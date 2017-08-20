Classics set sail on Melbourne's Port Phillip

Windward II, skippered by Jim Woods. - Classic Yacht Association Cup Regatta © Alex McKinnon Photography Windward II, skippered by Jim Woods. - Classic Yacht Association Cup Regatta © Alex McKinnon Photography http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com

by Alex McKinnon today at 11:25 pmThere were two races held on Saturday, with the first stating on time at 1000hrs in around 10 knots from the Sou'West. Race Officer, David LeRoy, selected Course Four with a distance of just under eight nautical miles around fixed marks. Mercedes II skippered by Martin Ryan won this on corrected time.





The wind had increased to 15 knots for the second race and shifted more southerly. Course Two was selected, and racing got underway at 105hrs. Bungoona, skippered by Cameron Dorrough, enjoyed the increase in pressure, winning this on corrected time. Two races are scheduled for today with light breezes in the morning increasing to 20 knots in the afternoon, so something for everyone....



The association's website is here



























































