Classic fun at Birdham Pool Marina on a sunny September weekend

by Linda at Castle Marinas today at 2:15 pm
Classic fun at Birdham Pool Marina on a sunny September weekend
What a fantastic weekend at Birdham Pool Marinas' Classic Boat Festival 2017. Held over the first weekend in September, the festival was a huge success and a great way to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of the Marina.

Helped by the lovely weather, hundreds of people came along for a chance to view the many classic boats, cars and motorbikes on display. Entertainment consisted of a local choir; various bands and a solo saxophonist.

Birdham Pool Marina has undergone many improvements over the last two years and the new decked boardwalk, recently erected alongside the marina, allowed visitors a great view over the marina and classic boats.

Mike Braidley, Operations Director for Castle Marinas Ltd, said 'We have invested a large amount of time and work in improving the Birdham site recently. However it was vital that we retained the charm of the Marina and the Festival has been a great way to celebrate Birdham's 80th year and to enjoy our new improved facilities. Everyone had a great time. We will be reminding everyone to make a note in their diaries for next years event on first and 2nd September 2018'




















