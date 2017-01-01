Clemente Sequel of Chile leads at 2017 Sunfish Worlds after Race Day 2
by Vicki Palmer today at 5:47 am
A race day that started out with cloudy skies and a bit of a nip in the air ended up being a near perfect day at Brant Beach Yacht Club in NJ at the International Sunfish Class Association (ISCA) World Championship.
Winds for Races 1 and 2 held pretty steady at 12-15 knots. Winds for Race 3 started out at 11-12 but got lighter and lighter as the race wore on. With the wind gods smiling down on us, it blew just hard enough to finish the racers within the time limit.
Preliminary race results show that Clemente Sequel of Chile is currently the lead finisher after Race Days 1 and 2. In today's Race 1, Clemente scored a bullet just beating out Jean Paul Trazegnies of Peru who sailed neck and neck with Clemente the whole race.
The second place finisher after six races is Alonso Collantes of Peru. David Hernandez of Guatemala is currently in third place. The fourth place finisher is Eugene Schmitt of the USA. And in fifth place is Edgar Diminich of Ecuador. Talk about a nice mixture of countries sailing in the top of the fleet!
Jesus Bailon of Ecuador scored a bullet in today's Race 2. And Simon Gomez of Colombia beat a fleet of world champion sailors to score the bullet in Race 3.
Tomorrow's scheduled Lay Day is going to be the Race Day to make up for yesterday's races which were canceled due to heavy winds.
Tonight, there will be a catered dinner at the Brant Beach Yacht Club for the group of hungry and tired competitors and all those who are here to cheer them on.
Series Summary, Preliminary
|Pl
|S#
|Sailor
|Subg.
|Total
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|1
|42
|Clemente Seguel
|Y
|11
|2
|1
|3
|1
|4
|(14)
|2
|15
|Alonso Collantes
|
|20
|1
|2
|1
|6
|10
|(17)
|3
|25
|David Hernandez
|
|22.4
|8.4\RDG
|5
|4
|3
|2
|(28)
|4
|08
|Eugene Schmitt
|
|27
|4
|3
|8
|9
|3
|(10)
|5
|16
|Edgar Diminich
|
|30
|7
|7\RDG
|7\RDG
|4
|5
|(12)
|6
|06
|Jean Paul de Trazegnies Valdez
|
|35
|15\RDG
|4
|5
|2
|9
|(55\DNF)
|7
|17
|Jonathan Martinetti Mawyin
|
|35
|10
|8\RDG
|8\RDG
|5
|(13)
|4
|8
|12
|Paul-Jon Patin
|AM
|41
|5
|6
|2
|(18)
|17
|11
|9
|51
|Ignacio Antequera Erro
|Y
|43
|(16)
|10
|7
|11
|7
|8
|10
|13
|Jesus Bailon
|
|45
|22
|9
|(29)
|7
|1
|6
|11
|10
|David Mendelblatt
|AM
|45
|12
|13
|(16)
|12
|6
|2
|12
|24
|Diego Silvestre
|
|54
|6
|7
|9
|24
|8
|(35)
|13
|38
|Martin Alsogaray
|
|56
|3
|8
|19
|8
|(26)
|18
|14
|14
|John Birkett
|
|62
|11
|21
|(26)
|10
|11
|9
|15
|28
|Stewart Draheim
|
|63
|15
|15
|6
|13
|14
|(19)
|16
|56
|Hank Saurage
|M
|67
|14
|12
|11
|23
|(28)
|7
|17
|33
|Dan Hesse
|
|72
|9
|20
|13
|(21)
|15
|15
|18
|35
|Juan Sebastian Martinez
|Y
|81
|13
|11
|18
|14
|(27)
|25
|19
|02
|Juan Esteban Restrepo
|
|82
|19
|14
|(55\OCS)
|16
|12
|21
|20
|07
|Brian McGinnis
|AM
|89
|18
|22
|14
|19
|16
|(47)
|21
|41
|Gustavo Alayon
|Y
|90
|17
|17
|15
|20
|21
|(22)
|22
|01
|Esteban Echavarria
|
|99.6
|21
|20.6\RDG
|23
|15
|20
|(24)
|23
|43
|Nicholas Patin
|Y
|101
|(31)
|27
|22\RDG
|25
|22
|5
|24
|36
|Juan Mazzini
|
|102
|25
|18
|25
|(38)
|18
|16
|25
|48
|Alejandro Mago
|Y
|112
|23
|19
|27
|(40)
|30
|13
|26
|03
|Rob Eberle
|GM
|113
|30
|29
|22
|(35)
|29
|3
|27
|05
|William Kresic
|
|118
|(38)
|30
|21
|17
|19
|31
|28
|09
|Josh Kerst
|M
|124
|29
|23
|10
|37
|25
|(49\TLE)
|29
|44
|Simon Gomez
|Y
|127
|(40)
|33
|30
|26
|37
|1
|30
|20
|Jaime Torres
|M
|129
|(33)
|28
|24
|33
|24
|20
|31
|29
|Mark Weider
|GM
|132
|24
|26
|12
|39
|31
|(45)
|32
|26
|Lee Montes
|AM
|138
|30.5\RDG
|30.5\RDG
|17
|31
|(45)
|29
|33
|21
|Chris Houston
|GM
|143
|26
|34
|33
|27
|(40)
|23
|34
|30
|Jim Koehler
|GM
|150
|28
|31
|(55\OCS)
|29
|32
|30
|35
|31
|Guy De Chavigny
|M
|159
|27
|16
|34
|46
|(47)
|36
|36
|23
|John Butine
|M
|160
|36
|25
|35
|41
|23
|(42)
|37
|34
|Gail Heausler
|F & GM
|162
|35
|24
|28
|(47)
|42
|33
|38
|46
|Santiago Canziani
|Y
|168
|(55\RET)
|37
|36
|28
|35
|32
|39
|22
|Christopher Williams
|M
|169
|20
|(55\DSQ)
|20
|42
|46
|41
|40
|19
|Romina DeIulio
|F & Y
|170
|41
|40
|41
|22
|(44)
|26
|41
|52
|Rune Henrik Hansen
|M
|172
|37
|32
|32
|34
|(41)
|37
|42
|54
|Juan Carlos Barrera
|Y
|176
|34
|39
|39
|30
|34
|(40)
|43
|18
|Luis Mario Acosta
|
|180
|39
|36
|40
|32
|33
|(43)
|44
|04
|Lyndsay Stockwell
|F
|186
|42
|42
|37
|(43)
|38
|27
|45
|45
|James Ranker
|
|193
|32
|38
|38
|36
|(52)
|49\TLE
|46
|32
|Paul Welles
|GM
|194.6
|40.6\RDG
|35
|31
|(49)
|39
|49\TLE
|47
|11
|Marguerite Koehler
|F
|217
|45
|41
|43
|44
|(48)
|44
|48
|49
|Tom Katterheinrich
|GM
|226
|43
|43
|42
|(50)
|49
|49\TLE
|49
|40
|Nicholas Reyes
|Y
|231
|(55\DNF)
|55\DNS
|55\DNS
|51
|36
|34
|50
|37
|Griffin Sisk
|Y
|232
|46
|44
|44
|52
|(53)
|46
|51
|53
|Charles Rahn
|GM
|236
|47
|(55\DNS)
|55\DNS
|45
|50
|39
|52
|47
|Nicky Einthoven
|F & M
|246
|(55\DNF)
|55\DNS
|55\DNS
|55\DNS
|43
|38
|53
|50
|Lee Parks
|F & GM
|258
|(55\DNF)
|55\DNS
|55\DNS
|48
|51
|49\TLE
|54
|27
|Lawrence Suter
|GM
|275
|(55\DNF)
|55\DNS
|55\DNS
|55\DNS
|55\DNS
|55\DNS
