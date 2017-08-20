Classic boats - Images from the New Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition

2017 Tino Rawa Trust New Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition, October 2017

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com NZ today at 1:29 pmThe sun was out on Friday morning and was a great day for those involved in the boatbuilding and marine industries to get together and swap stories as they checked out the fleet on display.A special mention was made of Jack Taylor, now aged 95, and one of the few remaining boatbuilders to have completed his apprenticeship before the start of World War II. Not far behind him was well-known boat designer and builder Jim Young, together with Robert Brooke - the doyen of wooden small boat builders.Organised by the Tino Rawa Trust as their project for 2017, the exhibition ran from Saturday to Sunday.





















































