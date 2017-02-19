City of Perth Festival of Sail inc Warren Jones Youth Regatta preview
The City of Perth Festival of Sail is coming to Perth Waters with a bonanza of sailing and social activities taking place from Sunday 29 January - Friday 3 February.
See the easily manouverable Foundation 36 yachts thrashing it out on Perth Water! © Rick Steuart
The main event is the Warren Jones International Youth Regatta, an established match racing regatta on the World Sailing circuit with stadium style racing held in Perth Waters with the City of Perth skyline in the background.
Young sailors from New Zealand, Japan, Sweden and all over Australia will compete for the coveted Warren Jones title and a pathway to the open and professional world of sailing. Racing will take place between 1230pm and 7pm, every day with a grand final on Friday 3 February. Spectators are encouraged to attend this free event and listen in on 106.5FM Radio streamed live website
There is a packed programme of sailing activities for all ages and levels of experience. Juniors and youngsters have the opportunity to try dinghy sailing at Elizabeth Quay on Sunday 29 January from 830am - 4pm organised in conjunction with Australian Sailing.
On Tuesday 31 January there will be a Sailing with Women in Property leadership event headed up by the face of the City of Perth Festival of Sail, Carrie Smith who competed for Australia at the Rio 2016 Olympics.
The Hon Julie Bishop MP will be guest speaker at the Gala luncheon fund raising event at the Royal Perth Yacht Club on Friday 3 February, and attendees will also be able to hear from Australian Gold medallist Tom Burton, on how he won his Gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics.
On Friday 3 February for the first time, there will be Kite Foil Racing in Perth Waters in conjunction with Perth Kite Racing Club. These athletes are amazing, flying above the water on their hydrofoil boards at incredible speeds, guaranteed to entertain the crowds.
The finals of the Warren Jones International Youth Regatta will be streamed live on a large screen situated in Elizabeth Quay during the last day of the event. To view visit website
Spectating at this year’s regatta is set to be better than ever thanks to the work of the Metropolitan Redevelopment Authority in refurbishing the Elizabeth Quay and Perth foreshore. The line-up of dates coincides with the Fringe World Festival, adding to the atmosphere of the regatta. The daily briefings and some on-shore regatta events will be held at the Lucky Shag restaurant and Aqua Bar in the Old Perth Port.
Boaters can surround the race course, office workers can view from the windows in the CBD and spectators can heckle crews from Elizabeth Quay and the foreshore. Take a short walk along the shore and set up a picnic blanket and enjoy the ambience on the bank.
For more information visit website
