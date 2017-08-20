Please select your home edition
Classics set sail on Melbourne's Port Phillip

by Alex McKinnon today at 11:25 pm
Windward II, skippered by Jim Woods. - Classic Yacht Association Cup Regatta © Alex McKinnon Photography http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Alex McKinnon was out on the water to capture the action as the Classic Yacht Association of Australia held their 11th Cup Regatta on Melbourne's Port Phillip. Hosted by the Royal Yacht Club of Victoria, 19 boats, and close to 200 crew enjoyed the conditions. Scattered through out the fleet were 14 sailors from New Zealand who came across for the event.

There were two races held on Saturday, with the first stating on time at 1000hrs in around 10 knots from the Sou'West. Race Officer, David LeRoy, selected Course Four with a distance of just under eight nautical miles around fixed marks. Mercedes II skippered by Martin Ryan won this on corrected time.

Mercedes III skippered by Martin Ryan on the run down to RMYS G in the first race, which they won. - Classic Yacht Association Cup Regatta © Alex McKinnon Photography http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
The wind had increased to 15 knots for the second race and shifted more southerly. Course Two was selected, and racing got underway at 105hrs. Bungoona, skippered by Cameron Dorrough, enjoyed the increase in pressure, winning this on corrected time. Two races are scheduled for today with light breezes in the morning increasing to 20 knots in the afternoon, so something for everyone....

The association's website is here

Fair Winds II, skippered by Mark Chew, did well in the first race with a third. - Classic Yacht Association Cup Regatta © Alex McKinnon Photography http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Bungoona, skippered by Cameron Dorrough, currently second with a first and an eighth in the first day of racing. - Classic Yacht Association Cup Regatta © Alex McKinnon Photography http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Siena, skippered by Jaemie Wilson. Wonderful to see the next generation of classic sailors coming along. - Classic Yacht Association Cup Regatta © Alex McKinnon Photography http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Dingo, skippered by Jim Hutchinson, having fun with the stronger winds. - Classic Yacht Association Cup Regatta © Alex McKinnon Photography http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Eliza, skippered by Tony Hoppe. Great to see the boat out racing again after 15 years... - Classic Yacht Association Cup Regatta © Alex McKinnon Photography http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Some of the fleet rounding the windward mark in the second race of the day - Classic Yacht Association Cup Regatta © Alex McKinnon Photography http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Oenone skippered by Helen Lovett, and Sayonara, make their way to the start of the second race - Classic Yacht Association Cup Regatta © Alex McKinnon Photography http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Martini, skippered by Ross Clark and Michael Wilson, are the overnight leaders of the regatta with a sixth and a second in the first day of racing. Enjoying some stronger wind on their way to RMYS D in the first race. - Classic Yacht Association Cup Regatta © Alex McKinnon Photography http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Last year’s winner of the event, Sayonara, enjoying the breeze as she make her way to start area before the first race. - Classic Yacht Association Cup Regatta © Alex McKinnon Photography http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Zephyr, skippered by Anne Batson. Just checking out where the media boat is... - Classic Yacht Association Cup Regatta © Alex McKinnon Photography http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race – Team Brunel sets course to Cape Town
For the first time the route to the south looks the same as Bekking’s debut in 1985-’86 on the Philips Innovator. The seven participating boats set course from Lisbon to Cape Town, where the fleet is expected to finish between the 25th and 28th of November
Posted today at 6:33 pm Mini-Transat La Boulangère – Lipinski has extended away from the fleet
Lipinski already boasts a lead of 45 miles over Simon Koster (Eight Cube Sersa) and 67 over Jörg Riechers (Lilienthal). The minute conditions toughen up a bit, the Raison design and her skipper are proving to be untouchable. Indeed, racers often say that speed makes you intelligent and Ian Lipinski’s trajectory seems to back this up. Featuring a clear-cut choice of options without being overly radical and a sound sequence of trajectories, there isn’t much to be faulted.
Posted today at 6:10 pm Iconic offshore leg to Cape Town marks new phase of Volvo Ocean Race
It’s one of the iconic legs of offshore classic, as the teams transition from the North Atlantic, through the Doldrums The tactical options on the leg have been opened up this year by the removal of a traditional waypoint, the island of Fernando de Noronha, about 170 nautical miles off the coast of Brazil.
Posted today at 5:49 pm Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 4, Race 3 – Calm after the storm
Sanya Serenity Coast has retained its lead again today, which it has held since leaving Table Bay on Tuesday Racing remains tight for the following pack with less than a nautical mile separating second placed Garmin with third placed PSP Logistics although this is something that PSP Logistics Skipper Matt Mitchell predicts will change today.
Posted today at 4:46 pm Transat Jacques Vabre – One favourite to beat and a tough top ten
Eliès, who finished third in 2015, does not hesitate in naming SMA as the biggest rival, and pointedly names no one else Louis Burton and Servane Escoffier’s Bureau Vallée 2, is probably the fastest in the fleet, being the old Banque Populaire VIII that won the 2016-17 Vendée Globe, but the partners, a couple on land as well as at sea, are still learning to control their new Imoca.
Posted today at 2:51 pm How close is too close? Best images from the Volvo Ocean In-Port Race
The sprint around the Portuguese city had a little bit of everything – including an unforgettable photo finish. Dutchman Bouwe Bekking’s Team Brunel fended off a late charge by Spanish team MAPFRE to win. Conditions were challenging, to say the least, with squalls bringing rain and gusty, shifting winds.
Posted today at 2:27 pm Clipper Race - Six Greenings crew to join Hotelplanner.com for Leg 3
Arrangements are currently being made for Greenings crew members, who are wanting to resume Leg 3 With HotelPlanner.com making good speed towards Port Elizabeth to drop off injured crew member, Greg Adams,arrangements are currently being made for Greenings crew members, who are wanting to resume Leg 3, to join Skipper Conall Morrison and his team before they continue their onward journey to Fremantle.
Posted today at 10:01 am HotelPlanner.com diverting to Port Elizabeth with injured crew member
CV23, HotelPlanner.com, is diverting to Port Elizabeth, in order to drop off round the world crew member, Greg Adams CV23, HotelPlanner.com, is diverting to Port Elizabeth, South Africa, in order to drop off round the world crew member, Greg Adams, 59, to enable medical assessment and treatment following a fall below deck resulting in a potential fractured arm as well as a minor cut on his head. Although this medevac is necessary, it is not an emergency. Greg’s health and well-being take priority.
Posted today at 8:06 am Transat Jacques Vabre - The symbiosis of a duo
In less than forty-eight hours, the 38 duos competing in the Transat Jacques Vabre will set sail on the 13th edition In less than forty-eight hours, the 38 duos competing in the Transat Jacques Vabre will set sail on the 13th edition of this famous double-handed transatlantic race bound for Brazil. Aboard the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild, Sébastien Josse and Thomas Rouxel, well-versed in these pre-start phases, are calmly preparing for their race and are still willingly fulfilling their media obligations.
Posted today at 5:14 am Mini-Transat la Boulangère - Misfortunes at sea
After two days of racing in second leg of Mini-Transat la Boulangère, the fleet is already lamenting a number of issues. After two days of racing in this second leg of the Mini-Transat la Boulangère, the fleet is already lamenting a number of issues. For some, there’s nothing irremediable and they should be able to effect repairs at sea. Other competitors will have to make a pit-stop before they take the giant leap across the Atlantic; all the more so, given that the wind is likely to hold out until they reach
