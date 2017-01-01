Please select your home edition
Christening of the new J-Class yacht SVEA in Bermuda
by Carlo Borlenghi today at 7:15 am
SVEA - America's Cup J-Class Regatta 2017 ©J-Class | Studio Borlenghi
Tweet
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of new J-Class SVEA images from America's Cup J-Class Regatta.
SVEA - America's Cup J-Class Regatta 2017 © J-Class | Studio Borlenghi
SVEA - America's Cup J-Class Regatta 2017 © J-Class | Studio Borlenghi
SVEA - America's Cup J-Class Regatta 2017 © J-Class | Studio Borlenghi
SVEA - America's Cup J-Class Regatta 2017 © J-Class | Studio Borlenghi
SVEA - America's Cup J-Class Regatta 2017 © J-Class | Studio Borlenghi
SVEA - America's Cup J-Class Regatta 2017 © J-Class | Studio Borlenghi
SVEA - America's Cup J-Class Regatta 2017 © J-Class | Studio Borlenghi
SVEA - America's Cup J-Class Regatta 2017 © J-Class | Studio Borlenghi
SVEA - America's Cup J-Class Regatta 2017 © J-Class | Studio Borlenghi
SVEA - America's Cup J-Class Regatta 2017 © J-Class | Studio Borlenghi
SVEA - America's Cup J-Class Regatta 2017 © J-Class | Studio Borlenghi
SVEA - America's Cup J-Class Regatta 2017 © J-Class | Studio Borlenghi
Related Articles
America's Cup J-Class Regatta action-shots by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup J-Class Regatta.
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup J-Class Regatta. Today was a historical day for the J Class as was the first time seven of these magnificent boat have race together.
Posted today at 4:10 am
America's Cup J-Class Regatta - Day 2 action-shots by Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery was on water at America's Cup J-Class Regatta and provided this gallery of images from Day 2 action.
Ingrid Abery was on water at America's Cup J-Class Regatta and provided this gallery of images from Day 2 action.
Posted today at 3:42 am
Tomorrow's sailing superstars go for title live on June 20 and 21
The serene island paradise of Bermuda will be rocking this week when world’s best young sailors fly across Great Sound
The serene island paradise of Bermuda will be rocking this week when the world’s best young sailors fly across the Great Sound in the Finals of the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup. Amid the already-charged atmosphere of the race action in the 35th America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, eight international teams of sailors aged 18 to 24 will amp the excitement even higher over two days
Posted today at 1:56 am
America's Cup - Burling, Kiwis win two more to take 3-0 lead
Jimmy Spithill and his mates with Oracle Team USA might need to start tapping out an SOS from the Bermuda Triangle.
Jimmy Spithill and his mates with Oracle Team USA might need to start tapping out an SOS from the Bermuda Triangle. The two-time defending America’s Cup champions are foundering badly against hotshot young helmsman Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand, who are threatening to sail — and cycle — away with the oldest trophy in international sports.
Posted on 19 Jun
America's Cup - Daniel Forster's view of Day 2 of the 35th Match
Top international photographer, Daniel Forster was on the water of the Great Sound, Bermuda
Top international photographer, Daniel Forster was on the water of the Great Sound, Bermuda and filed this gallery of images of racing on Day 2 of the 35th America's Cup Match with Emirates Team New Zealand and defending Champion Oracle Team USA
Posted on 19 Jun
America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ wins two more races in 35th Match
Steady as she goes for Emirates Team New Zealand with two more wins over Oracle Team USA
Steady as she goes for Emirates Team New Zealand with two more wins over Oracle Team USA putting them 3-0 up in the first to seven series. Once again the Kiwi boat was faster right around the track and that speed allied to impeccable tactics and boat-handling proved irresistible.
Posted on 19 Jun
America's Cup - Finals Day 2 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
Races three/four were run today on Great Sound and result was the same. Kiwi dominance in this wind range is impressive.
Races three and four were run today on Great Sound and the result was the same. Kiwi dominance in this wind range is impressive.
Posted on 19 Jun
America's Cup Match - Day 2 action-shots by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup Match - Day 2.
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup Match - Day 2.
Posted on 19 Jun
America's Cup Finals – Sunday’s match action-shots by Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 America's Cup Finals and provided this gallery of images from Sunday’s action.
Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 America's Cup Finals and provided this gallery of images from Sunday’s action.
Posted on 19 Jun
America's Cup - Can Oracle Team USA stage another Comeback?
Jimmy Spithill - 'I think it is obvious that these guys are faster, and we need to make some serious changes.'
After the first race in the 2010 America's Cup in Valencia, Alinghi tactician Brad Butterworth when asked to comment at the media conference on Oracle Racing's 120ft trimaran's blistering performance, put it simply - 'That's Speed with a capital 'S'. The same phrase seemed appropriate to describe Emirates Team New Zealand's performance over the first two days of the 35th America's Cup Match.
Posted on 19 Jun
