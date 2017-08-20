Please select your home edition
Edition
Naiad/Oracle Supplier

Classic boats - Images from the New Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com NZ today at 1:29 pm
- 2017 Tino Rawa Trust New Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition, October 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
On Friday and over the weekend the Rino Tawa Trust held an exhibition of clinker boats of all ages and genres, at the Viaduct Harbour.

The sun was out on Friday morning and was a great day for those involved in the boatbuilding and marine industries to get together and swap stories as they checked out the fleet on display.

A special mention was made of Jack Taylor, now aged 95, and one of the few remaining boatbuilders to have completed his apprenticeship before the start of World War II. Not far behind him was well-known boat designer and builder Jim Young, together with Robert Brooke - the doyen of wooden small boat builders.

Organised by the Tino Rawa Trust as their project for 2017, the exhibition ran from Saturday to Sunday.

Jack Taylor - 2017 Tino Rawa Trust New Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition, October 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Jack Taylor - 2017 Tino Rawa Trust New Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition, October 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Tony Stephenson of the Tino Rawa Trust - Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition, October 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Tony Stephenson of the Tino Rawa Trust - Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition, October 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- 2017 Tino Rawa Trust New Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition, October 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- 2017 Tino Rawa Trust New Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition, October 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Robert Brooke makes a point - 2017 Tino Rawa Trust New Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition, October 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Robert Brooke makes a point - 2017 Tino Rawa Trust New Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition, October 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Jim Young (centre) with Jack Taylor (right) - 2017 Tino Rawa Trust New Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition, October 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Jim Young (centre) with Jack Taylor (right) - 2017 Tino Rawa Trust New Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition, October 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- 2017 Tino Rawa Trust New Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition, October 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- 2017 Tino Rawa Trust New Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition, October 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- 2017 Tino Rawa Trust New Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition, October 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- 2017 Tino Rawa Trust New Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition, October 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- 2017 Tino Rawa Trust New Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition, October 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- 2017 Tino Rawa Trust New Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition, October 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- 2017 Tino Rawa Trust New Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition, October 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- 2017 Tino Rawa Trust New Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition, October 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- 2017 Tino Rawa Trust New Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition, October 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- 2017 Tino Rawa Trust New Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition, October 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- 2017 Tino Rawa Trust New Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition, October 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- 2017 Tino Rawa Trust New Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition, October 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- 2017 Tino Rawa Trust New Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition, October 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- 2017 Tino Rawa Trust New Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition, October 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


- 2017 Tino Rawa Trust New Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition, October 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
- 2017 Tino Rawa Trust New Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition, October 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Sail World NZ Lone WolfRS Sailing 660x82 AUSZhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

5.5 Metre Herbstpreis (Autumn Trophy) – New Moon opens four-point lead
New Moon, BAH 21 (Christoph Burger, Flavio Marazzi, Peter Vlasov) takes four point lead at the top from Friday’s leaders A first start was attempted in a southerly, but then the wind switched 180 degrees and the race committee had to move further down the lake to reset the course. Then the next attempt was abandoned on the first downwind, with New Moon leading, after the wind shut off and then switched 180 degrees again.
Posted on 7 Oct Season Finale for 5.5 Metre at Thunersee Autumn Trophy
Many foretold that winter is coming and first snowfalls on hills around Lake Thun coincided with a chilly start Many have foretold that winter is coming and the first snowfalls on the hills around Lake Thun in Switzerland coincided with a chilly start to the International 5.5 Metre season finale, the three day Autumn Trophy (Herbstpreis), hosted by Thunsersee Yacht Club.
Posted on 7 Oct Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship – Final day
The sailing conditions for the final day of racing today were excellent with 15 to 18kts of breeze over the racetrack The first two championship races were sailed yesterday where Singapore’s Muhammad Daniel Kei Bin Muhammad Yazid, moved up from fourth to first overall after coming first and second in his races. With a total of 28 points, he was 15 points ahead of his nearest competitor Demir Dirk from Turkey with China’s Xilun Lin following in third overall.
Posted on 6 Oct Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship - Penultimate Day
Singapore’s Muhammad Daniel Kei Bin Muhammad Yazid jumped from fourth to first overall with a first and second. Two races were held for both the Yellow and Blue fleets off Stanley Bay with the only challenging conditions the competitors had to contend with being a one to 2kts spring tide running across the race track.
Posted on 5 Oct Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championships - Team China in-action
The wind came out in force for Day 3 of the Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships for 2017 Team Racing Championships The wind came out in force for Day 3 of the Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships for the 2017 Team Racing Championships. 16 teams were ranked in terms of points of their top four sailors after two days of racing where six races were completed.
Posted on 5 Oct Optimist Asian and Oceanian Champs - Day 2
Day 2 of Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships saw blue skies and better than forecasted easterly breeze of 6 to 12kts Day 2 of the Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships saw blue skies and a better than forecasted easterly breeze of 6 to 12kts on the race track positioned off Stanley Bay in Hong Kong.
Posted on 4 Oct Project 60 - Materials still needed to finish the book
As part of the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the OK Dinghy, a new book is being published. As part of the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the OK Dinghy, a new book is being published. Under the working title, project 60, this will be the story of the OK through personal anecdotes and stories.
Posted on 3 Oct 2017 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Champs kicks off
This was a substantially better-behaved fleet, with both starts getting away with a cheerful “All Clear” from the Commit The 2017 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship opened last night at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club in conjunction with Hong Kong’s National Day celebrations. There was a flag parade from all the regatta participants, and then one of those fireworks displays that only Hong Kong can lay on – ok so the occasion was China’s National Day, but HKODA has raised the bar on Oppie events by opening a regi
Posted on 2 Oct Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championships – Day 1
Sailors, coaches and families were entertained by traditional lion dancers followed by an amazing display of fireworks The opening ceremony held at the Club’s Kellett Island Clubhouse commenced with a flag parade featuring 132 sailors from 16 countries and later featured team New Zealand performing a Haka and team Sri Lanka drumming for the crowd.
Posted on 2 Oct 2017 Laser Masters World Championships - Day 7 - A good race to finish
Racing on final day was brought forward an hour to increase possibility of all fleets sailing at least one final race. Racing on the final day of the Laser Masters World Championships was brought forward an hour to increase the possibility of all fleets sailing at least one final race. In hindsight, it was a wise move as the wind pattern of previous days was repeated. An offshore land breeze from the North eventually shifted to build from the South West after a two-hour wait afloat.
Posted on 1 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy