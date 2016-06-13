City of Perth Festival of Sail to organise Warren Jones Youth Regatta

Carrie Smith at Rio Olympics © Sailing Energy / World Sailing

by Jonny Fullerton today at 12:23 pmThe initiative provides an opportunity for participants to spend a morning out on Perth’s Swan River with experienced successful women sailors, learning new team work and leadership skills in order to use these to succeed back in the workplace.The Western Australian division of Australian Sailing (governing body for the sport) is embarking on a number of programs to increase participation by women. However. history tells us it hasn’t always been plain sailing for women to be made welcome by sailing and yachts clubs in the past.Western Australian Olympic sailor. Carrie Smith, as the face of the Sailing with Women in Property initiative, explains how she got her determination to succeed.'I am proud to be the lead face of the Sailing with Women in Property regatta, it's an honour to be asked to promote women in sport as I hold it close to my heart.’’“My grandma was the first female given a license to skipper a racing yacht in Western Australia. She has always taught me to be strong and to race hard as in her day women were not allowed to skipper and if they did, the results were not counted! So I take her inspiring determination and competitive spirit into every regatta I do, and I encourage all women to do the same as no one should ever tell you you can't achieve your goals. This regatta I look forward to inspiring and encouraging women while we have a fabulous day on and off the water!'





Of course a lot has changed since those days as Gerry O’Dea, (Regional Manager of Australian Sailing in WA) advises, Australian Sailing are working very hard with the clubs around the state on introducing new programs like this to break down the barriers and introduce more women into the sport of sailing.



Success breeds success and Rio Olympic sailor Carrie Smith acts as a role model to many young female sailors in WA who have been inspired by the performances of local sailors on the international stage, such as Local Olympic Gold Medalists Tessa Parkinson and Belinda Stowell who also be instructing on the day.



Carrie competed for Australia at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. She is a strong advocate for the role of women in sport and is active in her promotion and in encouraging young girls and women to be strong and focused in achieving their goals.



Introduced to sailing by her father and grandparents, she sailed junior dinghy classes and progressed to become part of the WAIS Sailing Team. She joined crew, Jaime Ryan, to form an Olympic campaign but a serious health complication nearly de-railed her ambitions. However, she set herself the challenge to return to full fitness and successfully qualified to represent Australia at the Rio 2016 Olympics. She is now focused on training towards Tokyo 2020 with a podium finish her goal, following in the footsteps of former Olympic Gold medalists Belinda Stowell, Tessa Parkinson and Elise Rechichi from Western Australia.









2016 was also a bumper year for world championship winning girls from WA. Annabelle Davies and Hayley Clark became world champions in the 29er class, a skiff dinghy that is a prelude to the Olympic 49er FX class, and Zoe Thompson won the 2016 Laser Radial Youth Female world title. Both are likely to climb the ladder to be Olympic representatives in the future.



There is synergy between these talented young sailors and the Warren Jones Foundation which has aims to assist these sailors by helping them gain the skills to take on the best at international level and to succeed.



Whilst these are role models competing on the international stage, there are plenty of women taking part in sailing for the enjoyment and fun it provides.



Karen Koedyk, a local Perth sailor, didn’t start sailing until she was in her mid 30’s. She sailed in her first race at Royal Perth Yacht Club and remembers the day well:



“I had never been on a yacht ever. I remember sitting on the side of the boat, wind in my face, thinking, I know why dogs put their heads out of car windows when it's going along. It feels good!'



So what does Karen enjoy about the sport?



“I love that there are different types of sailing and racing. I enjoy the casual sailing and socialising on twilight sails and racing short course windward-leewards (I describe this as drag racing!), around the buoys (hot laps!) and then the offshore races (rally cars!). Each type of racing has unique requirements mentally and physically. I enjoy the variation of the different racing formats.”









And then there is the ‘aprez sail’



“After racing, especially in trying conditions, there is a comradeship between the sailors, and some stories told and re-told. I enjoy the social time after racing with my crew and other crews.”



“There is something that binds us all when we are on the water sailing. As a crew we have a common goal, we are challenged by the elements, we need to work as a team, and just the opportunity to observe the wind, the waves and the world.. I get a satisfying sense of achievement every time I sail.”



These are some of the experiences that can prove very valuable in business life as Sadie Davidson from the Property Council of Australia explains:



“The Sailing with Women in Property event is a perfect opportunity to showcase characteristics needed for high-level roles such as team work, leadership and problem solving while also creating a relaxed environment to stimulate conversation and networking.”



“Within the Property Industry there is an array of talented women with diverse skill sets. This event brings those skill sets together and encourages women to get out of their comfort zone.”



The day kicks off with an early morning tea at the Aqua Bar, a quick introduction and division into teams and then heading straight out on to the water.



Sailing will take place on Foundation 36 yachts provided by Swan River Sailing and skippered by Olympic, world class and locally renowned sailors. No experience is required; the event is for learning about the sport and enjoying the experience.



The morning concludes back at the Aqua Bar, for a short debrief, a chance to chat with the instructors and network with fellow participants over a glass of champagne and some finger food.



What better way to spend a week-day than experiencing the sport of sailing with Olympians and World Champions Perth Waters?

