Please select your home edition
Edition
BIA 2017 Sydney 728x90 Sailing

Classic upwind start for record breaking Rolex Fastnet Race

by James Boyd today at 7:54 am
Race Start - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
The Solent laid on 'classic' conditions for the start of the Royal Ocean Racing Club's 47th Rolex Fastnet Race. In brilliant sunshine and with brisk westerly winds gusting up to 20 knots, the giant fleet tacked up the western Solent before compressing through the usual bottleneck at Hurst Narrows. A record-sized fleet of 368 boats started the race, 12 more than two years ago, confirming the Rolex Fastnet Race's position as the world's largest offshore yacht race.

The first start got underway at 11:00 BST for the nine multihulls and within minutes, the blue three-hulled streak that is Concise 10 had pulled out a lead, frequently heeling to an alarming degree, just one hull immersed. By the time IRC One was starting at 12:20 Tony Lawson's MOD 70, skippered by Ned Collier Wakefield, was already off Poole. Crewman Paul Larsen, who five years ago became the world's fastest sailor setting a world record of 65.45 knots, reported Concise 10 was sailing under reefed mainsail and staysail. 'We're making 20 knots tacking past Poole and just dropping into the watch system. Glamour start conditions in the Solent. I can just see the next boats clearing Hurst Castle.' However Larsen warned that unless the wind freed up, there was little chance for them to break the multihull race record. By 1500 Concise 10 was already level with Portland Bill.

Race Start - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Race Start - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net



The multihulls were followed away from Cowes by two other 'non-IRC' classes - the nine doublehanded IMOCA 60s and twenty seven Class40s. Given the upwind conditions, the older, conventionally foiled IMOCA 60s were prevailing. At 1630 Paul Meilhat and Jules Verne Trophy record holder crewman Gwénolé Gahinet aboard SMA, the 2012-3 Vendee Globe (and the 2013 Rolex Fastnet Race) winner as MACIF, were leading the 60s past Portland Bill. The first 'foil-assisted' IMOCA 60 was favourite Alex Thomson and Nicholas O'Leary on Hugo Boss in third place, taking a northerly route, close to the land.

In the Class40s present championship leader Phil Sharp on board Imerys led past St Alban's Head, but later there was little too choose with the British boat neck and neck for the lead in this incredible fleet with the Maxime Sorel-skippered V And B, Burkhard Keese's Stella Nova, Benoit Charon's LMAX Normandie and race veteran Halvard Mabire and Miranda Merron on Campagne de France.

The five IRC handicap classes, chasing the race's overall prize of the Fastnet Challenge Cup started with the smallest boats first at 1120.

This afternoon at 1600, the IRC One fleet had fanned out across the course to the southeast of St Alban's Head. James Neville's HH42 Ino XXX was leading the charge inshore as Staffan Wincrantz's Arcona 465 SALT 2.0 was ahead on the water to the south, just ahead of the venerable 1960s maxi Kialoa II, owned by Patrick Broughton.

Race Start - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Race Start - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net



Mid-afternoon, competitors in IRC Two were favouring the inshore route with Dutchman Frans Rodenburg's First 40 Elke, closest to St Alban's Head at 1620, with class favourite Gilles Fournier and Corinne Migraine's J/133 Pintia nearby.

The IRC three boats were following a similar tactic with the offshore tack being less popular. Having started 20 minutes earlier, they were still successfully fending off the advances of the larger, faster IRC Two fleet. The Russian JPK 10.80, Igor Rytov's Boyatyr, was leading the pack inshore while the brilliantly-named Seafarers Ale Anticipation, the First 40.7 of former 470 Olympian Pete Newlands, was ahead on the water offshore.

The inshore-offshore spread was more evenly distributed among the smallest boats in IRC Four. Here Noel Racine's impeccably sailed JPK 10.10 Foggy Dew was ahead inshore while Dan Rigden's Elan 37 Tacktic was furthest down the track out to sea.

Race Start - Cqs, Sail No: AUS 11111, Class: IRC Zero, Owner: Ludde Ingvall, Type: Supermaxi - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Race Start - Cqs, Sail No: AUS 11111, Class: IRC Zero, Owner: Ludde Ingvall, Type: Supermaxi - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net



The last to start were the largest in the IRC fleet, IRC Zero, including the line honours contenders George David's Rambler 88 and Ludde Ingvall's 100ft CQS. By 1520 Rambler 88 was off and close into St Alban's Head, leading IRC Zero on the water just ahead of the biggest boat in the fleet, the 115ft Nikata.

Among the seven one design VO65s competing in 'Leg 0' of the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race, it was very close, with the Charles Caudrelier-skippered Dongfeng Race Team a nose ahead and making 12.3 knots but facing a threat from Team Brunel, skippered again by Dutch race veteran Bouwe Bekking, making 12.5 as the boats passed St Alban's Head.

Race Start - Mapfre, Sail No: ESP 0, Class: Volvo 65, Owner: Volvo Ocean Race, Type: VOR 65 © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Race Start - Mapfre, Sail No: ESP 0, Class: Volvo 65, Owner: Volvo Ocean Race, Type: VOR 65 © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net



This morning Xabi Fernández, skipper of MAPFRE, looked forward to the race: 'Once out of the Solent it will be upwind sailing up to the Fastnet rock, and finally we will sail downwind towards Plymouth. This is the first time I've competed in the Rolex Fastnet Race. It is a historic race, much like the Rolex Sydney Hobart.'

Joan Vila, MAPFRE's legendary navigator confirmed the forecast: 'Once we leave the Solent, the wind will blow at around 20 knots. From there, it will drop until tomorrow morning, with the probability of encountering areas of very light wind. As we get closer to Plymouth, the wind will build again.'

Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82Giacomo Yacht SaleBandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

2017 Rolex Fastnet Race action-shots by Carlo Borlenghi
Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race. Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race.
Posted today at 7:16 am Great start by CQS in the Rolex Fastnet Race
CQS made a great start to the Rolex Fastnet Race at 12:40 BST today off Cowes on the Isle of Wight. With sailing legend Chris Dickson of New Zealand at the helm, CQS made a great start to the Rolex Fastnet Race at 12:40 BST today off Cowes on the Isle of Wight. The boat was powered up and going fast when the gun fired at the Royal Yacht Squadron to start the class for the biggest boats in the race.
Posted today at 6:38 am Ian Williams in trouble at WMRT Match Cup Russia - Will he? Won't he?
GAC Pindar's Ian Williams in great trouble in the final of WMRT Match Cup Russia in St. Petersburg on Sunday. GAC Pindar's Ian Williams in great trouble in the final of WMRT Match Cup Russia in St. Petersburg on Sunday.
Posted today at 4:56 am Dongfeng lead the pack as VOR fleet takes on the Rolex Fastnet Race
Dongfeng Race Team stormed down the western Solent to lead the fleet of Volvo Ocean 65s in the Rolex Fastnet Race Dongfeng Race Team stormed down the western Solent to lead the fleet of Volvo Ocean 65s in the Rolex Fastnet Race – part two of the Leg Zero qualifying series for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18.
Posted today at 4:01 am Red Circle Boutique
Red Circle Boutique We all need to gather around for a conversation. That sounds a bit like something your parents may have had with you when you were younger. Or perhaps it is the one where the Headmaster got the whole year or school in for, when they could not determine exactly whom had done what! Alas, we are not looking for something so daunting, but it may be just as big, and if we’re lucky just as formulative.
Posted today at 1:30 am Girls on Film wins Lendy Cowes Week
Over half 12 strong FAST40+ fleet scored podium finishes in the seven race series, testament to the intense competition Stewart Whitehead's Carkeek MkIII Rebellion, only finished out of the top four in two races, to come fourth. Another statistic which shows the high level of racing in the class is that the FAST40+ Class newcomer, Jamie McWilliam and Matt Hanning's Signal 8, was 11th in the series.
Posted on 6 Aug Tasmanian Sailing Awards and Hall of Fame
The honour was announced last evening at Yachting Tasmania’s annual sailing awards, held at Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania Bugg, a member of the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania and the Derwent Sailing Squadron, was recognised for his continued international success in the 2.4mR class following his siver medal at the Rio Paralympics.
Posted on 6 Aug CQS crew selected for Rolex Fastnet Race
The team on CQS will be 22 strong, and deep in ocean racing experience and talent for the 650nm dash from Cowes Leading the helming team will be New Zealand legend Chris Dickson, the winner of many world championships, and skipper of America’s Cup challenges and round the world races.
Posted on 6 Aug 36 Copa del Rey MAPFRE – First Japanese GC32 Racing Tour victory
It is the first occasion the Japanese team has won an event on the GC32 Racing Tour since joining in Malcesine last year Despite another uncertain forecast, conditions were near-perfect on the Bay of Palma with flat water and winds that at times touched 15 knots, the strongest of the four day competition. This made for adrenalin-filled foiling for the ten flying catamarans.
Posted on 6 Aug Lendy Cowes Week – Day 8 round up
The RS Elite is renowned for close racing, but Peters’ Riff Raff dominated the leader board, winning all but one race. The overall winner among the White Group dayboats is 14 year old Freddie Peters, who also won the RS Elite class, the Newcomers’ trophy and Young Skippers Trophy.
Posted on 6 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy