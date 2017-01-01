Clemente Sequel of Chile leads at 2017 Sunfish Worlds after Race Day 2

by Vicki Palmer today at 5:47 amWinds for Races 1 and 2 held pretty steady at 12-15 knots. Winds for Race 3 started out at 11-12 but got lighter and lighter as the race wore on. With the wind gods smiling down on us, it blew just hard enough to finish the racers within the time limit.





Preliminary race results show that Clemente Sequel of Chile is currently the lead finisher after Race Days 1 and 2. In today's Race 1, Clemente scored a bullet just beating out Jean Paul Trazegnies of Peru who sailed neck and neck with Clemente the whole race.



The second place finisher after six races is Alonso Collantes of Peru. David Hernandez of Guatemala is currently in third place. The fourth place finisher is Eugene Schmitt of the USA. And in fifth place is Edgar Diminich of Ecuador. Talk about a nice mixture of countries sailing in the top of the fleet!









Jesus Bailon of Ecuador scored a bullet in today's Race 2. And Simon Gomez of Colombia beat a fleet of world champion sailors to score the bullet in Race 3.



Tomorrow's scheduled Lay Day is going to be the Race Day to make up for yesterday's races which were canceled due to heavy winds.



Tonight, there will be a catered dinner at the Brant Beach Yacht Club for the group of hungry and tired competitors and all those who are here to cheer them on.





Series Summary, Preliminary Pl S# Sailor Subg. Total 1 2 3 4 5 6 1 42 Clemente Seguel Y 11 2 1 3 1 4 (14) 2 15 Alonso Collantes 20 1 2 1 6 10 (17) 3 25 David Hernandez 22.4 8.4\RDG 5 4 3 2 (28) 4 08 Eugene Schmitt 27 4 3 8 9 3 (10) 5 16 Edgar Diminich 30 7 7\RDG 7\RDG 4 5 (12) 6 06 Jean Paul de Trazegnies Valdez 35 15\RDG 4 5 2 9 (55\DNF) 7 17 Jonathan Martinetti Mawyin 35 10 8\RDG 8\RDG 5 (13) 4 8 12 Paul-Jon Patin AM 41 5 6 2 (18) 17 11 9 51 Ignacio Antequera Erro Y 43 (16) 10 7 11 7 8 10 13 Jesus Bailon 45 22 9 (29) 7 1 6 11 10 David Mendelblatt AM 45 12 13 (16) 12 6 2 12 24 Diego Silvestre 54 6 7 9 24 8 (35) 13 38 Martin Alsogaray 56 3 8 19 8 (26) 18 14 14 John Birkett 62 11 21 (26) 10 11 9 15 28 Stewart Draheim 63 15 15 6 13 14 (19) 16 56 Hank Saurage M 67 14 12 11 23 (28) 7 17 33 Dan Hesse 72 9 20 13 (21) 15 15 18 35 Juan Sebastian Martinez Y 81 13 11 18 14 (27) 25 19 02 Juan Esteban Restrepo 82 19 14 (55\OCS) 16 12 21 20 07 Brian McGinnis AM 89 18 22 14 19 16 (47) 21 41 Gustavo Alayon Y 90 17 17 15 20 21 (22) 22 01 Esteban Echavarria 99.6 21 20.6\RDG 23 15 20 (24) 23 43 Nicholas Patin Y 101 (31) 27 22\RDG 25 22 5 24 36 Juan Mazzini 102 25 18 25 (38) 18 16 25 48 Alejandro Mago Y 112 23 19 27 (40) 30 13 26 03 Rob Eberle GM 113 30 29 22 (35) 29 3 27 05 William Kresic 118 (38) 30 21 17 19 31 28 09 Josh Kerst M 124 29 23 10 37 25 (49\TLE) 29 44 Simon Gomez Y 127 (40) 33 30 26 37 1 30 20 Jaime Torres M 129 (33) 28 24 33 24 20 31 29 Mark Weider GM 132 24 26 12 39 31 (45) 32 26 Lee Montes AM 138 30.5\RDG 30.5\RDG 17 31 (45) 29 33 21 Chris Houston GM 143 26 34 33 27 (40) 23 34 30 Jim Koehler GM 150 28 31 (55\OCS) 29 32 30 35 31 Guy De Chavigny M 159 27 16 34 46 (47) 36 36 23 John Butine M 160 36 25 35 41 23 (42) 37 34 Gail Heausler F & GM 162 35 24 28 (47) 42 33 38 46 Santiago Canziani Y 168 (55\RET) 37 36 28 35 32 39 22 Christopher Williams M 169 20 (55\DSQ) 20 42 46 41 40 19 Romina DeIulio F & Y 170 41 40 41 22 (44) 26 41 52 Rune Henrik Hansen M 172 37 32 32 34 (41) 37 42 54 Juan Carlos Barrera Y 176 34 39 39 30 34 (40) 43 18 Luis Mario Acosta 180 39 36 40 32 33 (43) 44 04 Lyndsay Stockwell F 186 42 42 37 (43) 38 27 45 45 James Ranker 193 32 38 38 36 (52) 49\TLE 46 32 Paul Welles GM 194.6 40.6\RDG 35 31 (49) 39 49\TLE 47 11 Marguerite Koehler F 217 45 41 43 44 (48) 44 48 49 Tom Katterheinrich GM 226 43 43 42 (50) 49 49\TLE 49 40 Nicholas Reyes Y 231 (55\DNF) 55\DNS 55\DNS 51 36 34 50 37 Griffin Sisk Y 232 46 44 44 52 (53) 46 51 53 Charles Rahn GM 236 47 (55\DNS) 55\DNS 45 50 39 52 47 Nicky Einthoven F & M 246 (55\DNF) 55\DNS 55\DNS 55\DNS 43 38 53 50 Lee Parks F & GM 258 (55\DNF) 55\DNS 55\DNS 48 51 49\TLE 54 27 Lawrence Suter GM 275 (55\DNF) 55\DNS 55\DNS 55\DNS 55\DNS 55\DNS

