Please select your home edition
Edition
Pittwater to Paradise 2018 728x90

Chris Poole wins Grade 3

by Oakcliff Sailing today at 11:13 am
Chris Poole, the winner, crossing the finish line in the final match Oakcliff Sailing
This weekend was the most exciting match racing Oakcliff has seen all summer! Nine teams battled fiercely and, after seven flights on day one, there was a five-way tie for first! Surprisingly, top-ranked skipper Peter Holz was not apart of the tie, but on Sunday he came back swinging in the quarter-finals, besting Peter Wickwire two straight to advance to the semis.

Also advancing two straight was Chris Poole, shutting out Derek Webster. A tougher battle saw Chris Kennedy and his team of Oakcliff staff and Acorns eliminating last week’s undefeated Grade 4 winner, Pearson Potts. Porter Killian, brother of Christophe Killian who coached the pre-race clinic, eliminated Australian Harry Hall and his team of Saplings and Acorns.

Peter Holz beat Chris Kennedy in the Petite Finals to solidify a third place standing, while Chris and his team took fourth. Chris Poole and Porter Killian duked it out in a ferocious battle for first. They each won a race so everything came down to the last one.

“Our goal was to win one race,” said Porter, “So going all the way to the finals was awesome!” After 44 matches and 18 flights, it was Chris Poole and his Seawanhaka Cup Team—John Colbourn, JP Blaise, Sam Barron-Fox, and Abigail Rohman--who came out on top.

But Porter was happy with the result because they far exceeded their goal and he even got to sail with his father, Chris Killian, all weekend. “Coming to Oakcliff is kind of like a pilgrimage that every West-coast sailor has to make at some point,” said Chris Killian. This was Christophe Killian’s first major coaching job and he was thankful to share the great experience with his brother and father.

Derek Webster that they felt they had sailed the best they have all summer and still didn’t advance. Potts’ team also commented that their crew work was 'without mistake … but so was every other team's on the water.” Knowing that the competition and the conditions were so good, soothed the edges of being eliminated.

After next weekend's Grade 5 Oakcliff takes a brief break from match racing to focus on their new Foiling Camp with six Waspz and six Foiling Nacras along with Coach Shawn Mason fresh from the America’s Cup it is sure to be an exciting session.

Musto AUS 2017 660x82 4Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Naiad/Oracle Supplier

Related Articles

San Diego Yacht Club overcomes slow start to win Morgan Cup
San Diego Yacht Club repeated as the champion today, defeating New York Yacht Club 3-1 in a thrilling final series For the third time in four years, the Morgan Cup, the toughest trophy in keelboat team racing, has been won by a team from the West Coast.
Posted today at 11:02 am Rolex Fastnet Race – A perfect start
The largest fleet in the race’s 92-year history comprising 368 yachts from 29 countries, were treated to kind conditions Following the departure of the multihulls, the subsequent starts provided a showcase for a range of boats from cutting-edge to historic, professionally-sailed to family-crewed, the IMOCA 60s, Class 40s, through to the bulk of the fleet embodied by yachts in the 30-50-ft range including a large number sailing double-handed.
Posted today at 10:10 am Classic upwind start for record breaking Rolex Fastnet Race
The Solent laid on 'classic' conditions for the start of the Royal Ocean Racing Club's 47th Rolex Fastnet Race. The Solent laid on 'classic' conditions for the start of the Royal Ocean Racing Club's 47th Rolex Fastnet Race. In brilliant sunshine and with brisk westerly winds gusting up to 20 knots, the giant fleet tacked up the western Solent before compressing through the usual bottleneck at Hurst Narrows. A record-sized fleet of 368 boats started the race, 12 more than two years ago
Posted today at 7:54 am 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race action-shots by Carlo Borlenghi
Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race. Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race.
Posted today at 7:16 am Great start by CQS in the Rolex Fastnet Race
CQS made a great start to the Rolex Fastnet Race at 12:40 BST today off Cowes on the Isle of Wight. With sailing legend Chris Dickson of New Zealand at the helm, CQS made a great start to the Rolex Fastnet Race at 12:40 BST today off Cowes on the Isle of Wight. The boat was powered up and going fast when the gun fired at the Royal Yacht Squadron to start the class for the biggest boats in the race.
Posted today at 6:38 am Brian Keane's Savasana claims J/70 Corinthian US National Championship
Brian Keane’s Savasana began Sunday in third place at the second annual J/70 Corinthian US National Championship Brian Keane’s Savasana began Sunday in third place at the second annual J/70 Corinthian US National Championship, hosted by New Bedford Yacht Club as part of the Buzzards Bay Regatta. Savasana, with crew Adam Burns, John Goller and Mark Liebel, proceeded to take two bullets and a fourth in the day’s three races to earn the Championship title with 37 points in the 11-race series.
Posted today at 5:28 am Dongfeng lead the pack as VOR fleet takes on the Rolex Fastnet Race
Dongfeng Race Team stormed down the western Solent to lead the fleet of Volvo Ocean 65s in the Rolex Fastnet Race Dongfeng Race Team stormed down the western Solent to lead the fleet of Volvo Ocean 65s in the Rolex Fastnet Race – part two of the Leg Zero qualifying series for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18.
Posted today at 4:01 am PHRF SoCal Championship - Michael Shlens and James Devling in action
Michael Shlens’ Farr 40, Blade 2, finished in first place overall on corrected time in the Buoy Division Michael Shlens’ Farr 40, Blade 2, finished in first place overall on corrected time in the Buoy Division, and James Devling’s Rogers 46, Carbon Footprint, took first place honors overall on corrected time in the Random Leg Division in this weekend’s 2017 PHRF SoCal Championship, hosted by Long Beach Yacht Club and sponsored by Ullman Sails and PHRF of Southern California.
Posted today at 3:17 am Microburst unleashes on Tartan 10 North American Championship
M*A*S*H has had a streak of bad luck over the past month when they were dismasted in the Chicago Race to Mackinac Ron Kallen’s M*A*S*H was dismasted when winds peaked at 67.3 knots. The storm developed only minutes after the fleet completed the second race of the day.
Posted today at 2:26 am Girls on Film wins Lendy Cowes Week
Over half 12 strong FAST40+ fleet scored podium finishes in the seven race series, testament to the intense competition Stewart Whitehead's Carkeek MkIII Rebellion, only finished out of the top four in two races, to come fourth. Another statistic which shows the high level of racing in the class is that the FAST40+ Class newcomer, Jamie McWilliam and Matt Hanning's Signal 8, was 11th in the series.
Posted on 6 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy