Classics on Melbourne's Port Phillip for the second day of Cup Regatta

Kingurra skippered by Ian MacFarlane and Kevin Bailey. Currently coming second overall with a second and a sixth in day two of racing. - Classic Yacht Association of Australia Cup Regatta Alex McKinnon

by Alex McKinnon on 5 NovTwo races were completed in perfect conditions with winds gradually increasing throughout the day from 10 to 15 knots form a Southerly direction. The first race of the day got under way at 10.00 in about 10 knots. David LeRoy, Principal Race Officer decided to use Course 8, which ended up being shortened. Race 3 was won by Fair Winds II skippered by Mark Chew, with line honours going to Kingurra skippered by Ian MacFarlane and Kevin Bailey.





Race 4 got underway at 13:20 in around 15 knots. Course 11 was selected with a distance of 7.6NM. This race was won, on corrected time, by Martini skippered by Michael Willia and Ross Clark. Martini is the current leader by two points of the 2017 Cup Regatta. Kingurra skippered by Ian MacFarlane and Kevin Bailey is coming second and Mercedes III and Fair Winds II are both a further 5 points behind. So racing on the last day will be very tight.



For all the results go to the Classic Yacht Association of Australia's website.















































