Classics on Melbourne's Port Phillip for the second day of Cup Regatta

by Alex McKinnon on 5 Nov
Kingurra skippered by Ian MacFarlane and Kevin Bailey. Currently coming second overall with a second and a sixth in day two of racing. - Classic Yacht Association of Australia Cup Regatta Alex McKinnon
Alex McKinnon was out again to capture the action of day two of the Cup Regatta for the Classic Yacht Association of Australia held on Melbourne’s Port Phillip. This regatta is hosted by Royal Yacht Club of Victoria.

Two races were completed in perfect conditions with winds gradually increasing throughout the day from 10 to 15 knots form a Southerly direction. The first race of the day got under way at 10.00 in about 10 knots. David LeRoy, Principal Race Officer decided to use Course 8, which ended up being shortened. Race 3 was won by Fair Winds II skippered by Mark Chew, with line honours going to Kingurra skippered by Ian MacFarlane and Kevin Bailey.

Fair Winds II skippered by Mark Chew working hard to keep in front of Mercedes II skippered by Martin Ryan. Fair Winds II was the winner of race three. - Classic Yacht Association of Australia Cup Regatta © Alex McKinnon
Race 4 got underway at 13:20 in around 15 knots. Course 11 was selected with a distance of 7.6NM. This race was won, on corrected time, by Martini skippered by Michael Willia and Ross Clark. Martini is the current leader by two points of the 2017 Cup Regatta. Kingurra skippered by Ian MacFarlane and Kevin Bailey is coming second and Mercedes III and Fair Winds II are both a further 5 points behind. So racing on the last day will be very tight.

For all the results go to the Classic Yacht Association of Australia’s website.

Sayonara enjoying the breeze as she makes her way to RMYS C Mark. - Classic Yacht Association of Australia Cup Regatta © Alex McKinnon
Anne Batson(Skipper) and crew having fun on the way to R4 in the first race of day two. - Classic Yacht Association of Australia Cup Regatta © Alex McKinnon
Ettrick skippered by Gordon Tait. Important to get the last bit of the sail on. - Classic Yacht Association of Australia Cup Regatta © Alex McKinnon
Just after the start of Race two. - Classic Yacht Association of Australia Cup Regatta © Alex McKinnon
Windward II (Left) skippered by Jim Woods and Dingo Skippered by Jim Hutchinson just after rounding R4 in race two. - Classic Yacht Association of Australia Cup Regatta © Alex McKinnon
Snow Goose skippered by George Low - Classic Yacht Association of Australia Cup Regatta © Alex McKinnon
Serifa skippered by Michael McTavish. - Classic Yacht Association of Australia Cup Regatta © Alex McKinnon
Frances skippered by Peter Johns heading downwind placing forth in race three. Windward II on the wind. - Classic Yacht Association of Australia Cup Regatta © Alex McKinnon
