Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto AUS 2017 728x90 6

Clipper 2017-18 Race - Greenings re-joins Leg 1

by Chris Harris today at 8:34 am
Greenings team - 2017-18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race onEdition © http://www.onEdition.com
The Greenings team resumed its Clipper 2017-18 Race campaign yesterday evening following the yacht’s diversion to Portugal after Skipper David Hartshorn suffered a serious hand injury.

The incident occurred approximately 450nM off the coast of Portugal on Saturday evening when British professional Skipper David Hartshorn, 52, was leading a spinnaker drop with his crew. A spinnaker sheet became caught around his left thumb resulting in a serious open fracture which required urgent medical attention.

Clipper Race Director Mark Light commented: “Sailing around the world is an extreme sport and all of our Race Skippers and crew go through extensive training in order to help them react to any situation they find themselves in. In this incident, it was crucial to transfer David to the nearest hospital as quickly as possible for surgery to save his left thumb.

“The Greenings crew, who include British crew Miles Berry, a surgeon, and Clipper Race Coxswain crew member Jeremy Hilton, specifically qualified to take over control of the yacht if the Skipper is incapacitated, worked impressively together to prepare David for a helicopter evacuation, and I’m pleased to say his operation was a success.”

Following David’s medevac, Greenings continued to Porto, Portugal, under the control of Jeremy Hilton, where they arrived earlier yesterday. Whilst David was not fit enough to re-join them they did get to see their Skipper and the team is now continuing the race to Punta del Este, Uruguay, under the guidance of Deputy Race Director Dan Smith.

Greenings skipper David Hartshorn - 2017-18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © onEdition http://www.onEdition.com
Greenings skipper David Hartshorn - 2017-18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © onEdition http://www.onEdition.com



David, who was dockside to wave his team off as they re-joined the race, said: “The crew are far stronger, and far more determined than ever before because of this experience.

“They’ve got the rest of this race with Dan Smith now, who led his team to second place the last Clipper Race, and I know they will benefit from that experience. They are a great crew, with lots of self-belief and I know they will put everything into doing very well, not just in the remainder of this leg, but in all future races.

“I’m gutted not to be with them now but I’ll be back as soon as I can!”

Andrew Greening, Founder of Greenings International who sponsors the team, said: “We are immensely proud of how the team has come together to keep things as smooth as possible through this rough patch. For now, we wish all the crew purely a safe passage on to Punta del Este and want to warmly welcome aboard Daniel Smith as our Skipper in Dave’s absence.”

Continuing his praise of the team’s actions in the circumstances, Mark Light added: “As well as thanking the Greenings crew who reacted incredibly well and remained composed under tough circumstances, we would also really like to thank PRAXES, our remote medical support partner, the helicopter crew from the Portuguese Rescue Services, and the staff at Hospital de São Sebastião.

“As one of our team Skippers, David is incredibly important to us and our race success and together, the care and attention the hospital staff provided David helped him get the treatment he urgently required which we hope will allow him to return to the race and lead his team once again.”

Greenings is now motorsailing to the position of 40°12.395N, 009°29.969W which is exactly 1923.8nM from the midpoint of the Doldrums Corridor. This is the same distance that the yacht was at from the Doldrums Corridor midpoint when the incident occurred.

The overall time for Greenings for Race 1 will be calculated as the elapsed time from Race Start in Liverpool, until the time the team crosses the finish line in Uruguay.

The rest of the Clipper Race fleet is currently racing through the Atlantic and is expected to arrive in Punta del Este, Uruguay, between 20-25 September.

To track the teams 24/7 as they race, go to www.clipperroundtheworld.com/raceviewer.

Musto AUS 2017 660x82 4RS Sailing 660x82 AUSPittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82

Related Articles

Clipper Race – Day 9 – Champagne conditions create exciting helming
Great Britain chasing down Qingdao on the westerly edge of the fleet, is striving to improve its position further still. Following an impressive climb up the leaderboard, Qingdao, is still holding pole position, with Great Britain in second place and Sanya Serenity Coast third, as champagne sailing conditions with around 20 knots of following wind provide perfect spinnaker sailing for teams as the journey south continues.
Posted on 29 Aug Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 8 Race 1 – Qingdao Storms into the lead
Sanya Serenity Coast and Visit Seattle, placed further to east, are clinging on to second and third place respectively GREAT Britain, which has played its Joker Card and is currently in seventh position, may be one to watch as it has gone further west than Qingdao and benefitted from the same northerly winds.
Posted on 28 Aug Flat calms on Cardiff Bay hinder sailing on penultimate day
The scoreboard remains unchanged after the penultimate day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6, Cardiff Although the day was blessed with glorious sunshine, much to the delight of the thousands of spectators lining Cardiff Bay, unfortunately there was no wind to go with it. The scoreboard remains unchanged after the penultimate day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6, Cardiff, as no scoring racing is completed.
Posted on 28 Aug Clipper Yacht Race – Day 7, Race 1 – Westerly tactics start to pay off
For the cluster that chose to take the westerly course, making the bold decision to add extra miles to their route Great Britain Skipper Andy Burns, currently in eleventh place, has been keeping a close eye on HotelPlanner.com and Liverpool 2018, ranked tenth and eighth respectively.
Posted on 27 Aug Clipper Race team diverts to Portugal following Skipper injury
The decision to divert to Porto was made quickly following assessment from the race’s remote medical support physicians The incident occurred on board Greenings to Skipper David Hartshorn, 52, a British professional sailor, at approximately 23:00 BST last night on day seven of the opening leg of the Clipper Race, from Liverpool to Punta del Este, Uruguay.
Posted on 27 Aug Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 6, Race 1 – First tough test for fleet
Unicef, which enjoyed four consecutive days in the lead, has now slipped behind Sanya Serenity Coast and Visit Seattle There have been leader board changes overnight with shifting winds and variable conditions resulting in teams experiencing some of the most demanding on board conditions of the race so far.
Posted on 26 Aug Clipper Round the World Yacht Race – Day 5, Race 1 – Tactics time
Leading teams are close together out front where the breeze filled in first, with Sanya Serenity Coast 5nm behind Unicef Behind the top four, the fleet is now spreading out widely with teams selecting very different headings as they seek out their preferred routes south.
Posted on 25 Aug Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 4, Race 1 – The pre-doldrum doldrums
Light winds continue to challenge during the fourth day of racing, which have caused the fleet to condense by 20nm Andy Burns, Skipper of GREAT Britain, currently in sixth place, reports that the light weather conditions bring with them real lessons of light wind sailing which will be valuable later on in the race.
Posted on 24 Aug Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 3, Race 1 – Tackling the Bay of Biscay
As the fleet makes steady progress south past the UK and towards Northern France, Skippers focus on the next challenge Ahead of the fleet, the weather is changing somewhat. A new low moving southeast across the race track should reach the Portuguese coast by the weekend. Whilst it does not look particularly strong, it will provide several tactical options for the twelve teams.
Posted on 23 Aug Clipper Yacht Race – Day 2, Race 1 – Strong tides divide fleet
Strong tides running North have divided the fleet tactically overnight, with the front of the pack heading close inshore The gap between first and last place has widened over the last 24 hours, with 68 nautical miles separating the teams and a group of four teams pulling away from the pack. At the top of the leader board is Unicef which has crept four nautical miles ahead of Visit Seattle this morning despite sitting in second place overnight.
Posted on 22 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy