Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Exchange 728x90 1

City of Perth Festival of Sail to organise Warren Jones Youth Regatta

by Jonny Fullerton today at 12:23 pm
Carrie Smith at Rio Olympics © Sailing Energy / World Sailing
As part of a programme of events taking place during the week of the City of Perth Festival of Sail, The Property Council of Australia and Australian Sailing, in partnership with Swan River Sailing and the Warren Jones Foundation, have organised a Sailing with Women in Property morning on Tuesday 31 January.

The initiative provides an opportunity for participants to spend a morning out on Perth’s Swan River with experienced successful women sailors, learning new team work and leadership skills in order to use these to succeed back in the workplace.

The Western Australian division of Australian Sailing (governing body for the sport) is embarking on a number of programs to increase participation by women. However. history tells us it hasn’t always been plain sailing for women to be made welcome by sailing and yachts clubs in the past.

Western Australian Olympic sailor. Carrie Smith, as the face of the Sailing with Women in Property initiative, explains how she got her determination to succeed.

'I am proud to be the lead face of the Sailing with Women in Property regatta, it's an honour to be asked to promote women in sport as I hold it close to my heart.’’

“My grandma was the first female given a license to skipper a racing yacht in Western Australia. She has always taught me to be strong and to race hard as in her day women were not allowed to skipper and if they did, the results were not counted! So I take her inspiring determination and competitive spirit into every regatta I do, and I encourage all women to do the same as no one should ever tell you you can't achieve your goals. This regatta I look forward to inspiring and encouraging women while we have a fabulous day on and off the water!'

Annabelle Davies and Hayley Clark in the 29er class © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com
Annabelle Davies and Hayley Clark in the 29er class © Matias Capizzano http://www.capizzano.com



Of course a lot has changed since those days as Gerry O’Dea, (Regional Manager of Australian Sailing in WA) advises, Australian Sailing are working very hard with the clubs around the state on introducing new programs like this to break down the barriers and introduce more women into the sport of sailing.

Success breeds success and Rio Olympic sailor Carrie Smith acts as a role model to many young female sailors in WA who have been inspired by the performances of local sailors on the international stage, such as Local Olympic Gold Medalists Tessa Parkinson and Belinda Stowell who also be instructing on the day.

Carrie competed for Australia at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. She is a strong advocate for the role of women in sport and is active in her promotion and in encouraging young girls and women to be strong and focused in achieving their goals.

Introduced to sailing by her father and grandparents, she sailed junior dinghy classes and progressed to become part of the WAIS Sailing Team. She joined crew, Jaime Ryan, to form an Olympic campaign but a serious health complication nearly de-railed her ambitions. However, she set herself the challenge to return to full fitness and successfully qualified to represent Australia at the Rio 2016 Olympics. She is now focused on training towards Tokyo 2020 with a podium finish her goal, following in the footsteps of former Olympic Gold medalists Belinda Stowell, Tessa Parkinson and Elise Rechichi from Western Australia.

Womens Championships © Swan River Sailing
Womens Championships © Swan River Sailing



2016 was also a bumper year for world championship winning girls from WA. Annabelle Davies and Hayley Clark became world champions in the 29er class, a skiff dinghy that is a prelude to the Olympic 49er FX class, and Zoe Thompson won the 2016 Laser Radial Youth Female world title. Both are likely to climb the ladder to be Olympic representatives in the future.

There is synergy between these talented young sailors and the Warren Jones Foundation which has aims to assist these sailors by helping them gain the skills to take on the best at international level and to succeed.

Whilst these are role models competing on the international stage, there are plenty of women taking part in sailing for the enjoyment and fun it provides.

Karen Koedyk, a local Perth sailor, didn’t start sailing until she was in her mid 30’s. She sailed in her first race at Royal Perth Yacht Club and remembers the day well:

“I had never been on a yacht ever. I remember sitting on the side of the boat, wind in my face, thinking, I know why dogs put their heads out of car windows when it's going along. It feels good!'

So what does Karen enjoy about the sport?

“I love that there are different types of sailing and racing. I enjoy the casual sailing and socialising on twilight sails and racing short course windward-leewards (I describe this as drag racing!), around the buoys (hot laps!) and then the offshore races (rally cars!). Each type of racing has unique requirements mentally and physically. I enjoy the variation of the different racing formats.”

Womens Championships © Swan River Sailing
Womens Championships © Swan River Sailing



And then there is the ‘aprez sail’

“After racing, especially in trying conditions, there is a comradeship between the sailors, and some stories told and re-told. I enjoy the social time after racing with my crew and other crews.”

“There is something that binds us all when we are on the water sailing. As a crew we have a common goal, we are challenged by the elements, we need to work as a team, and just the opportunity to observe the wind, the waves and the world.. I get a satisfying sense of achievement every time I sail.”

These are some of the experiences that can prove very valuable in business life as Sadie Davidson from the Property Council of Australia explains:

“The Sailing with Women in Property event is a perfect opportunity to showcase characteristics needed for high-level roles such as team work, leadership and problem solving while also creating a relaxed environment to stimulate conversation and networking.”

“Within the Property Industry there is an array of talented women with diverse skill sets. This event brings those skill sets together and encourages women to get out of their comfort zone.”

The day kicks off with an early morning tea at the Aqua Bar, a quick introduction and division into teams and then heading straight out on to the water.

Sailing will take place on Foundation 36 yachts provided by Swan River Sailing and skippered by Olympic, world class and locally renowned sailors. No experience is required; the event is for learning about the sport and enjoying the experience.

The morning concludes back at the Aqua Bar, for a short debrief, a chance to chat with the instructors and network with fellow participants over a glass of champagne and some finger food.

What better way to spend a week-day than experiencing the sport of sailing with Olympians and World Champions Perth Waters?

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Gold Coast Marine Expo 2017 660x82Henri Lloyd 50 Years

Related Articles

Alinghi return to defend Extreme Sailing Series™ title
Last year's season-long battle with Oman Air saw the fight go right down to the wire with the Swiss team's victory Last year's season-long battle with arch-rivals Oman Air saw the fight go right down to the wire with the Swiss team's season victory only confirmed in the penultimate race of the final Act, and now the team return for another slice of the action.
Posted today at 1:12 pm Jubilee Australian Championship images by Andrea Francolini
More Andrea Francolini magnificence with this set of images from the 2017 Jubilee Australian Championship. More Andrea Francolini magnificence with this set of images from the 2017 Jubilee Australian Championship. The Huntingfield Cup ran from January 21st to 23rd 2017 from the Royal Prince Alfred YC on Pittwater. 15 Jubilees competed, with Charles Weatherly's Scorpion the winner from Stephen Wright's Renaissance and then David Bray's, Wataworrie.
Posted today at 11:29 am Heating up at the Festival of Sails
Geelong baked on day three and the winds ground to nought then finally to a pumping 20 knots out of the sou’west Geelong baked on day three and the winds ground to nought then finally to a pumping 20 knots out of the sou’west for the late finish of the Rating Series’ medium distance race in outer Corio Bay.
Posted today at 11:20 am Young and young at heart enjoy the Festival of Sails 2017
From third generation sailors to first timers, the fun and camaraderie on and off the water is attracting the young From third generation sailors to first timers, the fun and camaraderie on and off the water is attracting the young and the young at heart to Geelong’s Festival of Sails presented by Rex Gorell Land Rover.
Posted today at 5:12 am World Sailing News - February 2017 and December 2016
Catch the latest World Sailing month video magazine - February 2017 edition Catch the latest World Sailing month video magazine - February 2017 edition is just out featuring a wrap-up of the main sailing events of the December-January period including Thomas Coville’s new world record; the 2016 AON Youth Worlds; Rolex Sydney Hobart, Vendee Globe updates and a spectacular 49er crash while training in 27kts plus and big seas.
Posted today at 3:07 am You spin me right round
Vinyl records went the way of the dodo with first CDs, and then now with the likes of MP3 and streaming. Vinyl records went the way of the dodo with first CDs, and then now with the likes of MP3 and streaming. Recently, we have had unbelievable records set by Thomas Coville and then Armel Le Cléac’h. Soon (with over 1200nm in the bank as it were), it would seem to be the turn of the crew on board IDEC Sport for a record after their spin right round, as well. This is quite simply, terrific stuff.
Posted today at 12:56 am Jules Verne Trophy – IDEC Sport expected in Brest on Thursday
The last few hours in the trade winds acted as a reminder that IDEC Sport needs to be tamed at times. The last few hours in the trade winds acted as a reminder that IDEC Sport needs to be tamed at times to avoid taking risks and suffering damage.
Posted on 22 Jan Vendée Globe – Slow home run for Beyou
The quiet, still weather and pleasant winter sunshine has brought out huge Sunday crowds to the race village. The quiet, still weather and pleasant winter sunshine has brought out huge Sunday crowds to the race village pontoons at Port Olona, Les Sables d’Olonne.
Posted on 22 Jan Date set for Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta 2017
The Sunshine Coast Yacht Club has announced the dates for this year's Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta - SCOR 2017. The Sunshine Coast Yacht Club has announced the dates for this year's Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta - SCOR 2017. This year's Regatta will be held from July 15th to July 19th.
Posted on 22 Jan Jules Verne Trophy – Back in the trade winds and they're off again
This morning after 37 days at sea since leaving Brest, the crew on IDEC Sport is back up to steady speeds of 26-28 knots This morning after 37 days at sea since leaving Brest, the crew on IDEC Sport is back up to steady speeds of 26-28 knots.
Posted on 22 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy