During her debut campaign in the 2015-16 race, one of the highlights of her circumnavigation was winning the Clipper Race class of the 2015 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, which forms part of the All Australian Leg 4.
Posted on 19 May Female Skipper to lead Visit Seattle in Clipper Round the World Race
Nicola ‘Nikki’ Henderson, 23, from Guilford UK, has today been named as the Skipper who will lead the Visit Seattle team Despite her young age, Nikki has already amassed an impressive sailing career having skippered in numerous inshore and offshore racing campaigns, including three ARC races across the Atlantic (twice winning the Youngest Skipper Award), two Fastnet campaigns, and has sailed more than 10,000 miles in offshore deliveries.
Posted on 18 May TIMEZERO by MaxSea extends navigation partnership with Clipper Race
TIMEZERO by MaxSea, has been named as the Official Navigation Software Supplier for Clipper Round the World Yacht Race. Returning for its second race partnership, TIMEZERO by MaxSea, has been named as the Official Navigation Software Supplier for the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race.
Posted on 18 May Tristan Brooks to lead Unicef team in Clipper Round the World Race
Approximately 700 crew members from more than 40 nationalities are preparing to take part in the race. Approximately 700 crew members from more than 40 nationalities are preparing to take part in the biggest round-the-world ocean race.
Posted on 11 May German skipper to lead China's sailing city in Clipper Yacht Race
Chris Kobusch, 32, from North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, has today been named as the Skipper of the Qingdao yacht Known as China’s Sailing City, Qingdao first sponsored the Clipper Race in 2005 and used the event as a focal point for building its credentials to host the sailing events for the 2008 Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Games, and developing itself as a powerful maritime city with a strong ‘blue’ marine economy.
Posted on 9 May Clipper Round the World Race - Meet alumni crew member Lisa Pover
Following announcement that Clipper Race will start and finish from Liverpool’s Albert Dock we caught up with Lisa Pover Following the announcement that the Clipper 2017-18 Race will start and finish from Liverpool’s Albert Dock for the first time in ten years, we caught up with alumni crew member Lisa Pover.
Posted on 3 May Biggest Round the World Ocean Race returns to Liverpool
The biggest round-the-world ocean race is to return to Liverpool with start and finish of this unique global challenge The biggest round-the-world ocean race is to return to Liverpool with the start and finish of this unique global challenge moving from the capital back to the River Mersey on the tenth anniversary of its last partnership with the region.
Posted on 26 Apr Meet the Clipper 2017-18 Race crew Zuzana Vybiralova
A first for Clipper Race, Zuzana Vybiralova will make history this year as first Czech Republican to take part in race A first for the Clipper Race, crew member Zuzana Vybiralova will make history this year as the first Czech Republican to take part in the race in eleven editions.
Posted on 24 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy