Claim free ticket to London Boat Show - Exclusively for RYA members
by Emma Slater / RYA today at 5:49 pm
The RYA is delighted to once again be able to offer all members a FREE ticket to the London Boat Show, 10 – 14 January 2018, ExCel, London.
Not only can members claim their FREE ticket for any day of the Show (including Public and Preview Day), they will also be able to purchase up to three additional tickets at the discounted price of £12.00 each (a transaction fee of £1.95 applies for purchased tickets). Also, up to four children (up to age 15) will be admitted for free with every adult ticket presented.
“We are delighted to once again be working with British Marine Boat Shows to bring this fantastic offer to our members” commented Conor Swift, RYA Membership Development Manager. “Thousands of members took advantage of the free ticket offer to the 2017 show and we are confident that the 2018 show offer will be just as popular.”
Back for its 64th year, the London Boat Show returns in January celebrating everything you can do and enjoy on the water. Bringing a world of inspiration, stunning yachts and on-water experiences visitors will be treated to five days of the very latest in the boating world.
Incorporating the all-new Boating and Watersports Holiday Show, visitors will be able to get into the holiday spirit and plan their next water-based getaway. Whether seeking new adventures on the open ocean, a family-boating holiday on the UK’s inland waterways or checking out the latest in watersports gear, this brand-new Show will offer it all.
Over 300 exhibitors will be showcasing the best the marine world has to offer with debuts to the World and European stage. The event will also offer exciting new attractions including the Lock & Waterside Pub, Beach Club & Activity Pool, Classic Boat Collection, Legend’s Theatre and Practical Boat Theatre.
Alongside some fantastic attractions and thrilling entertainment, the Shows will bring together the great and the good from across the British and global market to the heart of the capital city. Whether you love boating, want to experience something new or just want an enjoyable day out, the world-famous London Boat Show has something for everyone.
Members will also have access to the exclusive RYA members lounge offering a place to relax and enjoy great food and remember to pay a visit to the RYA stand (WB034) where you’ll get all the latest advice and information to help you get started or improve your boating, purchase one of the latest RYA publications, as well as launches, events and celebrations.
In order to take advantage of this exclusive RYA members FREE ticket offer, login to the London Boat Show member benefits page
on the RYA website for full details on how to claim your ticket and to make any additional ticket purchases.
Members will be sent confirmation of their FREE ticket via email which will include a PDF attachment of your ticket (remember to check your junk mail box). You will need to print off your ticket and bring it with you to the Show to gain entry. Additional purchased tickets will be emailed to you with your FREE ticket.
FREE tickets will be available to claim up until 11.59pm on Tuesday 09 January 2018.
