Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 Used

Class championships to feature at Sydney Harbour Regatta

by Di Pearson today at 2:27 am
James - a strong J70 contendeer Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
Battle lines will be drawn when a variety of classes hold their championships at NSW’s largest keelboat event, the Sydney Harbour Regatta, to be hosted by Middle Harbour Yacht Club over the weekend of 4-5 March.

The 11th anniversary regatta is just two and a half weeks away and already close to 150 national and international entries have been received, boosted by the Sydney 38 OD International Championship, the Sydney 36 Championship and state championships in the Cavalier 28, Yngling and J70 classes.

Competition in the Sydney 38’s will start one day earlier, on Friday 3 March and class proponent, Bruce Taylor, points to fellow Victorian entrant, Kirwan Robb (IKON38) as “the one to beat.”

“Kirwan Robb has been sailing consistently well with the Sydney 38 and a Beneteau – he is the benchmark – the favourite. My guys should do well, I hope they make the podium,” he ended.

The Sydney 38 competition is sure to be tight © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
The Sydney 38 competition is sure to be tight © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/



Taylor, who is also an experienced offshore racer, is the long-time owner of Chutzpah38, and while his boat will be on the start line along with the core of his ocean racing and one design crew, Taylor will not.

“I’m disappointed I can’t be at the regatta, but I have to be overseas at that time. I’m entrusting the boat to my crew. My main trimmer, Jim Conway, will skipper,” he said.

Many new faces have joined the class, so Chutzpah and others will be grappling with relatively unknown quantities, including overseas entrants such as Renaud Gerardin and Mana Malmezac from New Caledonia, charterers of Calibre, and Malo Leseigneur with Faster Forward.

New Caledonian, Leseigneur, is former world class Laser sailor introducing a crew with just a year’s experience together. He says, “I have sailors from various horizons and levels, but they are filled with the same passion for sailing. We come to Australia in order to learn more about the boat as we prepare for the next edition of the Groupama race in 2018.”

The Sydney 36 makes its Sydney Harbour Regatta debut as a class event and has also drawn some recognized faces from the ocean racing ranks. Ed Psaltis, best known for winning the 1998 Sydney Hobart, sold his ocean racer and replaced her with a Sydney 36 of the same name – Midnight Rambler.

“It’s going to be a real challenge, sailing around the buoys at this regatta, and it’s one I’m looking forward to,” says Psaltis.

“The boat’s a cruiser/racer, it’s got lots more below than any of my other boats (this is his seventh), but they’re fast. I spoke to other owners and my crew and they told me ‘go for it’. It’s got a spinnaker pole, which I’m not used to, but my son Ben will be along to help out.

“I've also got some of my old experienced crew along and we’re looking forward to a fun regatta, and that’s what I want to get out of it, some fun racing.”

Crosshaven will be amongst the Sydney 36 contenders © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
Crosshaven will be amongst the Sydney 36 contenders © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/



Psaltis’ rivals will include those who have trodden the Sydney Harbour Regatta path before: Crosshaven (Sean Rahilly/Justin Pelly), Stormaway (Jack Stening/Colin Gunn) and Yputakiteup (Alex Stewart/Robyn Drew).

The Melges 20 class has also attracted some big names and according to MHYC member and one-design enthusiast, Guido Belgiorno-Nettis, is “one of the most competitive classes in the world. All the best sailors race them. It’s a sports boat on steroids.

“I bought a Melges to add to the excitement and X-factor,” says Belgiorno-Nettis, a longstanding Sydney 38 and Farr 40 owner/skipper who cites Matthew Crawford and his ‘Big Booty’ crew of 49er sailors as the ones to beat.

“If I get anywhere near the podium I’ll be happy. It’s been a few years since I last entered this regatta, so I’m looking forward to returning,” he ended.

PHS fleets always add colour to the Harbour © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
PHS fleets always add colour to the Harbour © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/



This fast and fun boat made its Australian debut at last year’s Sydney Harbour Regatta where Big Booty was the standout, winning all six races from Scott Lawson’s Numero Uno, which is also entered this year. Others worth watching include John Bacon (Darkstar) and Queensland’s Rod Jones (Machiatto 20); both have been successful in a variety of classes.

A raft of classes, including other one-design and production boats, along with open yacht classes, will take part in the popular event on both Harbour and offshore courses.

There is still time to enter, with entries closing at 2400 hours on Monday 20 February 2017. After this date, entry shall be made in writing and may only be accepted at the discretion of the Organising Authority.

MHYC thanks the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron, Manly Yacht Club, RANSA, Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club, Royal Prince Edward Yacht Club, Sydney Amateur Sailing Club and the Sydney Flying Squadron for their ongoing support.

Thanks also go to sponsors Helly Hansen, Sydney City Marine, Robert Oatley Vineyards and Air New Zealand for their continued support.

Enter on line and view entries at the new website.

Pantaenius - Fixed ValueBarz Optics - FloatersAbell Point Marina 660x82 Moor

Related Articles

Treasures of the sailing scene united in 'hidden class connection'
Joining the hidden class connection means getting connected with a Magic Marine store nearby the home base of the class. Joining the hidden class connection means getting connected with a Magic Marine store nearby the home base of the class.
Posted on 8 Feb Andrea Francolini was at the RSYS Milson Silver Goblets for Etchells
Andrea Francolini at the RSYS Milson Goblets for Etchells The magnificent work of Andrea Francolini continues. He was at the last day of the Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron's Milson Silver Goblets regatta for Etchells. It is sailed over the course of the week as a twilight regatta and then has multiple races on the final day, Saturday. It usually attracts a fleet of 30+ Etchells from NSW and also Interstate.
Posted on 4 Feb Record SB20 fleet expected for Banjo’s Crown Series Bellerive Regatta
A fleet of more than 40 SB20 one-design sports boats, including several mainland crews, is expected to contest The Crown Series will be sailed over the weekend of 18-19 February with the keelboat divisions also contesting a twilight race on the evening of Friday,17 February, joined on Saturday and Sunday by SB20s, trailable yachts and off-the-beach dinghies and catamarans.
Posted on 2 Feb Etchells Championships at Brighton in March
The 2017 Victorian Etchells Championships will be hosted by Royal Brighton Yacht Club over the Labour Day weekend The 2017 Victorian Etchells Championships will be hosted by Royal Brighton Yacht Club over the Labour Day weekend, March 11-13. Some close racing for a very competitive fleet is anticipated.
Posted on 2 Feb RPAYC Summer One Design and Sports Boat Regatta now open for entry
Gather your friends, family, co workers and join these great weekend regatta's on Pittwater. Racing will be held inshore from 1100hrs and will be a windward / leeward course, with up to six races across two days on the waters of Pittwater.
Posted on 1 Feb Helly Hansen Australian Champs - Two-time champ eyeing off third title
The Helly Hansen Australian Melges 24 Championship gets underway tomorrow with close and competitive racing The Helly Hansen Australian Melges 24 Championship gets underway tomorrow with close and competitive racing expected throughout the four-day regatta, hosted by the Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron.
Posted on 30 Jan Applications are open for the 2017/18 RPAYC Youth Development Program
The Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club’s Youth Development program has been a launch pad for many of Australia’s top sailors The Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club’s Youth Development program has been a launch pad for many of Australia’s top sailors from world champions, Olympians and America’s Cup winners. For the 2016/17 season the program has continued to excel on an international level.
Posted on 27 Jan Yachting cartoonist Mike Peyton dies at 96
“The World’s Greatest Yachting Cartoonist” died on January 25, 2017 just five days after his 96th birthday. Mike Peyton, dubbed “The World’s Greatest Yachting Cartoonist”, died on January 25, 2017 just five days after his 96th birthday. A modest, shy man, he eschewed the spotlight and seemed unaware of the esteem which in sailors all around the world held him.
Posted on 27 Jan 'Sailing Champions League' Series 2017 Program in J/70’s - Overall
Sailing League Program has simply re-defined “club sailing” in Europe- for thousands of sailors across the continent. The impact of the Sailing League Program, originally created in Germany by Oliver Schwall’s Konzeptwerft Group in Hamburg, Germany and their J/Germany partners Mittelmann’s Werft, has simply re-defined “club sailing” in Europe- for thousands of sailors across the continent.
Posted on 25 Jan Flying final day at Festival of Sails
I was awake at sunrise watching the clouds rip over Corio Bay, knowing it was going to be a ripper day I was awake at sunrise watching the clouds rip over Corio Bay, knowing it was going to be a ripper day on the water (or maybe I am a little jet lagged, though I won't admit it)!
Posted on 24 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy